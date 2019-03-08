Why did Cody Miller Shave his Beard?! (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty
- American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes
- World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi
- PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty
- Trial Cut: 1:03.29
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 59.70
- James Wilby (Great Britain)- 59.91
- Cody Miller (Sandpipers NV)- 1:00.22
Taking on an experienced field as the only teen, Michael Andrew came out on top with the #4 time in the world. Also breaking a minute for #6 in the world was James Wilby. Returning to his first major competition and moving into #7 in the world was Cody Miller. Sneaking into the top 10 in the world as well was fourth place-finisher Felipe Lima.
Winning the B-final in a 1:01.11 was Texas Longhorn Will Licon.
Good to see Cody is still throwing down.
As long as he does not cut his long hair – no problem 😂