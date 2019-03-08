Why did Cody Miller Shave his Beard?! (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty

American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes

World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi

PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty

Trial Cut: 1:03.29

Taking on an experienced field as the only teen, Michael Andrew came out on top with the #4 time in the world. Also breaking a minute for #6 in the world was James Wilby. Returning to his first major competition and moving into #7 in the world was Cody Miller. Sneaking into the top 10 in the world as well was fourth place-finisher Felipe Lima.

Winning the B-final in a 1:01.11 was Texas Longhorn Will Licon.