Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why did Cody Miller Shave his Beard?! (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

  • World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty
  • American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes
  • World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi
  • PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty
  • Trial Cut: 1:03.29
  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 59.70
  2. James Wilby (Great Britain)- 59.91
  3. Cody Miller (Sandpipers NV)- 1:00.22

Taking on an experienced field as the only teen, Michael Andrew came out on top with the #4 time in the world. Also breaking a minute for #6 in the world was James Wilby. Returning to his first major competition and moving into #7 in the world was Cody Miller. Sneaking into the top 10 in the world as well was fourth place-finisher Felipe Lima.

Winning the B-final in a 1:01.11 was Texas Longhorn Will Licon.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
IU Swammer

Good to see Cody is still throwing down.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

As long as he does not cut his long hair – no problem 😂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!