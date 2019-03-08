Andrew Seliskar Scratches 400 IM on Day 3 at Pac-12s

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While we knew that Cal senior Andrew Seliskar had a lot of events to scratch at this week’s Pac-12 Championships (he was entered in 10, but can only swim 3), the biggest eye was on the 400 IM on day 3.

And Seliskar isn’t entered. Which also means that he hasn’t swum the 400 IM this season, and the only way that he’ll be able to swim the race at NCAAs is via a last-minute time trial on Sunday (the final day to put up swims for NCAAs).

Seliskar was 3rd in the 400 IM at NCAAs last year, 2nd in 2017 as a sophomore, and 5th in 2016 as a freshman.

While the 400 IM seems like a natural event for Seliskar, who is possibly more versatile through the 200 yard events than any swimmer we’ve ever seen, this summer he really broke through in the 200 free. In November, SwimSwam’s Robert Gibbs asked the question of whether Seliskar was giving up the 400 IM to focus on the 200 free, at least at the NCAA level, as the 2 events line up just a few minutes apart at the NCAA Championships. The answer so far seems to be a ‘yes.’

With the scratch, Seliskar passes up the chance to go a perfect 4-for-4 at Pac-12 Championships in the event in his career.

Seliskar will swim the 200 free on Friday, as the top seed. That means that he’s also scratched the 100 fly as the 2nd seed and the 100 breast as the 8th seed.

