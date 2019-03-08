Four Top 10 Matchups Lead Water Polo Week 7 Action

Week 7 action is already in full swing with 16 contests having been played between Monday and Thursday.
In one of four Top 10 matchups set for the week, #1 USC and #8 UC Irvine faced off Thursday night in Irvine, California. The defending national champion Trojans came out with the 11-5 road victory to extend their current win streak to 34 matches, while snapping the Anteaters’ five-game winning streak.
Still ahead are Top 10 tangles between #2 Stanford and #9 Arizona State, #8 UC Irvine and #10 UC Santa Barbara, and #5 Hawaii and #4 Cal.
The slate includes 15 matchups between ranked foes. The Aztec Invitational in San Diego boasts six ranked teams in #14 UC San Diego, #17 Long Beach State, #20 Cal State Northridge, #22 San Diego State, #24 Bucknell and vote getter Azusa Pacific.
Action is also set for Lexington, Virginia, where #16 Wagner and #21 Marist highlight the VMI Tournament field.
Washington & Jefferson and Cal Baptist also will host tournaments.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|March 4.
|7 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Occidental
|8 p.m.
|Villanova
|Whittier
|March 5.
|2 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Azusa Pacific
|Penn State Behrend
|Occidental
|10 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|March 6.
|6 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#20 Cal State Northridge
|6 p.m.
|Villanova
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Whittier
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Occidental
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Cal Tech
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Cal Lutheran
|Live Stats
|March 7.
|7 p.m.
|Wittenberg
|#25 Indiana
|Watch
|9 p.m.
|#1 USC
|#8 UC Irvine
|Live Stats
|March 8.
|3:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#1 USC
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|#23 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|9 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|Aztec Invitational (San Diego, Calif.)
|6 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|7:15 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|March 9.
|Noon
|George Washington
|#15 Princeton
|2 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Chapman
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|Occidental
|Watch
|2:10 p.m.
|Macalester
|Augustana College Club
|3 p.m.
|#2 Stanford
|#9 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine
|#10 UC Santa Barbara
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii
|#11 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|4:10 p.m.
|Macalester
|Carleton College Club
|6 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Washington & Jefferson Invitational
|11 a.m.
|Washington & Jefferson
|Grove City
|12:15 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Connecticut College
|2:30 p.m.
|Utica
|Grove City
|4:45 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Washington & Jefferson
|6 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Utica
|Aztec Invititational (San Diego, Calif.)
|11 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|RV Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|12:15 p.m.
|#20 Cal State Northridge
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|#17 Long Beach State
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|2:45 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|6:30 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#17 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|7:45 p.m.
|#20 Cal State Northridge
|Fresno Pacific
|Live Stats
|VMI Tournament (Lexington, Va.)
|9 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|#16 Wagner
|Live Stats
|10:30 a.m.
|LaSalle
|#21 Marist
|Live Stats
|Noon
|Villanova
|Siena
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|Iona
|#16 Wagner
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|#21 Marist
|VMI
|Live Stats
|4:30 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|LaSalle
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|Iona
|Villanova
|Live Stats
|7:30 p.m.
|Siena
|VMI
|Live Stats
|CBU Lancer Joust (Riverside, Calif.)
|Noon
|#19 San Jose State
|#23 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|Concordia (CA)
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|#23 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 10.
|4 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii
|#4 Cal
|Washington & Jefferson Invitational
|8 a.m.
|Grove City
|Connecticut College
|9:15 a.m.
|Washington & Jefferson
|Utica
|11:30 a.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Grove City
|1:45 p.m.
|Utica
|Connecticut College
|3 p.m.
|Washington & Jefferson
|Penn State Behrend
|Aztec Invititational
|Noon
|Fresno Pacific
|#24 Bucknell
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|#17 Long Beach State
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|#17 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|VMI Tournament (Lexington, Va.)
|9 a.m.
|LaSalle
|Iona
|Live Stats
|10:30 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|VMI
|Live Stats
|12:30 p.m.
|Iona
|Siena
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Villlanova
|Live Stats
|4:30 p.m.
|LaSalle
|VMI
|Live Stats
|March 12.
|3 p.m.
|Austin College
|Cal State Northridge
|5 p.m.
|Austin College
|Connecticut College
|7 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Cal State Northridge
|7 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Chapman
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|8 p.m.
|George Washington
|Cal State East Bay
|10 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|March 13.
|4:30 p.m.
|Austin College
|Concordia (CA)
|8:30 p.m.
|George Washington
|Fresno State
|10 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Cal Tech
|10 p.m.
|Austin College
|Occidental
|Watch
|March 14.
|4 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Cal Lutheran
|7 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|Chapman
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Redlands
|Occidental
|10 p.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|#17 Long Beach State
|10 p.m.
|George Washington
|Fresno Pacific
|10 p.m.
|Whittier
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
