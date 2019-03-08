Four Top 10 Matchups Lead Water Polo Week 7 Action

Week 7 action is already in full swing with 16 contests having been played between Monday and Thursday.

In one of four Top 10 matchups set for the week, #1 USC and #8 UC Irvine faced off Thursday night in Irvine, California. The defending national champion Trojans came out with the 11-5 road victory to extend their current win streak to 34 matches, while snapping the Anteaters’ five-game winning streak.

Still ahead are Top 10 tangles between #2 Stanford and #9 Arizona State, #8 UC Irvine and #10 UC Santa Barbara, and #5 Hawaii and #4 Cal.

The slate includes 15 matchups between ranked foes. The Aztec Invitational in San Diego boasts six ranked teams in #14 UC San Diego, #17 Long Beach State, #20 Cal State Northridge, #22 San Diego State, #24 Bucknell and vote getter Azusa Pacific.

Action is also set for Lexington, Virginia, where #16 Wagner and #21 Marist highlight the VMI Tournament field.

Washington & Jefferson and Cal Baptist also will host tournaments.