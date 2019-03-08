Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Four Top 10 Matchups Lead Water Polo Week 7 Action

Week 7 action is already in full swing with 16 contests having been played between Monday and Thursday.

In one of four Top 10 matchups set for the week, #1 USC and #8 UC Irvine faced off Thursday night in Irvine, California. The defending national champion Trojans came out with the 11-5 road victory to extend their current win streak to 34 matches, while snapping the Anteaters’ five-game winning streak.

Still ahead are Top 10 tangles between #2 Stanford and #9 Arizona State, #8 UC Irvine and #10 UC Santa Barbara, and #5 Hawaii and #4 Cal.

The slate includes 15 matchups between ranked foes. The Aztec Invitational in San Diego boasts six ranked teams in #14 UC San Diego, #17 Long Beach State, #20 Cal State Northridge, #22 San Diego State, #24 Bucknell and vote getter Azusa Pacific.

Action is also set for Lexington, Virginia, where #16 Wagner and #21 Marist highlight the VMI Tournament field.

Washington & Jefferson and Cal Baptist also will host tournaments.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
March 4.
7 p.m. Penn State Behrend Occidental
8 p.m. Villanova Whittier
March 5.
2 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) LaVerne Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) Azusa Pacific
Penn State Behrend Occidental
10 p.m. Penn State Behrend Cal Tech Watch
March 6.
6 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #20 Cal State Northridge
6 p.m. Villanova #22 San Diego State Live Stats
7 p.m. Whittier LaVerne Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Occidental Chapman Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. LaVerne Cal Tech Live Stats Watch
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Cal Lutheran Live Stats
March 7.
7 p.m. Wittenberg #25 Indiana Watch
9 p.m. #1 USC #8 UC Irvine Live Stats
March 8.
3:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #1 USC Live Stats Watch
6 p.m. Santa Clara #23 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
9 p.m. Fresno Pacific #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
Aztec Invitational (San Diego, Calif.)
6 p.m. RV Azusa Pacific #22 San Diego State Live Stats
7:15 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #22 San Diego State Live Stats
March 9.
Noon George Washington #15 Princeton
2 p.m. Cal Tech Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Chapman Redlands Live Stats
2 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Whittier Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Cal Lutheran Occidental Watch
2:10 p.m. Macalester Augustana College Club
3 p.m. #2 Stanford #9 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #8 UC Irvine #10 UC Santa Barbara Live Stats
3 p.m. #5 Hawaii #11 UC Davis Live Stats
4 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Cal State East Bay Live Stats
4:10 p.m. Macalester Carleton College Club
6 p.m. Santa Clara Redlands Live Stats
Washington & Jefferson Invitational
11 a.m. Washington & Jefferson Grove City
12:15 p.m. Penn State Behrend Connecticut College
2:30 p.m. Utica Grove City
4:45 p.m. Connecticut College Washington & Jefferson
6 p.m. Penn State Behrend Utica
Aztec Invititational (San Diego, Calif.)
11 a.m. #24 Bucknell RV Azusa Pacific Live Stats
12:15 p.m. #20 Cal State Northridge #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
1:30 p.m. #17 Long Beach State #22 San Diego State Live Stats
2:45 p.m. Fresno Pacific Saint Francis (PA) Live Stats
4 p.m. RV Azusa Pacific #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #24 Bucknell #22 San Diego State Live Stats
6:30 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #17 Long Beach State Live Stats
7:45 p.m. #20 Cal State Northridge Fresno Pacific Live Stats
VMI Tournament (Lexington, Va.)
9 a.m. St. Francis Brooklyn #16 Wagner Live Stats
10:30 a.m. LaSalle #21 Marist Live Stats
Noon Villanova Siena Live Stats
1:30 p.m. Iona #16 Wagner Live Stats
3 p.m. #21 Marist VMI Live Stats
4:30 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn LaSalle Live Stats
6 p.m. Iona Villanova Live Stats
7:30 p.m. Siena VMI Live Stats
CBU Lancer Joust (Riverside, Calif.)
Noon #19 San Jose State #23 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #19 San Jose State Concordia (CA) Live Stats
6 p.m. Concordia (CA) #23 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
March 10.
4 p.m. #5 Hawaii #4 Cal
Washington & Jefferson Invitational
8 a.m. Grove City Connecticut College
9:15 a.m. Washington & Jefferson Utica
11:30 a.m. Penn State Behrend Grove City
1:45 p.m. Utica Connecticut College
3 p.m. Washington & Jefferson Penn State Behrend
Aztec Invititational
Noon Fresno Pacific #24 Bucknell Live Stats
1:30 p.m. #17 Long Beach State #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
4 p.m. Fresno Pacific #17 Long Beach State Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #24 Bucknell #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
VMI Tournament (Lexington, Va.)
9 a.m. LaSalle Iona Live Stats
10:30 a.m. St. Francis Brooklyn VMI Live Stats
12:30 p.m. Iona Siena Live Stats
3 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn Villlanova Live Stats
4:30 p.m. LaSalle VMI Live Stats
March 12.
3 p.m. Austin College Cal State Northridge
5 p.m. Austin College Connecticut College
7 p.m. Connecticut College Cal State Northridge
7 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Chapman
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran LaVerne Live Stats Watch
8 p.m. George Washington Cal State East Bay
10 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Redlands Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. Cal Tech Whittier Live Stats
March 13.
4:30 p.m. Austin College Concordia (CA)
8:30 p.m. George Washington Fresno State
10 p.m. Connecticut College Cal Tech
10 p.m. Austin College Occidental Watch
March 14.
4 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Cal Lutheran
7 p.m. Connecticut College Chapman Watch
7 p.m. Redlands Occidental
10 p.m. #24 Bucknell #17 Long Beach State
10 p.m. George Washington Fresno Pacific
10 p.m. Whittier Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch

