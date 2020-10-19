What Would Happen If We Switched the New York Breakers and London Roar?

When looking at the first 2 matches of the 2020 International Swimming League season, the ultimate outcome so far has not been exactly what we expected.
But one thing was clear coming in: match 1 was a significantly stronger field than match 2, at least on paper. The Condors, Current, and Energy Standard were 3 of the 4 teams from last year’s final, and from what we can tell so far this year, could be 3 of the 4 teams in this year’s final.
The result for the New York Breakers, who were one of two winless teams in the 2019 ISL season (along with Aqua Centurions), was a thorough drubbing in the team scores. They had a swimmer in finals of the men’s skins, Joe Litchfield, but his points were Jacked, adding some insult to the injury.
On the flip side, the London Roar, who were 2nd last season, entered the season on troubled footing after losing a huge portion of their roster when Swimming Australia dissuaded most of their athletes from attending the 2020 ISL season.
But after day 1 of Meet 2, they look better than expected, handily ahead of a tight three-way battle for 2nd place.
We were wondering, though, looking at the scores, just how bad are the New York Breakers, and just how good are the London Roar, if we control for the competition?
Of course nothing happens in a vacuum. If you switch the teams, maybe London swims better or worse, and maybe the Breakers swim better or worse. Maybe they tweak their strategy a little and alter a few races here and there.
But, still, in broad strokes, we wanted to find out if the Breakers were as bad as their score indicates, or if the Roar were as good as their score indicates.
It turns out that, in both cases, it’s not quite true, when the level of competition is controlled for.
If we switched the London Roar day 1 performances with the New York Breaker day 1 performances, the Breakers suddenly look much better, and the Roar suddenly look much worse.
First, here is what the team scoring through day 1 of each meet looks like in the real world, with the meets that were actually swum:
Real Life Team Scores:
|Team Scores – In Real Life
|294.0: LON London
|280.0: CAC Cali
|235.0: ENS Energy
|214.0: LAC LA
|197.0: AQC Aqua
|194.0: IRO Iron
|181.0: DCT DC
|154.0: NYB NY
Real Life MVP Scores:
|MVP Scores – In Real Life
|38.5: KING Lilly CAC
|37.5: SMOLIGA Olivia CAC
|35.5: MURPHY Ryan LAC
|34.0: MARGALIS Melanie CAC
|34.0: DIENER Christian LON
|28.5: SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS
|27.0: SJOSTROM Sarah ENS
|26.0: WATTEL Marie LON
|25.0: SEEBOHM Emily ENS
|24.0: KAMENEVA Maria LON
|22.0: SZABO Szebasztian AQC
|22.0: BILQUIST Amy DCT
|21.5: DUMONT Valentine AQC
|21.0: SHIELDS Tom LAC
|20.0: KOCH Marco NYB
|19.5: GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC
|19.0: DRESSEL Caeleb CAC
|18.5: KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC
|18.5: PEATY Adam LON
|18.0: TOUSSAINT Kira LON
But, let’s take a hypothetical scenario, with all of the same times, and swap the Breakers and London Roar: In real life, the Breakers have the lowest day 1 score of any team, and London the highest, and for the Breakers, they’re not all that close to the DC Trident.
Swap Team Scores:
|Team Scores – Swapping LON and NYB
|254.0: CAC Cali
|237.5: ENS Energy
|225.5: NYB NY
|216.5: IRO Iron
|216.0: DCT DC
|212.0: AQC Aqua
|197.5: LON London
|190.0: LAC LA
Swap MVP Scores:
|MVP Scores – Swapping LON and NYB
|38.0: MARGALIS Melanie CAC
|34.5: KING Lilly CAC
|32.5: BILQUIST Amy DCT
|28.5: SJOSTROM Sarah ENS
|28.5: SMOLIGA Olivia CAC
|25.0: SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS
|25.0: SZABO Szebasztian AQC
|24.0: SURKOVA Arina NYB
|23.5: WOOD Abbie NYB
|22.5: DIENER Christian LON
|22.5: MANAUDOU Florent ENS
|20.5: SEEBOHM Emily ENS
|20.5: ESCOBEDO Emily NYB
|20.5: MACK Linnea DCT
|19.0: GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC
|18.5: SAKCI Emre IRO
|18.0: SHIELDS Tom LAC
|18.0: DRESSEL Caeleb CAC
|18.0: PEBLEY Jacob DCT
|18.0: BASSETO Guilherme IRO
Or, Split By Meet:
|
Hypothetical Meet 1
|254.0: CAC Cali
|237.5: ENS Energy
|197.5: LON London
|190.0: LAC LA
|
Hypothetical Meet 2
|225.5: NYB NY
|216.5: IRO Iron
|216.0: DCT DC
|212.0: AQC Aqua
This swap would put the London Roar in last place in Meet 1, and the New York Breakers in first place in Meet 2.
Among the examples of why this would be the case is Abbie Wood. If you move her to Meet 2, Abbie Wood gets the 19 points thanks to jackpot scoring, instead of the 7 she actually scored.
In real life, no Breakers wound up in the top 20 in MVP standings based on day 1 points. In the hypothetical world, they have 2 in the top 9 and 3 in the top 13.
A meet 2 between DC, Breakers, Aqua, and Iron would be very, very close. In this hypothetical world, DC women and Aqua men get to pick skins strokes, which gives them a leg up.
So, the conclusions here are this:
- The Cali Condors and Energy Standard, and LA Current, in that order, are clearly the 2 best teams that we’ve seen so far;
- The London Roar and LA Current in some order are probably the 3rd and 4th best teams that we’ve seen so far; and
- The Breakers, Trident, Iron, and Aqua Centurions are in basically a dead heat.
That point 3 is where this league gets exciting, as it means there’s going to be some real battling for the last spots in the semi-finals, which is what makes this format exciting. We didn’t get that battle for positioning last season – by the Derby meets, we essentially knew who would be in the final.
The bad news for the Breakers: they have to face the Cali Condors, who so far are the league’s best team, 3 times. They have to face Energy Standard, who so far are the league’s 2nd best time, twice. The Breakers got what turns out to be the toughest schedule in the league, be that by design or by choice (we don’t know how the schedule was developed).
That puts the Breakers on the outside looking in for a spot in the semi-final, but it doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily the worst team in the league.
Next week, the two new franchises, the Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans, will join the fray. The Frog Kings have a ton of momentum from Japanese Nationals and it looks like they’ll be in the top 8, while the Titans are harder to peg, but on paper look closer to that grouping of 4 mentioned above.
So it will probably be 5 teams fighting for 3 spots.
Let the fun begin.
