Earlier this month, University of Texas pro group member Shaine Casas became the first swimmer to surpass 5,000 points at the Longhorns’ annual quadrathlon featuring 50s of every stroke.

For each 50 event, longtime Texas head coach Eddie Reese has a time standard, unchanged since the 1980s, that is worth 1,000 points. Every hundredth of a second faster under the mark added one point to a swimmer’s total, and every hundredth of a second slower subtracted one point.

The fun event format got us thinking: What would a swimming decathlon look like?

SwimSwam’s David Clossey compiled a hypothetical 10-event schedule consisting of 50s of each stroke, 200s of each stroke, the 200 IM, and the 1000 free. The next task was finding time standards in each event worth 750 power points, about the same value as the 736.75 average of Reese’s benchmarks at Texas. Note: scoring is weighted differently to account for sprint vs. distance disparities.

SwimSwam’s “Decathlon” Lineup

Event Time Standard Scoring Conversion 50 Free 21.43 .01 seconds = 1 point 50 Breast 26.69 .01 seconds = 1 point 50 Back 24.12 .01 seconds = 1 point 50 Fly 23.52 .01 seconds = 1 point 200 Free 1:41.95 .01 seconds = .25 points 200 Breast 2:08.16 .01 seconds = .25 points 200 Back 1:53.56 .01 seconds = .25 points 200 Fly 1:54.08 .01 seconds = .25 points 200 IM 1:54.20 .01 seconds = .25 points 1000 Free 9:39.20 .01 seconds = .05 points

If any teams actually decide to try this, let us know how it turns out.

And if divers are feeling left out, an alternative schedule could be replacing the 200 IM with six 1-meter dives. A score standard of equivalent difficulty would need to be created, and every point away could be a point added or subtracted.