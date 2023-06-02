What Is The 2023 Age Group International Championships?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Today on the SwimSwam Podcast, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte and International Age Group Championships founder Brian Wilson unpack the details behind this event.

The International Age Group Championships has partnered with Panam Aquatics, the governing body for multiple swimming-based disciplines across of the Americas.

Event Details:

  • Where: McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech. Atlanta, Georgia
  • When: December 13th – 16th 2023
  • Qualification: A single AAAA time will qualify a swimmer to enter the meet; bonus events will grant up to a maximum of 10 events over the course of the meet.
  • Race will be competed in 25 meters
  • Registration: Included with registration, each swimmer receives a swag bag with memorabilia and credentials to commemorate this truly special event.

Registration is OPEN NOW.

What is the International Age Group Championships?

