What Is The 2023 Age Group International Championships?

Today on the SwimSwam Podcast, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte and International Age Group Championships founder Brian Wilson unpack the details behind this event.

The International Age Group Championships has partnered with Panam Aquatics, the governing body for multiple swimming-based disciplines across of the Americas.

Event Details:

Where: McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech. Atlanta, Georgia

When: December 13th – 16th 2023

Qualification: A single AAAA time will qualify a swimmer to enter the meet; bonus events will grant up to a maximum of 10 events over the course of the meet.

Race will be competed in 25 meters

Registration: Included with registration, each swimmer receives a swag bag with memorabilia and credentials to commemorate this truly special event. Registration is OPEN NOW.

What is the International Age Group Championships?

