Kerstin Kuntze is a photographer with a passion for swimming. In her Wasserlust series, she connects her art with the joy of swimming. The graphic editing reveals the core and opens new connections – often the image dissolves into almost abstract shapes and colors.
Kerstin, a native of Cologne, Germany, has been a professional artist for 16 years after over a decade spent working at major advertising agencies.
Picture making has always been an internal compulsion; my first urges began as a child, “I was always drawing” – these impulses continuing through to the present.
Today, I create utilizing photography melded with graphic infusion. My search for the core of human being drives me. My artwork displays a wide range of emotions embodying colors from darkest black to fieriest red. I sincerely desire that these mirrors of my passion and the intensities of my emotion will touch you in a personal way.
What I’d like to show, is the core – the intensity of feeling life skindeep.
My art should breathe, what I love most about swimming.
The force of the water that reaches the body – exhaling all the discomforts – the connectivity – floating – being carried – the pleasure of loosing yourself – a primal force that makes you feel life in full extent.
It’s not just about swimming – my pictures become a parable for ‘being’.
A tribute to life – to the power of now.
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Wasserlust: The Aquatic Art of Kerstin Kuntze"
Congratulations Kerstin
Congratulations Kerstin !! I have LONG admired your foto art on FB
You are really a great artist
Thank you so much my dear THÉRÈSE°