Watch: Swim Fort Lauderdale’s 12 Hour Practice

Swim Fort Lauderdale (SFTL) just completed their annual 12 Hour practice. The senior groups do this as a “kick-off” to the summer, to push past limits, for team bonding and for fun. Their day starts at 6:00 am and finishes at 6:00 pm. They covered 22,000 yds/mtrs plus an open water ocean swim plus 2 sessions of dryland.

Below was the schedule for the day:

6:00a Dryland

7:00a Pool workout #1

9:15a Team Breakfast

9:30a Team Meeting/Activity/Bonding

10:30a Beach Ultimate Frisbee

11:30a Pool workout #2

1:15p Team Lunch

1:30p Team Meeting/Goals

2:30p Open Water Ocean Swim

3:30p Dryland/Core

4:00p Pool workout #3

6:00p Team Dinner/Wrap-up