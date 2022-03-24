Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Sates, Lasco, Marchand, Seeliger Post Huge PBs in Day 2 Prelims

Comments: 3

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Prelim Heat Sheets

WATCH: Matt Sates 4:07 500 Free in Day 2 Prelims

WATCH: Destin Lasco, Leon Marchand Drop 1:38s in 200 IM Heat 8

WATCH: Bjorn Seeliger 18.45 50 Free Heat 5

MORE Race Videos From Day 2 Prelims

WATCH: 4 Men Go 1:40 in 200 IM Heat 6

WATCH: Carson Foster, Trenton Julian Go 1:40s 200 IM Heat 7

WATCH: Drew Kibler 18.60 50 Free Heat 6

WATCH: Jordan Crooks 18.60 50 Free Heat 7

swimmer1
1 hour ago

marchand was chillllinnnnn in that 2IM…

Pvdh
Reply to  swimmer1
1 hour ago

You guys are about to fall prey one again to thinking a swimmer fading is him/her shutting it down. Marchand was under Dressels record at 150. He needs to split it better if he wants to get to the record.

Canadian Swimmer
Reply to  Pvdh
1 hour ago

That last kick out looked pretty hard for sure, but he was lazy into the touch.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

