Lasco and Marchand Post 1:38s in Fastest 200 IM Prelims Ever; 1:40.91 Takes 8th

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Prelim Heat Sheets

200 IM

Top 8 finishers:

I would call the 200 IM prelims this morning fast, but that honestly doesn’t feel like it does the situation justice. Where to start? Well, Cal sophomore Destin Lasco and Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand swam the #3 and #4 fastest times in history this morning. They also became just the 4th and 5th swimmers ever to go under 1:39 in the event. Here are the all-time top 10 performances in the SCY 200 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:38.13 Caeleb Dressel 2018 SEC Champs 2 1:38.14 Andrew Seliskar 2019 NCAA DI 3 1:38.71 Destin Lasco 2022 NCAA DI 4 1:38.83 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI 5 1:38.95 Shaine Casas 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 6 1:39.26 Shaine Casas 2021 SEC Champs 7 1:39.35 Andreas Vazaios 2019 NCAA DI 8 1:39.38 David Nolan 2015 NCAA DI 9 1:39.53 Shaine Casas 2021 NCAA DI 10 1:39.54 Jan Switkowski 2018 NCAA DI

The only thing left to do with these two is a split comparison between Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA Record from 2018, and Andrew Seliskar‘s Pac-12 Record from 2019:

Split Caeleb Dressel – NCAA Record (2018 SECS) Andrew Seliskar – Pac-12 Record (2019 NCAAs) Destin Lasco – 2022 NCAAs Prelims Leon Marchand – 2022 NCAAs Prelims Fly 21.03 21.58 22.22 21.43 Back 25.01 24.46 25.17 24.31 Breast 28.37 28.05 27.99 28.46 Free 23.72 24.05 23.33 24.63 Final Time 1:38.13 1:38.14 1:38.71 1:38.83

A couple of interesting things here. One, Marchand was out very fast. Even faster than Dressel’s NCAA Record swim through the first 150. Next, despite Lasco being one of the top backstrokers in the NCAA today, and someone many think could break the 200 back NCAA record lat er this week, he has the slowest back split out of the 4 swimmers listed above. Now that could be purposeful, because he has the fastest breast split of anyone in this group. There’s some chance, however, that it means Lasco could have a bit more in the tank for his backstroke leg in tonight’s race.

Outside of Lasco and Marchand, this was hands down the fastest 200 IM prelims we’ve ever seen at NCAAs. Caspar Corbeau swam a 1:40.98 and didn’t make the ‘A’ final. To put it in context, last year it took 1:42.21 in prelims to make the ‘A’ final, but this year 1:42.21 would have placed 16th, barely sneaking into the B final. Also, something we don’t often see in prelims of the 200 IM: the top 9 finishers this morning all swam season bests. For many, it was a career best.