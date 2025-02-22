WATCH: Race Videos from Day 4 of the ACC Championships, Including UVA American Record

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Highlighting tonight’s events were Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh both winning their individual events, with Gretchen setting a new ACC Championship record in the 100 backstroke.

We also saw a new championship record in the men’s 100 breaststroke from Denis Petrashov.

Finally, the UVA women absolutely shattered the NCAA and American records in their 4×100 medley relay.

NOTE: The recaps are the same ones posted in the live recap.

Women’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh , 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.88

Top 8:

While she didn’t crack her own NCAA record, UVA fifth-year Alex Walsh comfortably won this event for the second year in a row. The outcome was never really in doubt, as Walsh had a half a second lead after the first 50 and continued to build her lead from there. She had the fastest time in the field for each lap except the final 50, where Stanford’s Caroline Bricker closed on her by 0.16s. That didn’t matter much to the overall outcome, as Walsh won, 1:50.43 to 1:52.37.

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.17 – Luca Urlando, 2025

ACC Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.10

Top 8:

Cal’s Dare Rose led for most of the race, but Stanford’s Andrei Minakov stayed on his hip for the first 150, then dropped the hammer over the last lap. He out split Rose 25.37 to 26.36, moving past Rose and hitting the wall in 1:39.03. That’s the third best time of his career, sitting a pair of 1:38.6 swims from dual meets early last year.

Rose touched 2nd in 1:39.47, less than a second off his lifetime best of 1:38.61 from last year’s NCAA championships.

UNC’s Seb Lunak continued his strong season, nearly cracking the 1:40-barrier and re-setting his own Tar Heel record with a 1:40.12 effort for 3rd place. Last year, Lunak also finished 3rd, albeit with with a 1:41.78, a time that would’ve placed 6th tonight.

No Race Video Yet

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.10 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 52.28

Top 8:

Believe it or not, Gretchen Walsh just won her first ACC title in this event. Walsh owns the all-time record in the 100 back, but this event hasn’t been a focus for her individually during championship season. Walsh set the all-time mark leading off UVA’s medley relay here last year, but it was actually NC State’s Katharine Berkoff who had won the last five years. In fact, NC State had won the last eight titles in this event.

A trio of freshmen took the next three spots tonight. Cal’s Mary-Ambre Moluh took 2nd in 50.22, followed closely by NC State teammates Leah Shackley (50.37) and Erika Pelaez (50.46).

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, 2022

ACC Record: 43.83 – Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.56

Top 8:

If heading into the meet, you picked that podium…no you didn’t.

Cal has a pair of perennial NCAA scorers in this event in Destin Lasco and Bjorn Seeliger, and neither one made the A-final. They did have an Olympic backstroker in the A-final, Mewen Tomac, and he finished 4th.

The Golden Bears have their eyes on next month, so they won’t be too bothered by not grabbing an ACC title, and maybe you figured they wouldn’t be tapered, but you probably didn’t pick Florida State freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy to win this event. He came into the meet with a best time of 46.69, and even after turning heads with his 19.1 fly split on Wednesday, he didn’t feel like the favorite to win the 100 back.

But tonight he went out fast, flipping 0.04s ahead of NC State’s Quintin McCarty, and he came home fast, winning in 44.49 and setting a FSU record in the process. NC State had won the last seven titles, and that’s FSU’ first win in this event since 2014.

McCarty took 2nd in 44.99, his first time under 45, and UVA freshman David King, hitherto better known for his 200+ yard events, finished 3rd in 45.11.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, 2019

ACC Record: 56.09 – Jasmine Nocentini (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 59.75

Top 8:

Last year, Kaelyn Gridley, Emma Weber, and Skyler Smith tied for 3rd after all three women hit the wall at exactly 58.81. Tonight, each of those three swimmers were faster, and they made up the top three finishers.

Gridley won Duke’s first ACC title in the women’s 100 breast, hitting the wall in 58.23, just a bit off her lifetime best of 58.14 from January. UVA’s Emma Weber took 2nd in 58.27, less than a tenth of a second shy of her personal best of 58.18, also from this January. UNC’s Skyler Smith took 3rd in 58.63.

Maddy Huggins (59.08), Zoe Skirboll (59.44), Mia Cheatwood (59.68) and Margaux McDonald (59.68) were all under last year’s invite time.

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 49.53 – Liam Bell, 2024

ACC Record: 50.78 – Denis Petrashov (LOU), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 50.82 – Noah Nichols (UVA), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.89

Top 8:

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov keep his focus on NCAAs — he’s been the ACC’s highest finisher in this event in March each of the last two years — and in tonight’s post-race interview, he said it was now time to “start tapering.” But the implied lack of rest didn’t hamper him tonight, as he not only re-set his own ACC record, but also captured his first 100 breast ACC title with a winning time of 50.62.

Ron Polonsky, last year’s 8th-place finisher at NCAAs, took 2nd tonight with a time of 50.99. Cal’s Yamato Okadome took 3rd in 51.12, followed by Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti (51.34).

Polonsky’s teammate Zhier Fan took 5th in 51.66, while UNC’s Ben Delmar touched 6th in 51.71. NC State’s Sam Hoover (51.78) and FSU’s Tommaso Baravelli (51.86) rounded out the A-final.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:21.01, Virginia – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

Top 8:

Virginia – 3:19.58 Stanford – 3:26.98 NC State – 3:27.08 Cal – 3:29.18 Louisville – 3:30.73 FSU – 3:31.04 UNC – 3:31.51 Pitt – 3:31.67

The Virginia Cavaliers have set the bar so high the last few ACC Championships that we understand if some fans felt this week had been just a little lackluster, relatively-speaking.

But on the fourth night of competition, UVA broke their second relay record of the week, shattering their own all-time record in the 400 medley with a time of 3:19.58. The previous record was a 3:21.01 from last year, meaning that the record skipped right over the 3:20 mark.

Claire Curzan led off in 49.35, setting a new personal best by 0.02s. Alex Walsh split 57.05 on breast, then Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest fly split ever, going 47.00. Anna Moesch anchored in 46.18 as the Cavaliers won by a stunning seven seconds.

Stanford took 2nd in 3:26.98. Natalie Mannion led off in 53.02, then Lucy Bell split 58.14 on breast, before Torri Huske threw down a 48.22 fly split. Only Gretchen Walsh has ever been faster on a fly split, and no other women has been under 48.7. Lillie Nordmann anchored in 47.60, as the Cardinal earned their third top-three relay finish of the week.

NC State finished 3rd in 3:27.08, with freshman Erika Pelaez anchoring in 46.52, the second-fastest anchor leg swim behind only Moesch. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden led off for the Bears in 50.94 as Cal took 4th in 3:29.18. Louisville was also under the ‘A’ standard, going 3:30.73; Julia Dennis nearly matched Pelaez with a 46.53 anchor leg.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:57.32, Arizona State – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37

Top 8:

NC State – 3:01.62 Cal – 3:01.92 Virginia Tech – 3:02.25 FSU – 3:02.33 Stanford – 3:03.31 UNC – 3:03.36 Virginia – 3:03.96 Louisville – 3:04.53

The Florida State Seminoles put up a good fight, but in the end NC State won their fourth-straight title.

Max Wilson put FSU in the lead early with a 44.81 leadoff, but the Seminoles faded to 4th as NC State, Cal, and Virginia Tech all passed on the breaststroke leg. Michel Arkhangelskiy continued to crush it though, as he scorched a 43.33 fly leg to put the Seminoles back into the lead.

Sam Bork maintained that lead through the first 50 of the freestyle leg, but once again, NC State, Cal, and Virginia Tech all got back past FSU, with NC State winning in 3:01.62.

Jerry Fox was over half a second behind Bork as he dove into the water, but went 40.81 on the anchor for the win.

No Race Video Yet

Scores Through Day 3

Women

Virginia – 1040.5 Stanford – 852 Louisville – 682 California – 637 North Carolina – 544.5 NC State – 530 Florida State – 350 Pittsburgh – 348 Miami (Florida) – 338 Duke – 271 VA Tech – 241.5 Notre Dame – 207 Southern Methodist – 140.5 Georgia Tech – 111 Boston College – 79

Men