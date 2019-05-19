Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Race Videos From Day 3 of the Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

  • Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
  • Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
  • Long course meters (LCM) format
  • Eastern Time zone
  • Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
Swimmers competed in the 4th stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana. If you missed seeing it live, you can watch all the action here courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Below are the race videos from day 3 of the meet. That includes the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. Katie Ledecky– 1:55.80
  2. Simone Manuel– 1:57.24
  3. Madisyn Cox– 1:58.52

MEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. Blake Pieroni– 1:47.25
  2. Zane Grothe– 1:47.90
  3. Zach Apple– 1:49.49

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

  1. Lilly King– 30.03
  2. Annie Lazor– 31.01
  3. Olivia Calegan- 31.31

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

  1. Michael Andrew– 27.21
  2. Nic Fink– 27.55
  3. Ian Finnerty– 27.71

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

  1. Sarah Gibson– 26.52
  2. Katie Drabot– 26.66
  3. Claire Maiocco- 27.61

MEN’S 50 FLY:

  1. Michael Andrew– 23.40
  2. Luis Martinez- 23.48
  3. Vini Lanza– 23.67

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

  1. Regan Smith– 2:06.47
  2. Isabelle Stadden– 2:09.10
  3. Asia Seidt– 2:09.99

MEN’S 200 BACK:

  1. Johannes Calloni– 1:59.01
  2. Jacob Steele- 2:01.29
  3. Zachary Poti- 2:02.15

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  1. Ella Eastin– 4:37.18
  2. Madisyn Cox– 4:41.14
  3. Makayla Sargent– 4:41.33

MEN’S 400 IM:

  1. Jay Litherland– 4:14.42
  2. Charlie Swanson- 4:22.64
  3. Sam Stewart- 4:23.13

