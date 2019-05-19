Watch: Race Videos From Day 3 of the Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Long course meters (LCM) format

Eastern Time zone

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)

Swimmers competed in the 4th stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana. If you missed seeing it live, you can watch all the action here courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Below are the race videos from day 3 of the meet. That includes the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

MEN’S 200 FREE:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

MEN’S 50 FLY:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Johannes Calloni– 1:59.01 Jacob Steele- 2:01.29 Zachary Poti- 2:02.15

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

MEN’S 400 IM: