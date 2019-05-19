2017 World C’ships Silver Medalist Wojdak Misses 800 Free QT At Polish Nats

2019 POLISH NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Highlights

There were no additional individual World Championships qualifiers to come out of the 5th and final day of the 2019 Polish National Swimming Championships, although a new national record did indeed bite the dust.

To close out the 5-day affair in Olsztyn, the squad of Alicja Thorz (1:01.37), Klaudia Nazieblo (1:00.59), Alexandra Iwanowska (1:08.49) and Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (55.66) combined to give MKS Juvenia Wroclaw the gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. In the process, the foursome punched a time of 4:06.11, obliterating the precious Polish National Record of 4:07.59 that’s been on the books for 2 years.

A couple of other swimmers came close to Gwangju-worthy marks, but fell painstakingly shy, as was the case with Dominika Sztandera. The 22-year-old took the women’s 50m breaststroke gold in a time of 31.25, but fell just .03 shy of the 31.22 mark needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Veteran Radoslaw Kawecki, who qualified for Worlds in the 200m back earlier in the meet, missed the mark in the 100m sprint by just .40. He nailed a winning time of 54.46 to pair with Rafal Bugdol to represent the only sub-55 second swimmers, but missed the 54.06 QT needed for Gwangju. Bugdol hit the wall in 54.98, a huge personal best by over a full second from the 56.04 he put up right about this time last year.

The man who wowed the crowd with an impressive 14:59.99 1500m freestyle on night 1 to qualify for Worlds, Wojciech Wojdak, was unable to replicate the magic in tonight’s 800m free. Instead of dipping under the 7:54.31 World Championships qualifying mark, the 23-year-old hit the wall in a time of 7:56.88, missing the QT.

It’s possible that Wojdak is still selected in the event, as he already qualified in the 1500m, but we’ll have to wait and see. Wojdak won silver in the 800m free at the 2017 edition of the World Championships, registering a new Polish National Record of 7:41.73 in the process.