WATCH: Race Videos From Day 2 of 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals

2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

You can check out our day 2 finals live recap here. Follow along with full race videos of all of Thursday night’s racing. All videos courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.

From our session preview by Nick Pecoraro:

The second day of competition of the 2018 U.S. Winter National Championships is now underway with the finals of the 400 free, 200 IM, and 50 free being contested tonight.

Katie Ledecky and Jordan Wilimovsky look to secure their second victories of the meet in the 400 free. In the men’s race, Mitch D’Arrigo is only second seed tonight by one-tenth behind Wilimovsky.

Madisyn Cox looks to make her comeback post-suspension in the 200 IM as she is top seed tonight by 2 seconds. With Kalisz absent in the men’s 200 IM, top prelims-seed Sean Conway and the rest of the A-final look to take a first-time national title in the race.

To the 50 free, Simone Manuel looks to once again reign sprint queen in the event while Michael Chadwick looks to topple Olympian Nathan Adrian on the men’s side.

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free