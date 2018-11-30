Beyond The Lane Lines: Blinged Out Swim Cap

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes around the world in their non-aquatic habitats, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 – Royal Mail Uniquely Honors Ross Edgley

The man who successfully competed his attempt to become the first person to swim around mainland Great Britain, Ross Edgley, had his accomplishment recognized with a special stamp by the nation’s Royal Mail service. In recognition of completing the ‘Great British Swim’, Edgley’s name was included in a congratulatory message stamped on every British letter mailed on November 19th.

Per his tweet on that date, Edgley commented, “Woke up today to find Royal Mail have put congratulatory Great British Swim messages on everyone’s letters around Great Britain. I’ve literally no words, just a massive sense of pride for our country and gratitude.”

This is AMAZING 😃

Woke up today to find @RoyalMail have put congratulatory #GreatBritishSwim messages on everyone’s letters around Great Britain 🇬🇧 I’ve literally no words, just a massive sense of pride for our country and gratitude 😊 pic.twitter.com/W5BzB4MbEc — Ross Edgley (@RossEdgley) November 16, 2018

#2 – 2008 Olympic Exhibit Opens in Shanghai

Yes, it’s already been 10 years since American swimmer Michael Phelps captured the world’s amazement by winning an unprecedented 8 gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Now visitors to a new Olympic EXPO in Shanghai Tower can re-live the magic of Phelps’ moment, as well as the other remarkable performances that went down that year. The Olympic EXPO can be found on the 199th floor of the famous tower and is open from now until January 31st.

Various Olympic medals, torches, stamps and paintings will be on display.

#3 – Swim Caps Go Glam!

Attending the premier of new move Aquaman, actress Amber Heard decided to make an entrance by wearing a bedazzled….swim cap? Heard, who plans the role of undersea queen Mera in the film, donned a green-and-gold cap, complete with chin-strap to turn heads and tie into the aquatic theme of the event.

“You know, I saw this dress walk down the red carpet in Paris at the Valentino Haute Couture show and I just — my jaw dropped. And I looked over at my stylist who was sitting a few seats away and she just mouthed to me, ‘Oh, my god,’ and I was like, yes. I just knew,” she told ET. “I mean, I’m wearing a swim cap, for god’s sake. I wanted to make a splash.”

Amber Heard wore a couture bathing cap to the ‘Aquaman’ world premiere https://t.co/pJDXhB4Jnf pic.twitter.com/9JTFABf0bm — Page Six (@PageSix) November 28, 2018

#4 – Louisville May Get New Pool

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, home to the University of Louisville and standout swimming stars such as Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford, may see a new pool headed its way. Although Ralph Wright Natatorium on-campus takes care of the collegiate needs of the area, there is only one city-owned pool represented by the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center. With the Louisville Parks Department feeling the city is maxed out on swimming capacity, it has commissioned a study on what it would cost to add a new aquatic center.

A newly constructed center would potentially serve the needs of not only local swimmers, but would also attract regional and national meets. Per The Louisville Courier, the $25,000 study by swimming pool consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker is being subsidized by the University of Louisville. Also contributing $5,000 are the city, Jefferson County Public Schools and Bellarmine University. Hospital owner Norton Healthcare is giving $2,500, pool maker Myrtha Pools is providing $2,000 and swim apparel store Swimville USA is paying $500.