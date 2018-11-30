Blueseventy Swim of the Week: McSharry’s Not Just a Breaststroker

Disclaimer: Blueseventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The blueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

If there’s one swimming discipline where swimmers seem most pigeon-holed, it’s breaststroke.

Coming from a former breaststroker, a breaststroker who can swim other strokes is relatively rare. A breaststroker who can set national records in another stroke – that’s special.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry is proving to be a special swimmer. The 18-year-old World Junior champ in the 50 and 100 breaststroke shattered two Irish records over the weekend – one in freestyle and the other in IM.

McSharry went 25.12 to break the national record in the short course 50 freestyle. She also went 1:00.66, breaking the nation’s 100 IM record in short course meters. From our meet recap, courtesy of Loretta Race:

These record-breaking performances add to McSharry’s already prolific presence on the Irish National Record board. She holds the SCM 50m and 100m breaststroke national marks, while she also is the LCM record holder across the 50m free, 50m breast, 100m breast and 200m breast events.

