Anna Hopkin Carries SCY Success to 50m Free Best Time at Winter Nats

University of Arkansas newcomer Anna Hopkin has been tearing through the school’s short course yards record book this season, and turning a lot of heads toward the Natural State. The British-born Hopkin was last season’s British Universities & Colleges Sport Swimmer of the Year before transferring to Arkansas with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Without much yards swimming in her background, there wasn’t much to contextualize her swims other than rankings against other swimmers in the NCAA.

Hopkin’s best yards times this season, with national rank based on times entering this weekend:

50y free – 21.64 (#1)

100y free – 47.05 (#2)

200y free – 1:45.48 (#13)

100y fly – 52.61 (#14)

But this weekend, she, like many internationals based in the NCAA system, is competing at the long course Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, she confirmed that she has taken her swimming to a new plane, not just carried prior success to a new location.

Hopkin placed 3rd in the A-Final of the 50 free on Thursday evening in 24.93. That’s her first time under 25 seconds in the race – her previous best time was a 25.07 done at the 2017 British Swimming Championships. Her best time in the last long course season was a 25.28 done at the Commonwealth Games where she placed 7th in the final.

She still has scheduled swims in the 100 fly (1:02.04), 100 free (54.76), and 200 free (no LCM times) this weekend in Greensboro.

Hopkin now ranks 4th in the world this season in the 50 free and is the top-ranked British swimmer in the event.

Hopkin is a sprint spark for an Arkansas program that has some nice history in diving and distance events, but until now hasn’t been able to parlay that into a more well-rounded sprint group.