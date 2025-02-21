WATCH: Race Videos 2025 ACC Championships Day 3 Finals

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

No major records fell at tonight’s ACC Championships, but the races were exciting to watch. Katie Grimes won the women’s 400 IM, and 2nd place was decided by 3 tenths of a second.

The men’s 400 IM was even more exciting, with the top two swimmers trading the lead throughout the race until, ultimately, Louisville and Tommy Bried came out on top.

Torri Huske won the women’s 100 fly ahead of Claire Curzan and Alex Walsh, and 3rd-6th had less than a second separating them.

Florida State Freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy continued his exceptional meet earning a runner-up finish in the men’s 100 fly to Stanford’s Andrei Minakov. Youssef Ramadan, who had four-straight titles in this event, finished 5th overall.

Aimee Canny won the women’s 200 freestyle in a new personal best time, and the men’s 200 freestyle saw a tie in the 3rd place position between Guy Brooks, from Louisville, and Lucas Henveaux, from Cal.

In the team scores, men’s reigning champion NC State is having a hard time keeping up with the newcomers Cal and Stanford and is all the way back in 4th, also behind UNC. The UVA women are in the lead, but less than 100 points separates them and Stanford.

Women 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018

(Stanford), 2018 ACC Record: 3:55.97 – Alex Walsh (Virginia), 2024

(Virginia), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 3:59.33 – Ella Nelson (Virginia), 2023

(Virginia), 2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.74

Top 8:

Katie Grimes (Virginia) – 3:59.69 Caroline Bricker (Stanford) – 4:01.40 Lucy Bell (Stanford) – 4:01.70 Leah Hayes (Virginia) – 4:02.23 Emily Thompson (Stanford) – 4:06.28 Kathryn Hazel (Cal) – 4:07.63 Aislin Farris (UNC) – 4:08.60 Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 4:10.89

Cavalier freshman Katie Grimes is now 2-2 for in individual ACC competition, winning the 400 IM to go along with her win in the 500 free last night. Grimes led the entire race, stopping the clock in 3:59.69. That’s just a bit off of her NCAA-leading 3:59.02 from midseason, but was more than enough to comfortably win the race.

Stanford’s Caroline Bricker, one of the other two women to go under 4:00 this season, finished 2nd in 4:01.40. Bricker went 3:59.88 at midseason, and that was the #2 time in the nation this season, although former Cavalier Emma Weyant just went 3:59.24 this evening swimming for Florida at the SEC Championships. Bricker’s teammate Lucy Bell took 3rd in 4:01.70, while another Cardinal, Emily Thompson, finished 5th in 4:06.28.

UVA also had three women in the A-final; Leah Hayes finished 4th in 4:02.23, and Ella Bathurst took 8th in 4:10.89.

Cal’s Kathryn Hazel (4:07.63) and UNC’s Aislin Farris (4:08.60) took 6th and 7th to round out the top 8.

Almost the entire A-final was under the 2024 NCAA invite time of 4:10.74, as were the top four women in the B-final. That group includes Pitt’s Kim Shannon, who appears to have set a Pitt school record with her time of 4:08.47.

Men 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 2023

ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

ACC Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.93

Top 8:

Tommy Bried (Louisville) – 3:39.28 Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 3:40.05 Ben Delmar (UNC) – 3:40.61 Max Matteazzi (Pitt) – 3:40.89 Gregg Enough (Louisville) – 3:41.57 Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:42.42 Josh Żuchowski (Stanford) – 3:42.64 Jackson Millard (Louisville) – 3:46.77

2024 champion Kyle Ponsler of NC State jumped out to an early lead, and for the first half of the race it looked he was on his way to defending his title. But Louisville’s Tommy Bried, who posted the fastest time in this morning’s prelims, shot past on the second half of the breaststroke leg, and he held that lead through the freestyle leg, winning in 3:39.28.

That appears to be a personal best and a Louisville school record for Bried. He joins Daniel Sos as the only two Cardinals to win an ACC title in this event.

Ponsler touched 2nd in 3:40.05, followed by UNC’s Ben Delmar (3:40.61) and Pitt’s Max Matteazzi (3:40.89), both of whom appear to have set school records with their swims.

California’s Tyler Kopp won the B-final with a 3:40.97.

Women 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 47.42 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.88

Top 8:

Reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske hit a new personal best in yards tonight, swimming the 7th-fastest performance ever with her winning time of 48.52. Huske had a 0.13s lead over UVA’s Claire Curzan at the halfway point, and extended the lead on the back half, as Curzan came in 2nd in 49.02. Huske’s previous personal best had been 48.96, while Curzan’s had been 49.24.

3rd-place finisher Alex Walsh nearly cracked the 50-second barrier herself, clocking a personal best of 50.00. NC State freshman Leah Shackley was just off of her lifetime best, going 50.33 for 4th.

Louisville’s Ella Welch got under 51 for the first time, taking 5th in 50.74. Last year she scratched this event, and instead swam the 100 breast, where she took 16th.

Miami’s Giulia Carvalho also cracked 51 for the first time today, going 50.91 for 6th tonight after going 50.99 this morning.

Pitt’s Sophie Yendell touched 7th in 51.13, followed by Cal’s Lilou Ressencourt (51.57).

Men 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018

ACC Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023

(Virginia Tech), 2023 ACC Meet Record: 43.93 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023

(Virginia Tech), 2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.37

Top 9:

2022 NCAA champion Andrei Minakov earned his first individual ACC title tonight with a 44.27 win against a strong field.

That field included Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan, who had won the previous ACC four titles in this event, but ended up 5th this evening in 44.83. The livestream showed Minakov and Ramadan talking for the better part of a minute after the race’s conclusion, with Ramadan appearing to congratulate Minakov.

Florida State freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy followed up his 19.1 fly split from Wednesday night with a 44.36 effort tonight, earning 2nd place and setting a new Seminoles’ record.

Cal’s Dare Rose came within a tenth of a second of his lifetime best, taking 3rd in 44.55. Ramadan’s teammate Mario Molla Yannes went under 45 for the first time, taking 5th in 44.83.

Luke Miller won the 200 free for NC State at the 2022 ACC Championships, but he’s largely focused on the 100 fly since then, including a 3rd-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championships. He finished 6th tonight in 44,87.

Stanford’s Aaron Sequeira (45.07) and UNC’s PJ Foy (45.33) finished 7th and 8th.

Women 200 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015

ACC Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025

(Virginia), 2025 ACC Meet Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025

(Virginia), 2025 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.80

Top 8:

UVA’s Aimee Canny successfully defended her ACC title in this event, pulling ahead on the third lap and closing hard from there. Canny won with a 1:42.00, clocking a new personal best.

Cal’s Lea Polonsky took 2nd in 1:42.98, just ahead of UVA’s Anna Moesch (1:43.15) and Stanford’s Aurora Roghair (1:43.18). Roghair, the Stanford senior, actually led at the halfway point, thanks to 25.89 second lap. Her teammate Kayla Wilson finished 5th in 1:43.71.

NC State freshman Erika Pelaez finished 6th in 1:43.88, followed by Louisville teammates Daria Golovaty (1:44.34) and Summer Cardwell (1:44.59).

Men 200 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson (Texas), 2024

ACC Record: 1:30.38 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 1:31.16 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.93

Top 8:

For most of the race, it looked like the Louisville Cardinals were about to claim their second men’s win of the night, but instead, the Stanford Cardinal earned their second win of the night.

Louisville junior Guy Brooks was the only man to hit the halfway point in under 44, flipping in 43.92, and he continued to hold his lead through the third lap. But Brooks appeared to pay the price on the final lap, splitting 24.20, while Stanford’s Henry McFadden, UNC’s Patrick Hussey, and Cal’s Lucas Henveaux all closed hard with splits right around 23.4.

McFadden was in the right position for the win, getting his hand on the wall in 1:31.20 to set a new personal best and to come within a few hundredths of the meet record.

Hussey became the first Tar Heel to go under 1:32, breaking his own school record with a 2nd place time of 1:31.68.

Brooks and Henveaux tied for 3rd, both hitting the wall in 1:32.04.

NC State freshman Kaii Winkler set his third personal best in this event this week, taking 5th in 1:32.23.

Cal’s Trent Frandson (1:32.90), NC State’s Daniel Diehl (1:32.89), and Virginia Tech’s Luis Dominguez (1:33.05) rounded out the A-final.

Cal freshman Nans Mazeillier won the B-final in 1:32.00, a time that would’ve put him 3rd in the A-final.

Scores Through Day 3

Women

UVA – 744.5 Stanford – 684 Louisville – 575 Cal – 431.5 UNC – 394 NC State – 353 Miami – 268 Pitt – 267 Florida State – 232 Duke – 189 VA Tech – 158.5 Notre Dame – 157 SMU – 110.5 Boston College – 78 Georgia Tech – 66 Men