An Hour After Getting 3rd in the 200 Free at ACCs, Lucas Henveaux Time Trialed a 3:42 400 IM

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal’s Dave Durden was having trouble deciding whether to put Lucas Henveaux in the 200 Free or the 400 IM at the ACC Championships… so he just had him swim both. Henveaux swam prelims and finals of the 200 free, making the A-Final and ultimately tying for 3rd place.

Then 30 minutes after that, Durden informed him he was swimming a 400 IM Time Trial, with the goal of swimming an NCAA ‘B’ cut. Henveaux swam a 3:42.0, not only a B cut but actually under the time it took to get an individual NCAA invite in the event last year.