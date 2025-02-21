Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

An Hour After Getting 3rd in the 200 Free at ACCs, Lucas Henveaux Time Trialed a 3:42 400 IM

Comments: 1

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal’s Dave Durden was having trouble deciding whether to put Lucas Henveaux in the 200 Free or the 400 IM at the ACC Championships… so he just had him swim both. Henveaux swam prelims and finals of the 200 free, making the A-Final and ultimately tying for 3rd place.

Then 30 minutes after that, Durden informed him he was swimming a 400 IM Time Trial, with the goal of swimming an NCAA ‘B’ cut. Henveaux swam a 3:42.0, not only a B cut but actually under the time it took to get an individual NCAA invite in the event last year.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mandi Bell
26 minutes ago

Well done!!! Great swimming! Great coaching! Go Bears!

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!