WATCH: Nick Albiero Cruises 1:39.22 200 Fly Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
200 fly
- NCAA Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
- NCAA Meet Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
- American Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
- US Open Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35
- Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (LOU): 1:37.92
Top 8 finishers:
- Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 1:39.22
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.79
- Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.87
- Brendan Burns (IU- Junior): 1:40.07
- Christian Ferraro (GT- 5Y): 1:40.10
- Alexander Colson (ASU- Junior): 1:40.40
- Mason Wilby (UKY- Senior): 1:40.45
- Gabriel Jett (CAL- Freshman): 1:40.63
Top seed Nicolas Albiero of Louisville held his top seed heading into tonight, winning the final heat in 1:39.22 to qualify more than a second and a half ahead of the field. Urlando qualified second and Julian qualified third as the only three swimmers under 1:40. Indiana junior Brendan Burns qualified fourth in 1:40.07, while Georgia Tech picked up their second A final of the day with Christian Ferraro qualifying 5th.
Cal will have two swimmers in the A final in Julian and freshman Gabriel Jett, and one swimmer in the B final. Texas will have no swimmers tonight in this event, making a Cal national championship seeming more and more likely by the event.
Notably, Northwestern’s Federico Burdisso will not have a second swim this evening after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in this event.
Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando took heat 4 in 1:39.79 to take over the top spot with one heat to go.
Cal’s Trenton Julian won the first circle seeded heat in 1:39.87 to take over the top spot with two heats remaining.