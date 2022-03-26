WATCH: Nick Albiero Cruises 1:39.22 200 Fly Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 fly

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

NCAA Meet Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

American Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

US Open Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (LOU): 1:37.92

Top 8 finishers:

Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 1:39.22 Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.79 Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.87 Brendan Burns (IU- Junior): 1:40.07 Christian Ferraro (GT- 5Y): 1:40.10 Alexander Colson (ASU- Junior): 1:40.40 Mason Wilby (UKY- Senior): 1:40.45 Gabriel Jett (CAL- Freshman): 1:40.63

Top seed Nicolas Albiero of Louisville held his top seed heading into tonight, winning the final heat in 1:39.22 to qualify more than a second and a half ahead of the field. Urlando qualified second and Julian qualified third as the only three swimmers under 1:40. Indiana junior Brendan Burns qualified fourth in 1:40.07, while Georgia Tech picked up their second A final of the day with Christian Ferraro qualifying 5th.

Cal will have two swimmers in the A final in Julian and freshman Gabriel Jett, and one swimmer in the B final. Texas will have no swimmers tonight in this event, making a Cal national championship seeming more and more likely by the event.

Notably, Northwestern’s Federico Burdisso will not have a second swim this evening after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in this event.

Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando took heat 4 in 1:39.79 to take over the top spot with one heat to go.

Cal’s Trenton Julian won the first circle seeded heat in 1:39.87 to take over the top spot with two heats remaining.