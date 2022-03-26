Penn’s Matt Fallon Swims Fastest-Ever 200 Breast by a Freshman with a 1:49.03

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an incredibly fast prelims’s session, University of Pennsylvania’s Matt Fallon swam the fastest-ever time by a freshman with a 1:49.03 to lead the 200 breast prelims.

Fallon, who put up some great swims at last summer’s Olympic Trials, has continued to ride that momentum into his freshman season with the Quakers. He became the 2nd-fastest freshman ever in the event with times of 1:50.53 and then 1:49.71 at the midseason Zippy Invite, and he knocked another chunk off of his best time this morning.

Compared to some of the other swimmers in the field, Fallon took it relatively easy on the front half, going out in 53.80, but he closed with splits of 27.13 and 28.10. That’s pretty standard modus operandi for Fallon, who memorably employed a similar approach at Trials.

Today’s swim moves Fallon past former Cal swimmer Josh Prenot to become the 6th-fastest performer ever in the event.

Top All-Time Performers 200 Breast

While Fallon’s time this morning was well over a second faster than anyone else’s, he’ll still have his work cut out for him tonight. He’ll face a field that includes three of the other top ten fastest men ever, including Reece Whitley, who’s the 2nd-fastest man ever, defending champion Max McHugh, and 200 IM champion Leon Marchand, among others.