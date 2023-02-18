Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Gators Shatter 400 MR SEC Record in 2:59.48, Liendo Clocks #2 100 Fly Split

Comments: 3

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Courtesy: tamuswim

In the last event of the 2023 SEC Championships penultimate finals session, the Florida Gators obliterated the SEC and championship records in the men’s 400 medley relay. The team of Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Josh Liendoand Macguire McDuff torched a 2:59.48. Not only does that time lower the SEC record they set just last year by 1.52 seconds, it also scares the NCAA record which Texas set back in 2017.

Their lineup showcases the star power they’ve collected in Gainesville, as the first three legs all won SEC titles in the individual version of their stroke. The 100 free hasn’t been contested yet, but after dropping lifetime bests in the 50 and 200 free, McDuff should be in the mix for a spot on the podium.

Split Comparison: 400 Medley Relay SEC Record

2023 SEC Championships 2022 NCAA Championships
Adam Chaney, Back 44.17 Adam Chaney, Back 44.43
Dillon Hillis, Breast 50.63 Dillon Hillis, Breast 51.20
Josh Liendo, Fly 43.35 Eric Friese, Fly 44.41
Macguire McDuff, Free 41.33 Kieran Smith, Free 40.96
2:59.48 3:01.00

Only Chaney and Hillis return from the 2022 NCAAs relay, and both were faster here than they were last March. In fact, Chaney’s 44.17 lead off is a lifetime best, shaving a hundredth off his previous best, which he’d swum earlier in the session to win the 100 backstroke.

Liendo’s 43.35 split is also incredibly fast. It’s just a hundredth off the fastest 100 fly split of all-time, which Joe Schooling owns at 43.34. After his individual race on day 3, Liendo said that he still needed to clean up his turns–clearly, he feels that he still has room to improve in the race and in yards. Thus, this is another record we should keep an eye on come NCAAs.

This is the third time in a row that the Gators have won the 400 medley relay at SECs.

Gummy Shark
22 seconds ago

Dillon Hillis with a loooooong exchange, Josh Liendo with a .01 exchange, maybe even a DQ, but lucky it didn’t get called. They’ll clean it up for NCAAs.

Rafael
20 minutes ago

100 free will be between liendo crooks and caribe..

W_P_1
52 minutes ago

So is Dressle’s 42.80 100 Fly the most impressive of his records? If the fastest relay split is still .54 off his individual time…

Last edited 51 minutes ago by W_P_1
