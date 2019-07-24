Watch Finals Race Videos From Day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The biggest swim of the morning came from Kristof Milak of Hungary, who broke Michael Phelps‘ 10-year-old World Record in the 200 butterfly in an astonishing 1:50.73. The 400 mixed medley relay also featured incredible splits: first, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov fired off a 51.97 in the 100 backstroke, the 5th-fastest swim all-time; American Caeleb Dressel posted a 49.33 butterfly split; Cate Campbell put anchored the Australian relay in 51.10.

Federica Pellegrini won the women’s 200 freestyle, making the podium in that race now 8 times consecutively at the World Championships. Gregorio Paltrinieri won the men’s 800 freestyle in a new European Record time, and Adam Peaty won the 50 breast for the third World Championships in a row.

Only two videos of the five finals swum today have been released by NBC Sports. Certain abbreviated race videos are available from FINA.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Also see this news report and interview with Milak. It is all in Hungarian, but you don’t need to speak the language to get an understanding of the excitement felt by Milak’s fans in Hungary.

MEDALISTS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 7:45.67

2017 Defending World Champion: Gabriele Detti (Italy), 7:40.77

MEDALISTS:

MIXED 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

World Junior Record: Russia (Prikhodko, Chupkov, Pakhomov, Openysheva), 2015, 3:45.85

World Championships Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

2017 Defending World Champions: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

MEDALISTS: