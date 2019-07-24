Watch Finals Race Videos From Day 4 of the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The biggest swim of the morning came from Kristof Milak of Hungary, who broke Michael Phelps‘ 10-year-old World Record in the 200 butterfly in an astonishing 1:50.73. The 400 mixed medley relay also featured incredible splits: first, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov fired off a 51.97 in the 100 backstroke, the 5th-fastest swim all-time; American Caeleb Dressel posted a 49.33 butterfly split; Cate Campbell put anchored the Australian relay in 51.10.
Federica Pellegrini won the women’s 200 freestyle, making the podium in that race now 8 times consecutively at the World Championships. Gregorio Paltrinieri won the men’s 800 freestyle in a new European Record time, and Adam Peaty won the 50 breast for the third World Championships in a row.
Only two videos of the five finals swum today have been released by NBC Sports. Certain abbreviated race videos are available from FINA.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89
World Championships Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33
Also see this news report and interview with Milak. It is all in Hungarian, but you don’t need to speak the language to get an understanding of the excitement felt by Milak’s fans in Hungary.
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Kristof Milak, Hungary, 1:50.73 — WORLD RECORD
- SILVER: Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:53.86
- BRONZE: Chad le Clos, South Africa, 1:54.15
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98
World Junior Record: Yang Junxuan (China), 2019, 1:55.99
- World Championships Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 1:54.73
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:54.22
- SILVER: Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 1:54.66
- BRONZE: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 1:54.78
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Adam Peaty (Great Britain), 2017, 25.95
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy), 2017, 26.97
- World Championships Record: Adam Peaty (Great Britain), 2017, 25.95
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Adam Peaty (Great Britain), 25.95
Will update when video is available.
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 26.06
- SILVER: Felipe Lima, Brazil, 26.66
- BRONZE: Joao Gomes, Brazil, 26.69
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12
- World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 7:45.67
- World Championships Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Gabriele Detti (Italy), 7:40.77
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, 7:39.27
- SILVER: Henrik Christiansen, Norway, 7:41.28
- BRONZE: David Aubry, France, 7:42.08
MIXED 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56
- World Junior Record: Russia (Prikhodko, Chupkov, Pakhomov, Openysheva), 2015, 3:45.85
- World Championships Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56
- 2017 Defending World Champions: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Australia (Larkin, Wilson, McKeon, Campbell), 3:39.08
- SILVER: United States (Murphy, King, Dressel, Manuel), 3:39.10
- BRONZE: Great Britain (Davies, Peaty, Guy, Anderson), 3:40.68
Why do they only selectively release full race videos. Like a majority of the Rio finals aren’t even available in full, even some of the world record swims.
very silly.
it’s maybe the dumbest thing they could do in the current climate. absolute dinosaurs running FINA
A bit off topic … but I am trying to open Omega Timing website to access the results sheets. This morning on both laptop and phone it wont come up. Is nnyone else having that happen?
Pellegrini is bae