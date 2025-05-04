WATCH: Both World Record Swims From Night 4 Of The Fort Lauderdale PSS (Race Videos)

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Didn’t catch the final night of action from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series? No worries, if you weren’t able to tune in, we’ve got you covered with some of the races videos, courtesy of “USA Swimming” on YouTube.

If more videos become available, we will add them to this article.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

TOP 8:

On the final night of the 2025 Pro Swim Series, 28-year-old Katie Ledecky—widely regarded as both the greatest freestyler in history and the greatest female swimmer of all time—saved her best swim of the week for last, breaking her own 800 freestyle world record. She lowered the mark from 8:04.79, set in 2016 when she was 19, to an astonishing 8:04.12.

This is Ledecky’s 16th career individual world record, and her first since nearly seven years ago—May 16, 2018, when she set the current 1500 free standard (15:20.48) at the Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis.

Ledecky’s improvement came primarily from both the first and final 50s. She opened the race with a blistering 27.59 over the first lap—nearly half a second faster than her previous record swim—and by the 150 mark, she was already more than a second ahead of her old pace. Through the middle of the race, Ledecky slightly fell off her previous splits, particularly between the 200 and 400 marks, where she logged slightly slower splits. However, she began to build significant momentum again after the 500 turn, with the crowd really starting to get engaged.

Her biggest margin of improvement came over the final 50, where she blasted a 28.46—more than half a second faster than the 28.99 she recorded to close her former record.

Ledecky’s 400 splits tonight were 4:01.78 and 4:02.34, compared to her previous world record halves of 4:01.98 and 4:02.81.

Fun fact: Ledecky’s final 400 split tonight of 4:02.34 would place her as the 19th-fastest performer of all time in the individual 400 free. She ranks 3rd all-time in the event with her 3:56.46 clocking from the Rio Olympics.

Additionally, Ledecky’s first 200 (1:58.38) and last 200 (1:59.85) add up to 3:58.22, which would situate her 4th all-time in the individual 400, behind only herself, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh. That time is nearly three seconds faster than her bronze-medal swim in the individual event at the Paris Olympics, and she’s only been faster than that time in the individual event on three occasions.

See a full splits comparison between her new and old records below.

Splits Comparison:

New World Record Former World Record 50m 27.59 28.03 100m 29.98 (57.57) 29.95 (57.98) 150m 30.01 (1:27.58) 30.73 (1:28.71) 200m 30.80 (1:58.38) 30.71 (1:59.42) 250m 30.67 (2:29.05) 30.64 (2:30.06) 300m 31.03 (3:00.08) 30.70 (3:00.76) 350m 30.70 (3:30.78) 30.37 (3:31.13) 400m 31.00 (4:01.78) 30.85 (4:01.98) 450m 30.47 (4:32.25) 30.22 (4:32.20) 500m 30.74 (5:02.99) 30.74 (5:02.94) 550m 30.50 (5:33.49) 30.60 (5:33.54) 600m 30.78 (6:04.27) 30.76 (6:04.30) 650m 30.43 (6:34.70) 30.77 (6:35.07) 700m 30.67 (7:05.37) 30.37 (7:05.44) 750m 30.29 (7:35.66) 30.36 (7:35.80) 800m 28.46 (8:04.12) 28.99 (8:04.79)

Jillian Cox wound up 2nd in the race with an 8:23.58. It was Cox’ first 800 of the year, coming in not too far off her best of 8:19.73.

Claire Weinstein was out fast, splitting 2:01.76 on the opening 200, but just couldn’t hold that pace. she was 4:11.12 at the 400m, a virtual tie with Cox, despite being well over 2 seconds ahead of her at the 200. Weinstein finished 3rd with an 8:26.06.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)

American Record: 7:38.67 – Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34 – Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 7:45.02 – Sam Short (2025)

TOP 8:

Bobby Finke won the men’s 800 free decisively tonight, swimming a time of 7:50.79. It was a well put together swim for Finke, as he was out in 3:54.46 on the opening 400, then came home in 3:56.23.

Behind Finke, there was a string of young swimmers who had some really great races. Sandpipers of Nevada’s Gabriel Manteufel, 17, came in 2nd with a new career best of 8:03.23. Manteufel entered the meet with a career best of 8:04.13.

Manteufel’s teammate, Luke Ellis, came in 3rd with an 8:04.60. Ellis was off his career best of 7:52.40, but same a strong race, negative splitting with a 4:03.53 on the opening 400 and a 4:01.07 coming home.

Spanish 16-year-old Juan Vallmitjana took 4th with an 8:08.79.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

TOP 8:

Regan Smith made a statement tonight, taking over the top time in the world in the women’s 100 back with a 57.46. Smith also clipped her own Pro Swim Series Record of 57.64 with the performance. She won the race by well over a second, getting out to a 28.02 on the opening 50 and coming home in 29.44.

Her swim ranks #7 all-time, and four of the top-10. All four of those have been swum in the past 12 months.

Katharine Berkoff, the Paris Olympic bronze medalist, nabbed 2nd, swimming a time of 58.79. The swim marks her fastest 100 back of the year so far.

Kylie Masse was under 59 seconds as well tonight, swimming a 58.90 for 3rd.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

World Junior Record: 56.33 – Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)

American Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

U.S. Open Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

Pro Swim Series Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

TOP 8:

Gretchen Walsh made simply made history, becoming the first woman to break 55 seconds in the 100 fly with a mind-boggling 54.60. The swim came after she had already broken her own world record earlier in prelims, clocking 55.09 to surpass her previous mark of 55.18 from the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials last June. Walsh opened in 25.32 and brought it home in 29.28, pairing her third-fastest opening 50 with a massive back half to produce a 54.60. By comparison, her prelims swim saw her go out in 25.54 before closing in what was then her fastest back half ever, a 29.55. The sprinter is widely known for her front-end speed, but her 29.28 on the final 50 ranks her 3rd all-time, with only Regan Smith (28.94) and Maggie MacNeil (29.09) closing faster. This newfound endurance at the end of the race has opened lots of doors for her in this event.

Walsh now owns the five fastest swims in the history of the 100 fly, bumping Sarah Sjostrom’s 55.48—her gold medal-winning performance from the 2016 Rio Olympics—out of the all-time top five.

See a full splits comparison between Walsh’s five quickest swims ever, below.

Walsh’s Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Splits Comparison:

Walsh’s Final World Record Walsh’s Prelim World Record Walsh US Trials – Semis (Former World Record) Walsh US Trials– Final (#3 Performance All-Time) Walsh Olympic- Semis (#4 Performance All-Time) First 50 25.32 25.54 25.45 25.20 25.29 Second 50 29.28 29.55 29.73 30.11 30.09 Total Time 54.60 55.09 55.18 55.31 55.38

All-Time Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Performances:

Split Comparison, Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Performers’ Performances:

Walsh’s swim tonight marks her 16th world record in the past year, having broken the aforementioned 100 fly at Trials and prelims, helped Team USA to two relay records in Paris, and set 11 total records at Short Course Worlds last December.

Torri Huske, the reigning Olympic champion in this event, came in 2nd with a 56.59. That’s a very strong early May swim for Huske, who holds a career best of 55.52.

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell rounded out the top 3, swimming a 57.31 tonight.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos , HUN (2021)

, HUN (2021) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.43 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68 – Leon Marchand (2023)

TOP 8:

The men’s 200 IM was a great race between Texas pro group teammates Shaine Casas and Leon Marchand. Casas got out to the lead, splitting 24.17 on fly, then he was 30.28 on back, 33.71 on breast, and 28.36 on free. For much of the race, it wasn’t Marchand Casas was racing, it was Hubert Kos. Another Longhorn, Kos was out very fast, splitting 24.49 on fly and 29.25 on back, which put him 1st into the 100 turn with a 53.74. Kos then faded, however, and wound up 5th with a 1:59.35.

Marchand swam a patient race, sitting in 4th after fly, 3rd after back, then moved into 2nd on breaststroke.

Carson Foster came in 3rd tonight with a 1:58.78, coming on strong at the end with a 28.58 on the final 50.