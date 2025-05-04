WATCH: Both World Record Swims From Night 4 Of The Fort Lauderdale PSS (Race Videos)

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Didn’t catch the final night of action from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series? No worries, if you weren’t able to tune in, we’ve got you covered with some of the races videos, courtesy of “USA Swimming” on YouTube.
If more videos become available, we will add them to this article.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS
World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
American Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016) U.S. Open Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
TOP 8:
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 8:04.12 (World Record)
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 8:23.58
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 8:26.06
- Kate Hurst (TXLA) – 8:30.35
- Michaela Mattes (Florida) – 8:34.76
- Kayla Han (RMDA) – 8:40.39
- Katie Grimes (UN) – 8:40.47
- Cavan Gormsen (UN) – 8:40.49
On the final night of the 2025 Pro Swim Series, 28-year-old Katie Ledecky—widely regarded as both the greatest freestyler in history and the greatest female swimmer of all time—saved her best swim of the week for last, breaking her own 800 freestyle world record. She lowered the mark from 8:04.79, set in 2016 when she was 19, to an astonishing 8:04.12.
This is Ledecky’s 16th career individual world record, and her first since nearly seven years ago—May 16, 2018, when she set the current 1500 free standard (15:20.48) at the Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis.
Ledecky’s improvement came primarily from both the first and final 50s. She opened the race with a blistering 27.59 over the first lap—nearly half a second faster than her previous record swim—and by the 150 mark, she was already more than a second ahead of her old pace. Through the middle of the race, Ledecky slightly fell off her previous splits, particularly between the 200 and 400 marks, where she logged slightly slower splits. However, she began to build significant momentum again after the 500 turn, with the crowd really starting to get engaged.
Her biggest margin of improvement came over the final 50, where she blasted a 28.46—more than half a second faster than the 28.99 she recorded to close her former record.
Ledecky’s 400 splits tonight were 4:01.78 and 4:02.34, compared to her previous world record halves of 4:01.98 and 4:02.81.
Fun fact: Ledecky’s final 400 split tonight of 4:02.34 would place her as the 19th-fastest performer of all time in the individual 400 free. She ranks 3rd all-time in the event with her 3:56.46 clocking from the Rio Olympics.
Additionally, Ledecky’s first 200 (1:58.38) and last 200 (1:59.85) add up to 3:58.22, which would situate her 4th all-time in the individual 400, behind only herself, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh. That time is nearly three seconds faster than her bronze-medal swim in the individual event at the Paris Olympics, and she’s only been faster than that time in the individual event on three occasions.
See a full splits comparison between her new and old records below.
Splits Comparison:
|New World Record
|Former World Record
|50m
|27.59
|28.03
|100m
|29.98 (57.57)
|29.95 (57.98)
|150m
|30.01 (1:27.58)
|30.73 (1:28.71)
|200m
|30.80 (1:58.38)
|30.71 (1:59.42)
|250m
|30.67 (2:29.05)
|30.64 (2:30.06)
|300m
|31.03 (3:00.08)
|30.70 (3:00.76)
|350m
|30.70 (3:30.78)
|30.37 (3:31.13)
|400m
|31.00 (4:01.78)
|30.85 (4:01.98)
|450m
|30.47 (4:32.25)
|30.22 (4:32.20)
|500m
|30.74 (5:02.99)
|30.74 (5:02.94)
|550m
|30.50 (5:33.49)
|30.60 (5:33.54)
|600m
|30.78 (6:04.27)
|30.76 (6:04.30)
|650m
|30.43 (6:34.70)
|30.77 (6:35.07)
|700m
|30.67 (7:05.37)
|30.37 (7:05.44)
|750m
|30.29 (7:35.66)
|30.36 (7:35.80)
|800m
|28.46 (8:04.12)
|28.99 (8:04.79)
Jillian Cox wound up 2nd in the race with an 8:23.58. It was Cox’ first 800 of the year, coming in not too far off her best of 8:19.73.
Claire Weinstein was out fast, splitting 2:01.76 on the opening 200, but just couldn’t hold that pace. she was 4:11.12 at the 400m, a virtual tie with Cox, despite being well over 2 seconds ahead of her at the 200. Weinstein finished 3rd with an 8:26.06.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)
- World Junior Record: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)
- American Record: 7:38.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 7:45.02 – Sam Short (2025)
TOP 8:
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:50.79
- Gabriel Manteufel (SAND) – 8:03.23
- Luke Ellis (SAND) – 8:04.60
- Juan Vallmitjana (ESP) – 8:08.79
- Will Mulgrew (SAC) – 8:09.67
- Joshua Brown (SAND) – 8:10.43
- Eduardo Cisternas (PSU) – 8:12.12
- Lev Cherepanov (AZFL) – 8:15.23
Bobby Finke won the men’s 800 free decisively tonight, swimming a time of 7:50.79. It was a well put together swim for Finke, as he was out in 3:54.46 on the opening 400, then came home in 3:56.23.
Behind Finke, there was a string of young swimmers who had some really great races. Sandpipers of Nevada’s Gabriel Manteufel, 17, came in 2nd with a new career best of 8:03.23. Manteufel entered the meet with a career best of 8:04.13.
Manteufel’s teammate, Luke Ellis, came in 3rd with an 8:04.60. Ellis was off his career best of 7:52.40, but same a strong race, negative splitting with a 4:03.53 on the opening 400 and a 4:01.07 coming home.
Spanish 16-year-old Juan Vallmitjana took 4th with an 8:08.79.
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
- American Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 57.64 – Regan Smith (2024)
TOP 8:
- Regan Smith (TXLA) – 57.46
- Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) – 58.79
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 58.90
- Claire Curzan (TAC) – 59.46
- Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 59.81
- Rhyan White (WOLF) – 59.99
- Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 1:00.48
- Catie Choate (FLOR) – 1:01.26
Regan Smith made a statement tonight, taking over the top time in the world in the women’s 100 back with a 57.46. Smith also clipped her own Pro Swim Series Record of 57.64 with the performance. She won the race by well over a second, getting out to a 28.02 on the opening 50 and coming home in 29.44.
Her swim ranks #7 all-time, and four of the top-10. All four of those have been swum in the past 12 months.
- Regan Smith 06.18.2024 – 57.13
- Regan Smith 08.04.2024 – 57.28
- Kaylee McKeown, 10.21.23/Kaylee McKeown 07.30.2024- 57.33
- –
- Kaylee McKeown, 06.11.2024 – 57.41
- Kaylee McKeown, 06.13.2021 – 57.45
- Regan Smith, 05.04.2025 – 57.46*
- Regan Smith, 06.17.2024/Kaylee McKeown, 07.27.2021 – 57.47
- –
- Kaylee McKeown, 06.14.2023 – 57.50
Katharine Berkoff, the Paris Olympic bronze medalist, nabbed 2nd, swimming a time of 58.79. The swim marks her fastest 100 back of the year so far.
Kylie Masse was under 59 seconds as well tonight, swimming a 58.90 for 3rd.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
World Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
- World Junior Record: 56.33 – Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)
American Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025) U.S. Open Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025) Pro Swim Series Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
TOP 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (NYAC) – 54.60 (World Record)
- Torri Huske (AAC) – 56.59
- Alex Shackell (CSC) – 57.31
- Ellen Walshe (TMP) – 58.12
- Beata Nelson (WISC) – 58.50
- Audrey Derivaux (JW)/Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 58.85 (Tie)
- –
- Helena Bach (DEN) – 58.93
Walsh now owns the five fastest swims in the history of the 100 fly, bumping Sarah Sjostrom’s 55.48—her gold medal-winning performance from the 2016 Rio Olympics—out of the all-time top five.
See a full splits comparison between Walsh’s five quickest swims ever, below.
Walsh’s Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Splits Comparison:
|Walsh’s Final World Record
|Walsh’s Prelim World Record
|Walsh US Trials – Semis (Former World Record)
|Walsh US Trials– Final (#3 Performance All-Time)
|Walsh Olympic- Semis (#4 Performance All-Time)
|First 50
|25.32
|25.54
|25.45
|25.20
|25.29
|Second 50
|29.28
|29.55
|29.73
|30.11
|30.09
|Total Time
|54.60
|55.09
|55.18
|55.31
|55.38
All-Time Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Performances:
- Gretchen Walsh, 54.60 (2025 Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim Series-Final)
- Gretchen Walsh, 55.09 (2025 Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim Series-Prelims)
- Gretchen Walsh, 55.18 (2024 US Trials-Semis)
- Gretchen Walsh, 55.31 (2024 US Trials-Finals)
- Gretchen Walsh, 55.38 (2024 Olympics-Semis)
Split Comparison, Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Performers’ Performances:
|Swimmer (Meet)
|First 50
|Second 50 (Total Time)
|Gretchen Walsh (2024 U.S. Trials – Semis)
|25.32
|54.60 (29.28)
|Sarah Sjostrom (2016 Olympics)
|26.01
|55.48 (29.47)
|Torri Huske (2024 U.S. Trials – Final)
|25.93
|55.2 (29.59)
|Maggie MacNeil (2021 Olympics)
|26.50
|55.59 (29.09)
|Zhang Yufei (2020 Chinese Nationals)
|25.71
|55.62 (29.93)
|Regan Smith (2024 U.S. Trials – Final)
|26.68
|55.62 (28.94)
Walsh’s swim tonight marks her 16th world record in the past year, having broken the aforementioned 100 fly at Trials and prelims, helped Team USA to two relay records in Paris, and set 11 total records at Short Course Worlds last December.
Torri Huske, the reigning Olympic champion in this event, came in 2nd with a 56.59. That’s a very strong early May swim for Huske, who holds a career best of 55.52.
Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell rounded out the top 3, swimming a 57.31 tonight.
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)
- World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.43 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68 – Leon Marchand (2023)
TOP 8:
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) – 1:56.52
- Leon Marchand (TXLA) – 1:57.27
- Carson Foster (RAYS) – 1:58.78
- Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:59.01
- Hubert Kos (TXLA) – 1:59.35
- Mitchell Schott (PRIN) – 2:01.02
- Grant Sanders (FASTFL) – 2:02.52
- Baylor Stanton (GA) – 2:02.73
The men’s 200 IM was a great race between Texas pro group teammates Shaine Casas and Leon Marchand. Casas got out to the lead, splitting 24.17 on fly, then he was 30.28 on back, 33.71 on breast, and 28.36 on free. For much of the race, it wasn’t Marchand Casas was racing, it was Hubert Kos. Another Longhorn, Kos was out very fast, splitting 24.49 on fly and 29.25 on back, which put him 1st into the 100 turn with a 53.74. Kos then faded, however, and wound up 5th with a 1:59.35.
Marchand swam a patient race, sitting in 4th after fly, 3rd after back, then moved into 2nd on breaststroke.
Carson Foster came in 3rd tonight with a 1:58.78, coming on strong at the end with a 28.58 on the final 50.