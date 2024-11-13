Washington State’s Revitt, Lundgren Named Mountain West Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (November 12, 2024) – Washington State swimmers Emily Lundgren and Darcy Revitt each picked up Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week honors, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Lundgren was named the MWC Swimmer of the Week while Revitt was named the Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Revitt was named both the Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week in October. Lundgren and Revitt helped the Cougars to a 164-60 dual meet win over Seattle U last Friday as WSU improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2010-11.

Lundgren had a record-setting meet with four wins highlighted by her performance in the 100 fly, breaking 15-year old school record and pool record with a 52.73. Lundgren’s time is the fastest 100 fly time in the Mountain West Conference this season, is the No. 25 100 fly time in the country and was an NCAA “B” time. The junior from Chula Vista, Calif. also won the 100 breast, 200 IM and helped the 400 medley relay team to a win. Lundgren paces the team with 12 individual wins this season.

Revitt earns her second Freshman of the Week accolade this season after winning the 50 free and helping the 800 free relay to a win. The Guildford, England native also finished second in the 100 breast and helped the 400 medley relay team finish second. Revitt’s win the 50 free was her fourth individual win of the season while the 23.31 was the third-fastest 50 free time in the Mountain West this season. Revitt already owns the best time this season.