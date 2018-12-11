Wang Shun Defends 200 IM World Title In New Chinese Record Of 1:51.01

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

To the delight of the home crowd Wang Shun of China brought the host nation their first gold medal of the 2018 Short Course World Championships in the men’s 200 IM, as he successfully defended his title in a time of 1:51.01.

The swim for Wang lowers his own Chinese Record of 1:51.45 set last month at the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo, and bumps him up into #3 all-time in the event behind only Ryan Lochte (USA) and Asian Record holder Kosuke Hagino (JPN).

Wang led the race wire-to-wire, having the fastest splits in the field on both fly (23.79) and back (27.77), and ended up winning by over a second and a half. Josh Prenot of the U.S., who was 4th two years ago in Windsor when Wang won, took 2nd in a personal best of 1:52.69, and Hiromasa Fujimori of Japan (1:52.73) held off Australian Mitch Larkin (1:52.78) for the bronze. In Windsor, Wang had won his first ever world title in 1:51.74.

