Vols 200 Medley Relay: “We know how hard we’ve worked this year” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

  • NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11
  • American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11
  • Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

  1. GOLD: Tennessee- 1:34.10
  2. SILVER: Cal- 1:34.43
  3. BRONZE: NC State- 1:34.80
  4. Indiana- 1:35.18
  5. Louisville- 1:35.57
  6. Michigan- 1:35.85
  7. Stanford- 1:36.13
  8. Virginia- 1:36.16

The Vols hit their stride in this one, as Tennessee’s Meghan Small took it out with a 24.05 back split. Nikol Popov took over with a 26.51 on the breast leg, while Maddy Banic turned in a 22.58 on the fly. It came down to Erika Brown vs. Cal anchor Abbey Weitzeil. Brown got the job done with a 20.98 to seal it for the Vols in 1:34.10. The Bears wound up 2nd in 1:34.43, with 50 free champion Weitzeil tying the fastest relay split in history with a 20.45 free leg.

NC State took 3rd in 1:34.80, with Elise Haan posting the 2nd fastest backstroke split of the heat in 23.90. The only backstroke split faster in the championship heat came from Caroline Gmelich of Virginia (1:36.16) in 23.85. Indiana (1:35.18) was 4th with Lilly King dominating on the breast leg in 25.62.

Arizona and USC had initially tied for the B final win in 1:36.41, but the Trojans were ultimately DQed for a false start on the anchor leg. The Wildcats got a boost from Madison Blakesley‘s 27.06 breast split. Duke’s Alyssa Marsh had a big split in the consol final, posting a 22.16 on the fly. Auburn (1:37.30) had the fastest anchor split of the B heat with Claire Fisch‘s 21.23. The fastest backstroker in that heat was Missouri’s Haley Hynes (23.66), while Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky came through with the fastest breast split in 26.65.

