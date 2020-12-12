Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Commit Ella Bathurst Wins 200Free/100Breast At FL Champs – Clearwater

by Ben Dornan 0

December 11th, 2020 Club, National, News, Previews & Recaps

FLORIDA VIRTUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – SITE 3 (CLEARWATER)

  • December 11-13, 2020
  • Clearwater FL
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  • Results

Ella Bathurst of Tampa Elite Aquatics (TEAM) picked up two straight wins at the Florida Virtual Championships – Site 3 in Clearwater, Florida. In the first event of the night, Bathurst hit a 1:45.71 best time in the 200 freestyle. That’s about half a second faster than her previous best time of 1:46.41 which she set almost exactly a year ago at the 2019 Speed Winter Junior Nationals.

Bathurst was followed by Micayla Cronk in the event who was a 1:46.50 for silver and Michelle Morgan rounded out the top 3 in a 1:48.59.

Right after that 200 free win, Bathurst clocked the top time in the 100 breast with a 1:01.64, just over her best time of 1:01.60 from 2019. Marcela Scaramuzza and Taylor  Grabenhorst follow Bathurst’s winning time swimming 1:01.80 and 1:02.68 for silver and bronze, respectively.

This is Bathurst’s final season as a high schooler and will make the move to Charlottesville next season to swim for the University of Virginia.

In the men’s 200 freestyle, Ryan Warmbler opened the event with a 47.51 100 split, nearly a second ahead of Logan Ingerick’s 48.33 and Luigi Franco’s 48.75 splits. In the back half, Ingerick made a bid for the comeback with a 49.44 back half, out splitting Warmbler’s 50.22. The effort by Ingerick, however, was not enough to clinch the win as Warmbler touch in a 1:37.73, and Ingerick followed closely with a 1:37.77. Luigi Franco retained his third-place rank from the 50, earning bronze with a 1:40.09.

Michelle Morgan picked up a win in the 400 IM by over 10 seconds, swimming a 4:15.82 to shave 0.03 second off her previous best time in the event. Her decisive victory was followed by Bella Answeeney’s 4:26.50 for silver and Carly Joerin’s 4:28.26 for bronze.

Another solid swim tonight came from Thomas Nagle in the 100 breaststroke. The 17-year old produced a 55.23 as the only one in the field under the 57-second mark. Second-place finisher Nicholas Shaffer came into the wall in a 57.11 and Lukas Boaz trailed by another 2 seconds, hitting a 59.25 for third.

Other Event Winners

  • Women’s 100 Butterfly: Alexis Mulvihill – 53.88
  • Men’s 400 IM: Davis Hanley – 3:56.73
  • Men’s 100 Butterfly: Dawson Joyce – 48.52

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!