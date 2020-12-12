Virginia Commit Ella Bathurst Wins 200Free/100Breast At FL Champs – Clearwater

FLORIDA VIRTUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – SITE 3 (CLEARWATER)

December 11-13, 2020

Clearwater FL

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results

Ella Bathurst of Tampa Elite Aquatics (TEAM) picked up two straight wins at the Florida Virtual Championships – Site 3 in Clearwater, Florida. In the first event of the night, Bathurst hit a 1:45.71 best time in the 200 freestyle. That’s about half a second faster than her previous best time of 1:46.41 which she set almost exactly a year ago at the 2019 Speed Winter Junior Nationals.

Bathurst was followed by Micayla Cronk in the event who was a 1:46.50 for silver and Michelle Morgan rounded out the top 3 in a 1:48.59.

Right after that 200 free win, Bathurst clocked the top time in the 100 breast with a 1:01.64, just over her best time of 1:01.60 from 2019. Marcela Scaramuzza and Taylor Grabenhorst follow Bathurst’s winning time swimming 1:01.80 and 1:02.68 for silver and bronze, respectively.

This is Bathurst’s final season as a high schooler and will make the move to Charlottesville next season to swim for the University of Virginia.

In the men’s 200 freestyle, Ryan Warmbler opened the event with a 47.51 100 split, nearly a second ahead of Logan Ingerick’s 48.33 and Luigi Franco’s 48.75 splits. In the back half, Ingerick made a bid for the comeback with a 49.44 back half, out splitting Warmbler’s 50.22. The effort by Ingerick, however, was not enough to clinch the win as Warmbler touch in a 1:37.73, and Ingerick followed closely with a 1:37.77. Luigi Franco retained his third-place rank from the 50, earning bronze with a 1:40.09.

Michelle Morgan picked up a win in the 400 IM by over 10 seconds, swimming a 4:15.82 to shave 0.03 second off her previous best time in the event. Her decisive victory was followed by Bella Answeeney’s 4:26.50 for silver and Carly Joerin’s 4:28.26 for bronze.

Another solid swim tonight came from Thomas Nagle in the 100 breaststroke. The 17-year old produced a 55.23 as the only one in the field under the 57-second mark. Second-place finisher Nicholas Shaffer came into the wall in a 57.11 and Lukas Boaz trailed by another 2 seconds, hitting a 59.25 for third.

Other Event Winners