Rausch Hits 1:45.9, Jett Posts 1:36.0 in 200 Free at Lewisville Winter Champs

2020 U.S. WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS – NORTH TEXAS SITE

December 11-13, 2020

Lewisville, TX

Results on Meet Mobile: ’20 NT LAC ARENA Winter Championships’

At the Lewisville site of the virtual U.S. Winter Junior Championships, Friday’s finals session was kicked off with a huge 200 free.

First, in the girls’ 200 free, Austin Swim Club’s Malia Rausch charged to the win at 1:45.96, her teammate Rylie Lopez behind her at 1:47.44. That’s a massive swim for both women; Rausch came into this weekend with a best of 1:47.66, which she snapped this morning in prelims (1:47.45).

Tonight, Rausch split 51.3/54.5 en route to her 1:45.96, the Ohio State ’25 commit’s first time under 1:46 as well as her first time under 1:47. Lopez, meanwhile, dropped over a second from her old PR.

Later on, in the 400 IM, Rausch returned to clock another PR. This time it was in the 400 IM, and she posted a 4:14.33 to lop over three seconds from her old best. RACE’s Laci Black was 4:17.99 for second, followed by Texas Ford’s Joelle Reddin (4:18.61) and North Texas Nadadores’ Corbyn Cormack (4:18.80). Reddin and Cormack broke 4:20 for the first time ever.

On the boys’ side, Clovis Swim Club’s Gabriel Jett went a lifetime best 1:36.04 in the 200 free, a one-second drop from his prelims time of 1:37.03. Jett, a Cal ’25 commit, came into this weekend with a 1:38.19, so he, like Rausch, has decimated his old best. Lakeside Aquatic Club 15-year-old Cooper Lucas had a strong swim for second, going 1:37.52 to edge Nitro’s Corby Furrer (1:37.67) as both hit bests.

Lucas was back in the 400 IM to claim a win, knocking over three seconds off of his old best to touch at 3:49.88 ahead of Woodlands Swim Team 16-year-old Roberto Bonilla Flores (3:51.10). With that swim, Lucas moves to 26th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Seven competitors went under 49 seconds in the boys’ 100 fly, led by two under 48: Blue Tide Aquatics’ Garret Green (47.89) and Lakeside’s Conor McKenna (47.93). Green went a lifetime best by about eight tenths, while McKenna shaved over two tenths off his old best.

OTHER NOTABLES