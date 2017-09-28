Video: The Most Common Mistake Swimming Freestyle

We work with plenty of swimmers of all different levels on a weekly basis, and one of the biggest problems we see across the board is a lack of engaging in legs when swimming freestyle. Most swimmers tend to form the bad habit of depending on their arms in freestyle and paying less attention to kicking. In reality, kicking is a vital component to a great freestyle and deserves just as much focus as your arms.

This week we have decided to bring you a drill that makes you think a lot more about how you engage with your legs when swimming. The overlock drill is very simple, you basically swim normal freestyle but with a difference in balance between your arms and legs. 50% on your arms, and all out 100% on your legs. That way, you begin to understand the variance in balance between both arms and leg components.

You will notice that as you engage in your kick a lot more, you will feel like you are swimming much higher in the water almost like you are hydroplaning on the surface. Understanding this feeling and slowly backing off the legs and bringing the arms back into it will show you the perfect balance in swimming great freestyle.

Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

