VIDEO: Australian Paralympic Swimmers Speak To Media Ahead Of 2024 Paralympics

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

August 28 – September 8, 2024 Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024

La Défense Arena – Paris, France

LCM (50 meters)

Swimmers from the Australian Paralympic team spoke to the media from their training camp in Chartres, France ahead of heading to Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games, which start on August 28th.

Australia has a team of 30 swimmers set to compete at the Paralympics. Almost a third of the team is making their Paralympic debut at these Games, including Lewis Bishop, Chloe Osborn, and Holly Warn, who all spoke in their interviews about what making their first Paralympic team and receiving their golden caps means to them.

They, along with swimmers Timothy Hodge, Lucky Patterson, Ahmed Kelly, Poppy Wilson, Jenna Jones, and Jesse Aungles shared their lineups and expectations for the meet, as well as what they’re most looking forward to in Paris.

Hodge, a three-time Paralympian looking for his first gold medal in Paris, is one of two Australians to break a world record this year. At Australian Trials this year, Hodge broke the men’s 200 IM SM9 world record, swimming a 2:12.03. In April, Alexa Leary broke the women’s 100 freestyle S9 world record with a 59.64.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Australia finished sixth in the medal table with 8 gold, 10 silver, and 15 bronze medals.