UTPB Removes Brian Schroeder’s “Interim” Tag, Names Him Official Swim & Dive Head Coach

The University of Texas Permian Basin has removed Brian Schroeder’s “interim” tag and named him the official head coach of the women’s and men’s swimming and diving programs. The decision comes five months after Schroeder was named the team’s interim head coach on Aug. 8. As a UTPB alum, Schroeder has strong ties to the program. He swam in a Falcons cap from 2006-2010 and was team captain for his final two seasons.

The school’s Vice President for Athletics, Scott Larsen, made the move official on Jan. 13. In his announcement, he said “Brian has demonstrated tremendous passion for both UTPB as well as the sport of swimming and diving and truly deserves to have the interim tag removed from his title. As an alum, he is a true champion for the program. I am thrilled that he has agreed to remain the head coach on a permanent basis.”

Schroeder wasn’t the only change to the coaching staff during the offseason. The team also added Anna James as a diving assistant coach in September.

The men’s team went 5-1 in dual meets and won the Hendrix Relays and Hendrix Classic during Schroeder’s first semester leading the program. The women’s team was 3-3 in dual meets. They took 2nd at the Hendrix Class and 5th at the Hendrix Relays. For the week ending Sunday, Dec. 8, sophomore Colin Doyle earned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and senior Kathe Hepfer took home the conference’s Women’s Diver of the Week honors. This marked the first time in program history that a swimmer from the men’s or women’s program was recognized with a weekly conference award, per the school’s release.

The men finished 5th at the 2024 RMAC Championships and the women placed 6th. The now-graduated diver Matt Lenzo scored 16 points on the boards at the 2024 NCAA DII Championships, earning the team 28th place.

“I’m truly excited to continue working with and leading this team of young adults,” said Schroeder. “I want to see them succeed in all endeavors and I’m here to help foster that success. Falcons up.”