Utah Adds SwimAtlanta’s Nicholas Kjaerulff for 2024-25

SwimAtlanta’s Nicholas Kjaerulff is headed to Salt Lake City to swim and study at the University of Utah in the class of 2028.

The Canton, Georgia, native graduated from Creekview High School in 2023. Originally committed to the University of Alabama, he told SwimSwam, “I decommitted from Alabama and will be taking a gap year. I am training to make the Norwegian national team and I am opening back up my recruitment.”

As a high school senior, Kjaerulff won the 100 fly (48.74) and 100 back (50.13) at the 2023 Georgia High School 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He took home new PBs in the backstroke, and in the 100 free with his 45.87 relay leadoff. A couple of months earlier, he had gone best times in the 100/200 fly (48.59/1:46.51) at Winter Juniors East. His best backstroke times date from March, when he went 50.03/1:48.90 at the Best of the South meet. He also picked up a new PB in the 50 free (21.33) leading off the SwimAtlanta 200 free relay.

This summer, Kjaerulff clocked PBs in the 50 free (25.16), 100 free (54.79), 50 fly (26.01), and 200 fly (2:01.80), adding to his 56.03 in the 100 fly from 2023 Futures.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.51

100 fly – 48.59

200 back – 1:48.90

100 back – 50.03

Kjaerulff is joining a stacked class of 2028 in Utah. He’ll suit up with fellow commits Jones Lambert, Breck Titus, Cole Bettis, Gannon Flynn, Kacper Płoszka, Layton Sealman, Marshall Odom, Matthew Sexton, Miles Cratsenberg, and Owen Carlsen, as the Utes prepare their first season in the Big 12.

