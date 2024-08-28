Olympian Angélica André to Compete in Swim GP Portugal

Courtesy: 3 Iron Sports

Angélica André will participate in the Swim Grand Prix Portugal on September 22, the largest open-water swimming event in Portugal. André will compete in the S. Pedro – Cascais Crossing, covering a distance of 5 km, with a total of 130 participants.

A highly anticipated showdown is expected in the women’s 5 km race between the two Olympians, Portuguese Angélica André and Germany’s Leonie Beck, who both recently competed in the Paris Olympics. In Paris, Beck finished 9th in the women’s marathon swimming event (10 km) in the Seine River, while André placed 12th, with just a four-second difference between them. Both swimmers have also earned medals in the open water events at the World Championships.

This Portuguese open water swimming festival was nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) Event of the Year in 2023, ranking 7th out of 33 nominees, and has been recognized as an Event of Public Interest by the Government of Portugal. Now in its 12th edition, the event gathers around 700 swimmers from Spain, Brazil, Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United States, South Africa, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, India, Cuba, Egypt, Canada, and 36 other nations, alongside participants from Portugal.

On Saturday, September 21, the longest swim crossing in mainland Portugal, covering 20 km, will take place. The race will start at the Doca de Belém, framed by the Monument of the Discoveries, and will cross the municipalities of Lisbon and Oeiras, finishing at Praia dos Pescadores in Cascais.

On the same day, a challenging 10 km marathon swim will also be held. This crossing will start at Praia da Torre in Oeiras and finish at Praia dos Pescadores in Cascais, creating a natural amphitheater where supporters and the public can cheer as the swimmers approach the finish line.

The event also includes shorter distances for children and a new competition format that challenges swimmers with several point-to-point crossings: the 5 km race, in which Angélica André will participate, as well as 1.9 km and 1 km races, showcasing some of the most beautiful beaches along the coast between Lisbon and Cascais.

The Swim Grand Prix Portugal welcomes the world to swim on September 21 and 22, 2024. Registration is open at swimgp.com.

About 3 Iron Sports

Founded in 2011, 3 Iron Sports has made a significant impact in various areas of society, promoting the best of Portugal for sports tourism through the creation of pioneering and inclusive events. They also contribute to education through the formation of triathlon schools and youth events, as well as to environmental protection and social solidarity, becoming a reference not only in sports but also socially.

In 2017, they were awarded “Best Organizer of the Year” by the Triathlon Federation of Portugal and have received the “High Patronage of the President of the Republic” since 2018 for their IRONMAN events. In 2023, the Lisbon – Cascais Crossing was nominated for Event of the Year worldwide by WOWSA and received recognition as an “Event of Public Interest” by the Government of Portugal.