FINIS Set of the Week: Resistance is Futile

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This set is designed to work on your speed by adding resistance then taking it away for sprints.

400 Warmup

4 x 50’s kick drill @ Rest 10

6 x 50’s swim with chute descend 1-3, 4-6 @ Rest 15

100 swim fast

100 easy (no gear)

6 x 50’s kick with Zoomers Gold and Chute descend 1-3, 4-6 @ Rest 15

100 kick fast (no gear)

200 easy

