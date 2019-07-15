USA vs. Kazakhstan Water Polo Match Photo Vault

WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – MEN’S WATER POLO

Reported by Wendy Mayer.

Group B

Johnny Hooper, Ben Hallock, Hannes Daube and Alex Bowen turned in hat tricks as the USA kicked off Worlds with a 16-7 win over Kazakhstan.

The Americans scored on 62 percent of their shots (16 of 26), including 7 of 8 extra-man opportunities and all three penalty tries.

Kazakhstan made just 27 percent of its shots (7 of 26), with five extra-man goals in 10 tries, while the team led the USA in possession 17:41 to 13:55. Seven different players found the back of the net for the Kazakhs.

Croatia went up 6-2 in the first half and finished the game on an 8-2 run to wrap up a 14-4 win over Australia.

The Croats made 47 percent of their shots (14 of 30), with Ante Veukicevic leading the way with six goals in seven attempts. Lovre Milos chipped in two goals. Croatia hit four of five extra-player shots.

For Australia, Aaron Younger managed two scores, while Nathan Power and Lachlan Edwards added one apiece. The Aussies made good on just 4 of 26 shot attempts (15 percent) as Croatia’s Marko Bijacregistered 11 saves (11 of the 15 he faced). The team made good on just 4 of 11 extra player tries.