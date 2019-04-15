USA Swimming Announces 2019 Zone Select Camp Rosters & Staff

USA Swimming has announced its participants for the 2019 Zone Select Camps, with 225 total athletes being named.

In each of the 4 zones of USA Swimming, 28 male and 28 female swimmers were chosen to attend. Selected girls must be 12-13 at the time of performance, and selected boys must be 13-14 years old at the time of performance. Athletes are selected by the following criteria:

First, the top 14 athletes of each gender are chosen based on their 2018 Long Courses Meters (LCM) IMX Point Scores The fastest swimmer in each Zone in each of the 14 Olympic events are chosen. If the top-ranked swimmer in an event was already chosen based on their IMX score, then the next-ranked swimmer in that event will be invited.

Note: the Southern Zone Select Camp has invited 29 girls and 28 boys for 57 total invitees.

Athletes can attend either the Diversity Select Camp or the Zone Select Camp in the same year, though athletes can be chosen for one of those camps and the Open Water Select Camp. Athletes can only select each camp type once in their careers.

The camp is intended as the first step of the USA Swimming camp progression, with hopes of carrying athletes forward to the National Select Camp and National Junior Team Camp in the future.

Zone Select Camp Site Directors & Head Coaches:

Central Zone, Site Director – Pieter Ritz, University of Cincinnati

Central Zone, Head Coach – Chris Sheppard, Commonwealth Swimming

Southern Zone, Site Director – Arthur Albiero, University of Louisville

Southern Zone, Head Coach – Megan Oesting, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation

Eastern Zone, Site Director – Alycia Miller, University of Pittsburgh

Eastern Zone, Head Coach – Andrew Nguyen, Bellevue Club Swim Team

Western Zone, Site Director – Steve Allnutt, San Diego State University

Western Zone, Head Coach – Beth Winkowski, Dynamo Swim Club

2 of the 4 zones will feature women as head coaches, and 13 out of the 36 total staff members (aside from site directors) are women. In the subset of coaches, 9 out of 20 are women.