Ana Marcela Cunha, Diogo Villarinho Begin 2019 Brazil Trophy with 5K Wins

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Open water swimming podium staple Ana Marcela Cunha kicked off Brazil’s 2019 national championship with a commanding win in the 5K open water swim. The top two swimmers in the men’s and women’s races qualifying for Brazil 2019 FINA World Championships team; there’s a hiccup on the men’s side, though, as there was a tie for second.

Unisanta’s Marcela Cunha finished first in 1:00.02.00. In second, and qualifying for Worlds, was GNU’s Viviane Jungblut in 1:00.30.oo. Marcela Cunha was already qualified for Worlds in the 10K.

Top 10 Finishers: Women’s 5K 

  1. Ana Marcela Cunha – 1:00.02.00
  2. Viviane Jungblut – 1:00.30.00
  3. Betina Lorscheitter – 1:00.40.00
  4. Gabriela Ferreira – 1:01.02 .00
  5. Aricia Peree – 1:05.52.00
  6. Cibelle Jungblut – 1:07.02.00
  7. Julia Nina – 1:07.02.10
  8. Marina Amorim – 1:08.49.00
  9. Carol Hertel – 1:09.46.00
  10. Rafaela Souza – 1:09.48.00

Minas’ Diogo Villarinho won the men’s race in 58:46.00, punching his ticket to Worlds. Fernando Ponte (GNU) and Allan Lopes Mamedio do Carmo (ACEB) tied for second place in 58:48.00. Seeing as only the top two swimmers qualify for Worlds, the CBDA (Brazil’s aquatic governing body) will have to decide on a tiebreaker, but has yet to announce what that will be.

Top 10 Finishers: Men’s 5K

  1. Diogo Villarinho 58:46.00
  2. Fernando Ponte and Allan do Carmo – 58:48.00
  4. Enzo Kihara – 58:57.00
  5. Alexandre Finco – 58:58.00
  6. Guilherme Toledo Ribeiro – 58:59.00
  7. Matheus Evangelista – 59:00.00
  8. Bruce Hanson Almeida – 59:02.00
  9. Henrique Figueirinha and Pedro Morrot – 59:04.00

