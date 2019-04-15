Ana Marcela Cunha, Diogo Villarinho Begin 2019 Brazil Trophy with 5K Wins

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Open water April 14th, 2019 (pool meet April 16th-21st)

Vermelha Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Open water swimming podium staple Ana Marcela Cunha kicked off Brazil’s 2019 national championship with a commanding win in the 5K open water swim. The top two swimmers in the men’s and women’s races qualifying for Brazil 2019 FINA World Championships team; there’s a hiccup on the men’s side, though, as there was a tie for second.

Unisanta’s Marcela Cunha finished first in 1:00.02.00. In second, and qualifying for Worlds, was GNU’s Viviane Jungblut in 1:00.30.oo. Marcela Cunha was already qualified for Worlds in the 10K.

Top 10 Finishers: Women’s 5K

Ana Marcela Cunha – 1:00.02.00 Viviane Jungblut – 1:00.30.00 Betina Lorscheitter – 1:00.40.00 Gabriela Ferreira – 1:01.02 .00 Aricia Peree – 1:05.52.00 Cibelle Jungblut – 1:07.02.00 Julia Nina – 1:07.02.10 Marina Amorim – 1:08.49.00 Carol Hertel – 1:09.46.00 Rafaela Souza – 1:09.48.00

Minas’ Diogo Villarinho won the men’s race in 58:46.00, punching his ticket to Worlds. Fernando Ponte (GNU) and Allan Lopes Mamedio do Carmo (ACEB) tied for second place in 58:48.00. Seeing as only the top two swimmers qualify for Worlds, the CBDA (Brazil’s aquatic governing body) will have to decide on a tiebreaker, but has yet to announce what that will be.

Top 10 Finishers: Men’s 5K