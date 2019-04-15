Tom Shields Swims 1:40 in 200 Fly at Pacific SCY Masters

2019 Pacific Masters SCY Championships
- April 12th-14th, 2019
- Santa Clara Swim Club, Santa Clara, California
- Results
With just 2 weeks to go until the US Masters Swimming spring National Championship meet in Mesa, Arizona, Pacific Masters’ Swimming hosted its LMSC Championships this weekend in Santa Clara.
The highest-profile competitor at this year’s meet was Olympian Tom Shields, who swam in one race on Sunday: the 200 yard fly. He put in a 1:40.29, which is the 4th-best time of his career and his fastest time in the event since 2016. His was an exhibition swim. His splits:
- 21.93 | 25.07 (47.00) | 25.99 (1:12.99) | 27.30 (1:40.29)
In 2013, Shields tied Michael Phelps for the fastest 200 yard fly in history in 1:39.65. Just 6 years later, 16 swimmers have been faster, including Jack Conger’s U.S. Open Record of 1:37.35. In that personal best time from 2013, Shields’ first 150 split was just 1:13.79: he was out 8-tenths of a second faster in Sunday, though he paid for it on the way home.
Shields has swum the long course 200 fly at two meets this year: the Knoxville stop of the Pro Swim Series, where he swam 1:59.86; and in Des Moines, where he swam 2:02.59.
Also swimming at the meet was Tiffany Sudarma, wife of Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot. She won 18-24 meet titles in the 50 yard back (28.35) and 100 yard fly (1:02.47). She also placed 2nd in the 200 breaststroke, Prenot’s specialty, in 2:42.83. Sudarma did her collegiate swimming at SMU.
Other big winners at the meet included 42-year old Eve Maidenberg, who swept the freestyle races in the 40-44 age group:
- 50 free – 28.10
- 100 free – 1:00.85
- 200 free – 2:08.23
- 500 free – 5:44.96
- 1000 free – 11:58.29
- 1650 free – 20:06.72
