USA Moves Ahead of CHN in All-Sports Medal Table on Day 7

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary is now in the books. On Saturday night, swimmers competed in the finals of the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

The Americans maintain their lead in the swimming medal table with 14 golds, giving them 10 more than any other country so far. They’ve also now moved ahead of China on the all-sports medal table. At the conclusion of the pool swimming events on day 6, China had 12 golds to the USA’s 11, but the Americans now have 15 golds to take a leg up over China’s 12.

Caeleb Dressel played a large role in getting the Americans to the top of the table today, contributing 2 individual golds in historic fashion with his performances in the 50 free and 100 fly. He was also a contributor as a part of the 4×100 free relay, teaming up with Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel.

DAY 7 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 14 10 7 31
2 Great BritainGreat Britain 4 0 2 6
3 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 3 3 4 10
4 Russian FederationRussian Federation 3 1 3 7
5 SwedenSweden 2 1 0 3
6 ItalyItaly 2 0 3 5
7 AustraliaAustralia 1 5 2 8
8 BrazilBrazil 1 4 0 5
9 HungaryHungary 1 3 2 6
10 SpainSpain 1 1 0 2
11 CanadaCanada 1 0 2 3
12 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
13 JapanJapan 0 3 2 5
14 NetherlandsNetherlands 0 2 1 3
15 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
15 GermanyGermany 0 1 0 1
17 SingaporeSingapore 0 0 1 1
17 UkraineUkraine 0 0 1 1
17 FranceFrance 0 0 1 1
17 BelarusBelarus 0 0 1 1
17 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
17 EgyptEgypt 0 0 1 1
Total 34 35 35 104

DAY 7 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 15 12 10 37
2 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 12 12 6 30
3 Russian FederationRussian Federation 11 4 6 21
4 Great BritainGreat Britain 5 2 3 10
5 FranceFrance 5 1 2 8
6 AustraliaAustralia 3 5 2 10
7 ItalyItaly 3 3 8 14
8 BrazilBrazil 2 4 2 8
9 SwedenSweden 2 1 0 3
10 HungaryHungary 1 3 2 6
11 NetherlandsNetherlands 1 3 1 5
12 SpainSpain 1 3 0 4
13 CanadaCanada 1 1 4 6
14 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
14 MalaysiaMalaysia 1 0 1 2
16 JapanJapan 0 3 4 7
17 GermanyGermany 0 2 1 3
18 MexicoMexico 0 2 0 2
19 UkraineUkraine 0 1 7 8
20 Democratic People's Republic of KoreaDemocratic People’s Republic of Korea 0 1 1 2
21 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
21 EcuadorEcuador 0 1 0 1
23 BelarusBelarus 0 0 2 2
24 SingaporeSingapore 0 0 1 1
24 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
24 EgyptEgypt 0 0 1 1
Total 64 65 66 195

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "USA Moves Ahead of CHN in All-Sports Medal Table on Day 7"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Coco Pazzo

So without swimming, the US All Sports medal total would be 6? Is that what you’re saying? And that the US has 31 of the 104 medals awarded in swimming thus far?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 57 seconds ago
sccoach

Is German swimming ever going to make a comeback?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 35 seconds ago
75M FREE

Noticed this too. As recently as 1996, I want to say they had the overall 2nd highest medal haul in pool swimming, even though no golds (?).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 23 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »