USA Moves Ahead of CHN in All-Sports Medal Table on Day 7

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Day 7 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary is now in the books. On Saturday night, swimmers competed in the finals of the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.
The Americans maintain their lead in the swimming medal table with 14 golds, giving them 10 more than any other country so far. They’ve also now moved ahead of China on the all-sports medal table. At the conclusion of the pool swimming events on day 6, China had 12 golds to the USA’s 11, but the Americans now have 15 golds to take a leg up over China’s 12.
Caeleb Dressel played a large role in getting the Americans to the top of the table today, contributing 2 individual golds in historic fashion with his performances in the 50 free and 100 fly. He was also a contributor as a part of the 4×100 free relay, teaming up with Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel.
DAY 7 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:
|Rank
|Federation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States of America
|14
|10
|7
|31
|2
|Great Britain
|4
|0
|2
|6
|3
|People’s Republic of China
|3
|3
|4
|10
|4
|Russian Federation
|3
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Italy
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Australia
|1
|5
|2
|8
|8
|Brazil
|1
|4
|0
|5
|9
|Hungary
|1
|3
|2
|6
|10
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|2
|13
|Japan
|0
|3
|2
|5
|14
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|1
|3
|15
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Singapore
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|France
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Belarus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|34
|35
|35
|104
DAY 7 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE:
|Rank
|Federation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States of America
|15
|12
|10
|37
|2
|People’s Republic of China
|12
|12
|6
|30
|3
|Russian Federation
|11
|4
|6
|21
|4
|Great Britain
|5
|2
|3
|10
|5
|France
|5
|1
|2
|8
|6
|Australia
|3
|5
|2
|10
|7
|Italy
|3
|3
|8
|14
|8
|Brazil
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|Hungary
|1
|3
|2
|6
|11
|Netherlands
|1
|3
|1
|5
|12
|Spain
|1
|3
|0
|4
|13
|Canada
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Japan
|0
|3
|4
|7
|17
|Germany
|0
|2
|1
|3
|18
|Mexico
|0
|2
|0
|2
|19
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|7
|8
|20
|Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
|0
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Ecuador
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Belarus
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|Singapore
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|64
|65
|66
|195
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "USA Moves Ahead of CHN in All-Sports Medal Table on Day 7"
So without swimming, the US All Sports medal total would be 6? Is that what you’re saying? And that the US has 31 of the 104 medals awarded in swimming thus far?
Is German swimming ever going to make a comeback?
Noticed this too. As recently as 1996, I want to say they had the overall 2nd highest medal haul in pool swimming, even though no golds (?).