USA Moves Ahead of CHN in All-Sports Medal Table on Day 7

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary is now in the books. On Saturday night, swimmers competed in the finals of the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

The Americans maintain their lead in the swimming medal table with 14 golds, giving them 10 more than any other country so far. They’ve also now moved ahead of China on the all-sports medal table. At the conclusion of the pool swimming events on day 6, China had 12 golds to the USA’s 11, but the Americans now have 15 golds to take a leg up over China’s 12.

Caeleb Dressel played a large role in getting the Americans to the top of the table today, contributing 2 individual golds in historic fashion with his performances in the 50 free and 100 fly. He was also a contributor as a part of the 4×100 free relay, teaming up with Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel.

DAY 7 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States of America 14 10 7 31 2 Great Britain 4 0 2 6 3 People’s Republic of China 3 3 4 10 4 Russian Federation 3 1 3 7 5 Sweden 2 1 0 3 6 Italy 2 0 3 5 7 Australia 1 5 2 8 8 Brazil 1 4 0 5 9 Hungary 1 3 2 6 10 Spain 1 1 0 2 11 Canada 1 0 2 3 12 South Africa 1 0 1 2 13 Japan 0 3 2 5 14 Netherlands 0 2 1 3 15 Poland 0 1 0 1 15 Germany 0 1 0 1 17 Singapore 0 0 1 1 17 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 17 France 0 0 1 1 17 Belarus 0 0 1 1 17 Denmark 0 0 1 1 17 Egypt 0 0 1 1

DAY 7 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE: