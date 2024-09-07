US Paralympic Administrators Admonish Team Over Social Media Behavior at Paralympic Games

Decorated Paralympic swimmer and the Director of U.S. Paralympic Swimming Erin Popovich has sent out a stern email addressing the behavior of American swimmers at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and especially social media posts targeting other members of the team.

“I want to express my deep disappointment regarding the recent conduct observed on social media, which blatantly disregards the message we previously communicated and the Team USA delegation terms,” Popovich wrote. “Engaging in public disputes and targeting teammates on platforms like Instagram is unacceptable and contrary to the values we uphold.”

Popovich says that the athletes involved have been reported to the governing board and that “a disciplinary decision will follow shortly.”

While Popovich’s email did not specify the behavior in question, at least a piece of it is likely related to 37-year-old Christie Raleigh-Crossley. The former NCAA Division III Champion who now competes for the US Paralympic Team has won gold medals in the S9 100 fly and S9 100 back, silver in the S9 100 free, and silver in the S10 50 free. She has been very public about bullying accusations against her before and during the Games. The Paris Games are her Paralympic debut.

She set the World Record in the 50 free in prelims as an S9, but opted to swim in the S10 category in finals instead.

In the Para-swimming classification system, S1 to S10 are for athletes with physical impairments, S11-S13 are for athletes with visual impairments, and S14 is for athletes with intellectual disabilities. In general, the higher the classification, the less-severe the impairment as it relates to swimming.

On a post by World Para Swimming celebrating her World Record, collaborated with Raleigh-Crossley’s professional account, Spanish S9 swimmer Sarai Gascon Moreno commented “S9? It’s a joke?”

American swimmer Jessica Long, one of the faces of the Paralympic Games in the United States, replied to Moreno saying “I stand with you!”

As of Saturday, Long had not removed her comment. Other members of team USA, including Jamal Hill, posted comments of support on the same thread.

Raleigh-Crossley has a neurological condition classified as S9. She suffered neck and back injuries after being hit by a drunk driver in 2007, and a brain injury when she was in another crash a year later.

She said that in the wake of the backlash, she has distanced herself from the US Paralympic swim team and instead has spent most of her time with American athletes from other sports.

With one finals session remaining on Saturday, Team USA has won 9 gold medals and 26 total medals at the Paralympic Games. That ranks them behind three countries plus the Neutral Paralympic Athletes from Russia and Belarus. The Americans won 15 gold medals and 35 total medals