Swimmer Ellie Marks Selected as US Flag Bearer for Paralympics Closing Ceremony

PARIS – Three-time Paralympian Ellie Marks and four-time Paralympian Paul Schulte were selected to lead the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team into the Closing Ceremony as flag bearers on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Stade de France. The Closing Ceremony will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Paris (2:30 p.m. EDT) and will be presented live on Peacock and CNBC networks.

Marks and Schulte were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes through a process led by the Team USA Athletes’ Commission, which serves as the representative group and voice of Team USA Athletes. They are the first duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the Closing Ceremony, which serves as the official close to the Paralympic Games.

“It’s an absolute honor to carry our nation’s colors, be nominated by this incredible team and get to represent our community,” said Marks. “Sport has saved so many lives, mine included. Long before the idea of medals we all fell in love with the camaraderie and fun of these sports. I hope Closing Ceremony can be a celebration of that love – for sport, for each other and for our Nation.”

Bringing her to a career total of nine medals to date, Marks added four silver medals in Paris to her haul, claiming silver in the 50m Freestyle S6, 200m Individual Medley SM6, 4x50m Freestyle Relay 20 Points and 4x50m Medley Relay 20 Points – Mixed. She has one final race of Paris 2024, the 100m Backstroke S6 on Saturday.

“It is a profound honor to carry this flag, representing not only my country but also the spirit of every athlete who has competed here,” said Schulte. “These Paralympic Games have been a celebration of determination and courage, and a representation that limits are meant to be overcome. Thank you to the city of Paris, and the entire country of France, for hosting an indescribable Paralympic Games.”

Competing in his first Paralympic Games since 2012, Schulte returned to the court to become a four-time Paralympian in Paris. With wins over Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, France and Canada, the U.S. team is set to face Great Britain in the gold-medal game at 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. With a win on Saturday, Team USA will win its third consecutive gold medal.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our incredible flag bearers who will lead the U.S. delegation in the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “Ellie and Paul represent the very best of Team USA—athletes who exemplify strength, dedication, and the unwavering spirit that defines these Paralympic Games. Carrying the flag is a tremendous honor, and in doing so, the flag bearers symbolize the collective efforts of every athlete, coach and supporter who made this journey possible.”

