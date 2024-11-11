US Open Qualifier Annabel Smith to Compete for Georgia Tech Beginning Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

US Open qualifier Annabel Smith will head to Atlanta to swim for Georgia Tech beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Institute of Technology! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I would also like to thank the coaches at Georgia Tech for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO JACKETS!”

A native of Bedford, New York, Smith trains year-round with the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester, where she primarily specializes in breast and free.

At the 2024 Metro Senior Championships in February, Smith won the 100 breast in a personal best time of 1:01.71, which landed her both a US Open cut and a Junior Nationals cut. She also won the 200 breast in a personal best time of 2:17.59.

A member of the Fox Lane High School swim team, Smith was the New York state champion in the 100 breast back in November of 2023, posting a time of 1:03.97 to claim the title. The victory marked a massive improvement from the previous year, when she had placed 19th with a time of 1:07.91 at the same meet.

Smith recently competed at the NYPHSAA Section 1 League 1 Championship, where she emerged victorious in both the 100 free (52.39) and the 100 breast (1:04.46). Both swims marked season best times and State Championship qualifying times for her.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 24.55

100 free – 52.30

200 free – 1:54.16

100 breast – 1:01.71

200 breast – 2:17.59

A Division I program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Tech’s swimming and diving team is currently being led by interim head coach John Ames, the program’s diving coach. At the ACCs last season, the Yellow Jackets placed 9th overall before sending two swimmers on to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships.

To make it back for finals at ACCs, it took times of 1:02.56/2:16.17 in the 100/200 breast. Based on her top times, Smith would have secured a second swim in the 100 breast and would have been right on the cusp of securing one in the 200 as well, putting her in a strong position to make an early impact on the team.

With no permanent head swimming coach at the moment, the incoming class of swimmers has been slow to fill so far. Joining Smith in Georgia Tech’s class of 2029 is Maria Webb, a Maryland native who specializes in fly and IM and should make for a good training partner over the next four years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.