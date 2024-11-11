Wisconsin High School Girls State Preview: Middleton and Whitefish Bay Lead the Way

2024 WIAA Girls High School State Championships
- November 15-16, 2024
- Waukesha South Natatorium
- D1 Heat Sheet
- D2 Heat Sheet
The Wisconsin girls high school state championship meets are this weekend, so it’s time for a quick preview. Athletes qualified for the meet by competing at sectionals and their times from those sectional meets make their seed times at this meet. Below the write up are tables with the scored psychs for both divisions and individual points and entry tables.
Division 1 (Large Schools)
Middleton enter the meet with a dominant lead in the scored psych sheet with 345 projected points to next best Verona Area’s 205. This sets Middleton up well to defend their title from last year which was won in a remarkably close meet when 4 teams (Middleton, Verona, Arrowhead, and Brookfield East) finished within 20 points of the championship.
Middleton are a young team with 3 of their 4 top projected point scorers being freshmen or sophomores. Sophomore Brynn Sundell leads the charge for the Cardinals with 37 projected points the top seed in the 200 IM (2:03.53) and a second seed in the 500 free (4:59.23).
There are two athletes projected to win both their individual events. Senior Payton Flowers of Deforest leads the way out of sectionals with top seeds in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (49.88), and Waukesha South/Mukwonago junior Ella Antoniewski has top seeds in the 200 free (1:49.28) and 500 free (4:55.08).
The race for the second spot in the team competition appears competitive with 3 teams in the hunt. Verona Area (205 projected points with 17 individuals qualified and 3 relays qualified), Arrowhead (174.5, 17, 3), and Muskego (169, 15, 3) all have solid seeding and plenty of entries to make some noise at the meet.
Division 2 (Small Schools)
Whitefish Bay are well positioned to take their first ever Division 2 state title with 373 seeded points entering the meet. However, Edgewood have a history of dropping time at this meet and loom behind with 276 seeded points. Both schools have 18 individual qualifiers in the meet and all 3 relays. Whitefish Bay have been second at this meet 4 times, including the last 2 years. Edgewood have dominated the last decade of girls D2 swimming in Wisconsin, winning 8 of the last 9 state titles, but Edgewood’s 8 year winning streak was broken last year by Rhinelander (seeded 3rd this year with 223 projected points, 15 individual, 3 relay), with Edgewood ultimately finishing 3rd last year.
Whitefish Bay are led by their star sisters freshman Maggie Dickinson and junior Anne Dickinson. Maggie has the top seeds in the 50 free (23.74) and 100 back (54.79). Anne has the top seeds in the 200 free (1:51.32) and 500 free (4:58.07). Stoughton Junior Cheyenne Borroughs also leads the way in two events with top seeds in the 200 IM (2:08.57) and 100 breast (1:04.72).
D1 Scored Psych
|Total
|Individual
|Relay
|Diving
|Individual Entries
|Relay Entries
|Middleton
|345
|225
|120
|29
|17
|3
|Verona Area
|205
|115
|90
|4
|17
|3
|Arrowhead
|174.5
|94.5
|80
|16
|17
|3
|Muskego
|169
|81
|88
|0
|15
|3
|Germantown
|152
|88
|64
|20
|7
|2
|Oregon
|132
|84
|48
|0
|9
|3
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|117
|31
|86
|0
|11
|3
|Badger Co-op
|102
|60
|42
|0
|5
|3
|Oshkosh West
|100
|74
|26
|4
|7
|2
|Brookfield Central
|94
|50
|44
|0
|5
|3
|Appleton North
|90.5
|48.5
|42
|0
|6
|3
|Brookfield East
|86
|40
|46
|7
|6
|3
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|73
|65
|8
|0
|8
|2
|Bay Port
|50
|14
|36
|0
|6
|3
|Madison West
|47
|1
|46
|0
|7
|3
|Madison Memorial
|47
|25
|22
|0
|4
|2
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|40
|40
|0
|24
|7
|0
|DeForest
|40
|40
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Stevens Point Area Senior High
|31
|19
|12
|0
|3
|2
|De Pere/West De Pere
|23
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|20
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|20
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sun Prairie East
|18
|6
|12
|0
|1
|3
|Milton
|16
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cedarburg
|14
|14
|0
|14
|1
|0
|West Bend West/East
|13
|13
|0
|13
|1
|0
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|13
|13
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Neenah
|12
|8
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Wausau West
|12
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Appleton East Co-op
|11
|11
|0
|11
|1
|0
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|7
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Hudson
|7
|1
|6
|0
|3
|2
|Oak Creek
|7
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oshkosh North Co-op
|6
|6
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Fond du Lac/Oakfield
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|5
|5
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Kenosha Tremper
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Monroe/New Glarus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Racine Case Co-op
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Wauwatosa West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Homestead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sun Prairie West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Waunakee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pewaukee/Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Monona Grove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Janesville Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D.C. Everest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|La Crosse Logan Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watertown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wauwatosa East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
D1 Individual Entries
|Name
|School
|Year
|Seeded Points
|Event 1
|Seed
|Sectional Time
|Event 2
|Seed
|Sectional Time
|Antoniewski, Ella
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|JR
|40
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:49.28
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:55.08
|Flowers, Payton
|DeForest
|SR
|40
|50 Freestyle
|1
|:22.85
|100 Freestyle
|1
|:49.88
|Sundell, Brynn
|Middleton
|SO
|37
|200 IM
|1
|2:03.53
|500 Freestyle
|2
|4:59.23
|Saxman, Julia
|Germantown
|SR
|36
|200 IM
|3
|2:04.46
|100 Butterfly
|1
|:55.32
|Dietschweiler, Kiersten
|Oshkosh West
|SO
|33
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:51.38
|500 Freestyle
|3
|5:00.28
|Block, Alyse
|Oregon
|JR
|33
|200 IM
|2
|2:04.29
|100 Freestyle
|3
|:51.63
|Garlock, Jane
|Middleton
|FR
|33
|50 Freestyle
|3
|:23.39
|100 Freestyle
|2
|:50.33
|Sina, Olivia
|Oregon
|JR
|32
|100 Butterfly
|7
|:57.14
|100 Backstroke
|1
|:55.48
|Palmer, Addison
|Badger Co-op
|JR
|31
|200 IM
|4
|2:04.65
|100 Butterfly
|3
|:55.76
|Flanagan, Ana
|Appleton North
|SR
|31
|50 Freestyle
|8
|:23.93
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|1:03.75
|Frommelt, Abigail
|Middleton
|FR
|30
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:53.32
|500 Freestyle
|4
|5:04.42
|Miller, Sulia
|Middleton
|JR
|30
|50 Freestyle
|4
|:23.50
|100 Freestyle
|4
|:52.02
|Whowell, Aspen
|Badger Co-op
|SR
|29
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:53.14
|100 Freestyle
|6
|:52.32
|Meyer, Emmy
|Muskego
|JR
|29
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:53.43
|100 Backstroke
|4
|:55.93
|Brueggeman, Sophia
|Brookfield Central
|SR
|29
|200 IM
|7
|2:05.74
|100 Butterfly
|2
|:55.35
|Wanezek, Caroline
|Brookfield East
|JR
|28
|200 IM
|5
|2:05.25
|100 Butterfly
|5
|:56.59
|Curran, Annika
|Verona Area
|JR
|28
|200 IM
|8
|2:06.11
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|1:04.04
|Schlegel, Lindsey
|Muskego
|JR
|28
|50 Freestyle
|5
|:23.59
|100 Freestyle
|5
|:52.13
|Schmidt, Monica
|Verona Area
|SR
|27
|200 IM
|6
|2:05.34
|500 Freestyle
|5
|5:05.18
|Kelly, Caden
|Germantown
|JR
|26
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:53.48
|100 Butterfly
|6
|:57.13
|Antoniewski, Avery
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|FR
|25
|200 IM
|9
|2:06.82
|100 Backstroke
|3
|:55.75
|Holler, Jillian
|Madison Memorial
|SR
|25
|50 Freestyle
|2
|:23.37
|100 Freestyle
|9
|:52.55
|Larson, Carly
|De Pere/West De Pere
|SR
|23
|50 Freestyle
|9
|:24.01
|100 Butterfly
|4
|:56.33
|Zeinert, Samara
|Oshkosh West
|SR
|21
|50 Freestyle
|7
|:23.74
|100 Backstroke
|9
|:57.66
|Langley, Fynn
|Germantown
|SR
|20
|1 Meter Diving
|1
|522.20
|Insteness, Ava
|Eau Claire Memorial
|SR
|20
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:54.10
|100 Freestyle
|9
|:52.55
|Marley Mejos, Zabella
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|SO
|20
|200 IM
|10
|2:07.44
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|1:04.92
|Kittleson, Kyrah
|Verona Area
|SR
|19
|200 Freestyle
|10
|1:54.28
|100 Freestyle
|7
|:52.49
|Pilger, Klare
|Stevens Point Area Senior High
|JR
|19
|200 IM
|12
|2:08.31
|100 Backstroke
|5
|:56.51
|Falkner Worgull, Audrey
|Arrowhead
|SR
|19
|200 IM
|15
|2:09.37
|100 Backstroke
|2
|:55.67
|Konarske, Lauren
|Verona Area
|JR
|18
|200 IM
|13
|2:08.59
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|1:04.87
|Potrzebowski, Avery
|Middleton
|SR
|17
|1 Meter Diving
|2
|520.85
|Brasfield, Tatum
|Arrowhead
|SR
|16
|1 Meter Diving
|3
|499.05
|Yonke, Etta
|Oshkosh West
|FR
|16
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:54.15
|100 Freestyle
|12
|:52.91
|Brueggeman, Anya
|Brookfield Central
|SR
|16
|200 Freestyle
|12
|1:54.63
|100 Freestyle
|8
|:52.51
|Johnson, Jane
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|SO
|16
|200 Freestyle
|14
|1:54.90
|500 Freestyle
|6
|5:06.04
|Schultz, Ella
|Milton
|SR
|16
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|1:04.55
|Rummel, Kendall
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|JR
|15
|1 Meter Diving
|4
|498.50
|Scargill, Emily
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|SO
|15
|50 Freestyle
|6
|:23.70
|100 Butterfly
|15
|:58.14
|Machleidt, Helen
|Middleton
|FR
|15
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|1:04.60
|Friehe, Lauren
|Cedarburg
|JR
|14
|1 Meter Diving
|5
|488.65
|Streckenbach, Kali
|Bay Port
|SO
|14
|200 IM
|14
|2:09.14
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|1:05.75
|Johnson, Haley
|Arrowhead
|JR
|14
|100 Butterfly
|8
|:57.23
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|1:07.15
|Rummel, Madison
|West Bend West/East
|SR
|13
|1 Meter Diving
|6
|465.70
|Wiedoff, Sara
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|JR
|13
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:54.18
|500 Freestyle
|13
|5:16.08
|Hansen, Ava
|Arrowhead
|SR
|13
|200 Freestyle
|16
|1:55.20
|500 Freestyle
|7
|5:06.38
|Martin, Tae
|Middleton
|FR
|13
|100 Backstroke
|6
|:56.76
|Davis, Olivia
|Middleton
|SR
|12
|1 Meter Diving
|7
|461.35
|Leon, Alyssa
|Wausau West
|SO
|12
|100 Butterfly
|10
|:57.67
|100 Backstroke
|12
|:57.92
|Choinski, Mackenzie
|Muskego
|JR
|12
|100 Freestyle
|24
|:53.93
|100 Backstroke
|7
|:56.94
|Jost, Rian
|Middleton
|SO
|12
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|1:05.02
|Strassburg, Ava
|Appleton East Co-op
|SR
|11
|1 Meter Diving
|8
|459.70
|Miller, Sophie
|Verona Area
|SO
|11
|200 Freestyle
|13
|1:54.64
|100 Backstroke
|9
|:57.66
|Hansen, Nora
|Arrowhead
|SR
|11
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:55.10
|100 Butterfly
|9
|:57.65
|Hoppe, Molly
|Oregon
|SO
|11
|200 IM
|19
|2:11.63
|100 Backstroke
|8
|:57.17
|Sickler, Poppy
|Middleton
|FR
|11
|500 Freestyle
|8
|5:06.48
|Gordon, Ally
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|SO
|10
|50 Freestyle
|9
|:24.01
|100 Freestyle
|15
|:53.23
|Lucyshyn, Kate
|Arrowhead
|JR
|9.5
|50 Freestyle
|13
|:24.43
|100 Freestyle
|11
|:52.90
|Grining, Emily
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|SR
|9
|1 Meter Diving
|9
|450.35
|Alexander, Audrey
|Middleton
|SR
|9
|200 Freestyle
|11
|1:54.35
|100 Freestyle
|14
|:53.21
|Corro, Bridget
|Muskego
|JR
|9
|200 Freestyle
|19
|1:56.73
|500 Freestyle
|9
|5:09.52
|Loken, Maddie
|Appleton North
|FR
|9
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|1:06.11
|Scoresby, Afton
|Appleton North
|JR
|7.5
|50 Freestyle
|13
|:24.43
|100 Freestyle
|13
|:53.02
|Wolfe, Krista
|Brookfield East
|JR
|7
|1 Meter Diving
|10
|442.55
|Jacobson, Macy
|Oak Creek
|SR
|7
|200 IM
|17
|2:10.73
|500 Freestyle
|10
|5:10.35
|Spielman, Emily
|Verona Area
|SR
|7
|100 Butterfly
|24
|:58.92
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|1:06.19
|Konop, Natasha
|Oshkosh North Co-op
|SR
|6
|1 Meter Diving
|11
|438.05
|Neverman, Ivana
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|SR
|6
|200 IM
|11
|2:07.78
|100 Butterfly
|21
|:58.71
|Bauman, Rylie
|Neenah
|SR
|6
|50 Freestyle
|11
|:24.05
|Frommelt, Isabell
|Middleton
|SR
|6
|100 Butterfly
|11
|:57.68
|Cavill, Emalee
|Fond du Lac/Oakfield
|FR
|6
|500 Freestyle
|11
|5:13.51
|Rabideau, Sierra
|Germantown
|SO
|6
|100 Backstroke
|11
|:57.71
|Camp, Samantha
|Sun Prairie East
|JR
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|1:06.32
|Blair, Luciana
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|FR
|5
|1 Meter Diving
|12
|434.70
|Miller, Baleigh
|Brookfield Central
|JR
|5
|50 Freestyle
|12
|:24.28
|Podoll, Sadie
|Brookfield East
|JR
|5
|100 Butterfly
|12
|:57.88
|Dunn, Katie
|Oregon
|SR
|5
|100 Butterfly
|22
|:58.73
|500 Freestyle
|12
|5:15.33
|Haeuser, Zoe
|Arrowhead
|JR
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|1:06.57
|Schlies, Neva
|Oshkosh West
|JR
|4
|1 Meter Diving
|13
|433.00
|Mettler, Elle
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|JR
|4
|200 IM
|20
|2:11.80
|100 Backstroke
|13
|:58.13
|Drake, Julianna
|Arrowhead
|JR
|4
|50 Freestyle
|21
|:24.69
|100 Butterfly
|13
|:57.99
|Cramer, Lilliana
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|FR
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|1:06.78
|Marckesano, Zoe
|Verona Area
|JR
|3
|1 Meter Diving
|14
|428.85
|Faris, Kennedy
|Oregon
|JR
|3
|100 Butterfly
|14
|:58.07
|Deede, Madeleine
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|SO
|3
|500 Freestyle
|14
|5:16.42
|Aldrich, Sydney
|Kenosha Tremper
|JR
|3
|100 Backstroke
|14
|:58.47
|Hansman, Sydney
|Neenah
|SO
|2
|1 Meter Diving
|15
|428.25
|Rask, Ellyn
|Muskego
|JR
|2
|50 Freestyle
|15
|:24.51
|100 Freestyle
|23
|:53.82
|Chapman, Megan
|Monroe/New Glarus
|JR
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|5:17.41
|Ezrow, Gabrielle
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|SR
|2
|100 Backstroke
|15
|:58.58
|Kaczmarek, Grace
|Arrowhead
|SR
|2
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|1:07.35
|Brattlie, Zoe
|Verona Area
|JR
|1
|1 Meter Diving
|16
|423.60
|Slager, Lydia
|Verona Area
|JR
|1
|200 IM
|16
|2:10.54
|100 Breaststroke
|19
|1:07.75
|Peterman, Gabi
|Racine Case Co-op
|JR
|1
|50 Freestyle
|16
|:24.56
|100 Freestyle
|19
|:53.67
|Brazzale, Elise
|Appleton North
|FR
|1
|100 Butterfly
|16
|:58.27
|Osthelder, Sara
|Madison West
|JR
|1
|100 Butterfly
|18
|:58.55
|100 Backstroke
|16
|:58.66
|Taylor, Paige
|Arrowhead
|SR
|1
|100 Freestyle
|16
|:53.28
|Meller, Mia
|Muskego
|SR
|1
|500 Freestyle
|16
|5:17.70
|Trautvetter, Aubrey
|Hudson
|FR
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|1:07.42
|Thompson, Jessica
|Wauwatosa West
|JR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|17
|419.00
|Sulsberger, Georgia
|Homestead
|JR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|18
|416.35
|McCray, Raimee
|Racine Case Co-op
|SO
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|19
|415.20
|Senn, Peyton
|Arrowhead
|SO
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|20
|412.30
|Cuamani, Yaretzy
|Madison West
|FR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|21
|407.45
|Lieb, Emma
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|SR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|22
|406.30
|Wagner, Jennifer
|Germantown
|FR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|23
|400.05
|Singel, Avery
|River Falls
|JR
|0
|1 Meter Diving
|24
|365.80
|McNamara, Maggie
|Hudson
|FR
|0
|200 Freestyle
|17
|1:55.95
|100 Freestyle
|17
|:53.33
|Rossi-Weida, Rowan
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|SO
|0
|200 Freestyle
|18
|1:56.10
|100 Freestyle
|18
|:53.61
|Hastings, Mackenzie
|Sun Prairie West
|SO
|0
|200 Freestyle
|20
|1:57.07
|Sarubbi, Jordan
|Monona Grove
|SR
|0
|200 Freestyle
|21
|1:57.44
|100 Freestyle
|22
|:53.74
|Seiler, Allie
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|JR
|0
|200 Freestyle
|22
|1:57.54
|500 Freestyle
|18
|5:20.11
|Jewell, Ava
|Muskego
|FR
|0
|200 Freestyle
|23
|1:57.61
|100 Freestyle
|21
|:53.72
|Butrymowicz, Ada
|Madison Memorial
|FR
|0
|200 Freestyle
|24
|1:57.89
|Glysch, Melena
|Muskego
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|18
|2:11.33
|Leon, Erin
|Wausau West
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|21
|2:12.02
|Gregor, Amelia
|Madison West
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|22
|2:12.21
|100 Breaststroke
|21
|1:07.89
|Neis, Lauren
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|23
|2:12.52
|DuBois, Maddie
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|24
|2:12.98
|100 Breaststroke
|23
|1:08.07
|Gillis, Vivian
|Bay Port
|FR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|17
|:24.62
|Portier, Natalie
|Bay Port
|JR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|18
|:24.64
|Mayfield, Lily
|Janesville Parker
|JR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|19
|:24.67
|100 Backstroke
|21
|:59.51
|Wiechert, Olivia
|Badger Co-op
|JR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|20
|:24.68
|Arnold, Catherine
|Madison West
|SR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|22
|:24.75
|Arnold, Evie
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|JR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|23
|:24.80
|500 Freestyle
|17
|5:19.81
|Jones, Brodie
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|JR
|0
|50 Freestyle
|24
|:24.84
|100 Butterfly
|23
|:58.81
|Mulroy, Anna
|Neenah
|JR
|0
|100 Butterfly
|17
|:58.51
|100 Backstroke
|19
|:59.25
|Boerboom, Jocelyn
|Madison Memorial
|SO
|0
|100 Butterfly
|19
|:58.62
|Schmoll, Kate
|De Pere/West De Pere
|SR
|0
|100 Butterfly
|20
|:58.70
|Minjares, Nina
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|SO
|0
|100 Freestyle
|19
|:53.67
|Burger, Ila
|D.C. Everest
|FR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|19
|5:21.96
|Green, Maeve
|Brookfield East
|FR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|20
|5:22.23
|Maciosek Arent, Kenzie
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|JR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|21
|5:22.87
|Bonlender, Akos
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|JR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|22
|5:24.24
|DeBruin, Callee
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|SR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|23
|5:24.53
|Schilz, Kaele
|Bay Port
|FR
|0
|500 Freestyle
|24
|5:25.86
|Bowker, Abby
|Muskego
|SO
|0
|100 Backstroke
|17
|:58.94
|Brown, Ellana
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|SR
|0
|100 Backstroke
|18
|:59.09
|Zenobi, Lydia
|Sun Prairie West
|SR
|0
|100 Backstroke
|20
|:59.39
|Shunk, Hadleigh
|Monroe/New Glarus
|SO
|0
|100 Backstroke
|22
|:59.68
|Cady, Meghan
|Wauwatosa East
|SR
|0
|100 Backstroke
|23
|:59.78
|Lemke, Claire
|Stevens Point Area Senior High
|JR
|0
|100 Backstroke
|24
|:59.94
|Dohn, Sophia
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|SR
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|1:07.50
|Roswold, Addi
|Verona Area
|SR
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|18
|1:07.53
|Tooley, Analese
|Bay Port
|FR
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|1:07.79
|Talerico, Jory
|Madison West
|JR
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|22
|1:08.01
|Dold, Fiona
|Brookfield East
|SO
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|24
|1:09.00
D2 Scored Psych
|Total
|Individual
|Relay
|Diving
|Individual Entries
|Relay Entries
|Whitefish Bay
|373
|253
|120
|27
|18
|3
|Edgewood
|276
|178
|98
|13
|18
|3
|Rhinelander
|223
|123
|100
|0
|15
|3
|Kohler Co-op
|148
|66
|82
|21
|8
|3
|Shorewood
|128
|72
|56
|0
|7
|3
|Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|124
|64
|60
|0
|6
|2
|Ashwaubenon
|107
|57
|50
|0
|5
|2
|Berlin/Green Lake
|102
|36
|66
|0
|3
|3
|Greendale
|95
|45
|50
|0
|6
|2
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|78
|30
|48
|0
|4
|3
|Sauk Prairie
|73
|43
|30
|5
|6
|2
|Whitnall
|66
|58
|8
|37
|4
|1
|Grafton
|67
|39
|28
|6
|6
|2
|Stoughton
|60
|40
|20
|0
|2
|2
|McFarland
|59
|25
|34
|0
|3
|2
|Mount Horeb
|37
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Black River Falls Co-op
|36
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Lakeland
|32
|24
|8
|0
|2
|2
|Whitewater
|32
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Seymour
|32
|12
|20
|0
|3
|2
|Antigo/Wabeno
|27
|13
|14
|0
|2
|2
|South Milwaukee
|21
|15
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Clintonville
|20
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|19
|19
|0
|15
|2
|0
|Plymouth
|16
|16
|0
|16
|2
|0
|Portage
|16
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|14
|14
|0
|14
|1
|0
|Medford
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Baraboo
|11
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|7
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colby/Abbotsford
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Merrill
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Rice Lake
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
D2 Individual Entries
|Name
|School
|Year
|Seeded Points
|Event 1
|Seed
|Sectional Time
|Event 2
|Seed
|Sectional Time
|Dickinson, Anne
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|40
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:51.32
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:58.07
|Borroughs, Cheyenne
|Stoughton
|JR
|40
|200 IM
|1
|2:08.57
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|1:04.72
|Dickinson, Maggie
|Whitefish Bay
|FR
|40
|50 Freestyle
|1
|:23.74
|100 Backstroke
|1
|:54.79
|Tubbs, Hannah
|Black River Falls Co-op
|JR
|36
|50 Freestyle
|3
|:24.50
|100 Freestyle
|1
|:53.14
|King, Aibhy
|Whitefish Bay
|SO
|35
|100 Butterfly
|1
|:55.41
|100 Backstroke
|4
|:58.83
|Schuch, Erin
|Ashwaubenon
|SR
|34
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:56.23
|500 Freestyle
|2
|5:09.95
|Francis, Celia
|Rhinelander
|SO
|34
|200 IM
|2
|2:09.25
|100 Backstroke
|2
|:56.26
|Anderson, Katelyn
|Greendale
|FR
|34
|50 Freestyle
|2
|:24.47
|100 Butterfly
|2
|:57.21
|Bazeley, Makayla
|Whitewater
|SR
|32
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:56.70
|100 Backstroke
|3
|:57.63
|Charles, Grace
|Edgewood
|SO
|32
|200 IM
|3
|2:10.49
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|1:07.54
|Utschig, Vivian
|Whitefish Bay
|FR
|31
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:57.03
|100 Freestyle
|2
|:53.87
|Oleson, Kaylee
|Sauk Prairie
|SR
|31
|100 Freestyle
|3
|:54.50
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|1:07.59
|Newman, Ava
|Mount Horeb
|SR
|30
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:57.01
|500 Freestyle
|4
|5:14.63
|Thompson, Sylvia
|Edgewood
|SR
|30
|200 IM
|5
|2:13.03
|500 Freestyle
|3
|5:12.67
|Dickman, Reese
|Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|JR
|28
|50 Freestyle
|4
|:24.77
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|1:08.86
|Shanks, Cassidy
|Whitefish Bay
|SO
|27
|200 IM
|7
|2:13.49
|100 Freestyle
|4
|:54.64
|Quandt, Addison
|Shorewood
|FR
|27
|100 Freestyle
|5
|:54.67
|100 Backstroke
|6
|:59.33
|Simon, Lauren
|Shorewood
|SO
|26
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:57.99
|500 Freestyle
|6
|5:23.10
|Haake, Celina
|Grafton
|SR
|26
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:58.85
|100 Butterfly
|4
|:59.51
|Kurowski, Ania
|Whitefish Bay
|FR
|26
|100 Butterfly
|5
|:59.58
|500 Freestyle
|7
|5:27.07
|Pacurar, Alexia
|Berlin/Green Lake
|FR
|25
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:58.09
|100 Freestyle
|6
|:54.73
|Mickle, Olivia
|Lakeland
|JR
|24
|200 IM
|4
|2:11.85
|100 Backstroke
|9
|1:00.12
|McClure, Katie
|Edgewood
|SR
|24
|50 Freestyle
|6
|:25.00
|100 Freestyle
|8
|:55.11
|Tierney, Olivia
|McFarland
|JR
|24
|100 Butterfly
|7
|:59.73
|100 Backstroke
|7
|:59.53
|Miles, Mya
|Whitnall
|SO
|21
|50 Freestyle
|7
|:25.03
|100 Freestyle
|9
|:55.53
|McDowell, Chelsea
|Whitnall
|SR
|20
|1 Meter Diving
|1
|480.15
|Michalski, Julia
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|SR
|20
|200 IM
|6
|2:13.34
|100 Backstroke
|10
|1:00.51
|Kozloski, Emma
|Ashwaubenon
|SO
|20
|200 IM
|8
|2:16.22
|500 Freestyle
|9
|5:27.31
|Thorsen, Lily
|Rhinelander
|SR
|20
|200 IM
|9
|2:16.62
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|1:09.23
|Lundt, Addy
|Clintonville
|JR
|20
|200 IM
|14
|2:18.74
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|1:06.01
|Williams, Nora
|Kohler Co-op
|SO
|19
|200 Freestyle
|12
|2:01.77
|500 Freestyle
|5
|5:19.79
|Davis, Kelsie
|Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|SO
|19
|100 Butterfly
|6
|:59.60
|100 Backstroke
|11
|1:00.60
|Dobbie, Rianna
|Whitnall
|SR
|17
|1 Meter Diving
|2
|466.90
|Younker, Ellyse
|Rhinelander
|SR
|17
|200 IM
|11
|2:18.06
|100 Butterfly
|8
|1:00.28
|Resch, Faith
|Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|SR
|17
|50 Freestyle
|8
|:25.09
|100 Freestyle
|11
|:55.61
|Leinweber, Annika
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|16
|1 Meter Diving
|3
|428.90
|Miota, Tess
|Shorewood
|SO
|16
|200 IM
|10
|2:16.76
|100 Butterfly
|9
|1:00.42
|Heck, Ella
|Rhinelander
|SO
|16
|50 Freestyle
|15
|:25.48
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|1:08.08
|Devine, Annie
|Kohler Co-op
|SR
|16
|100 Butterfly
|3
|:59.13
|Wagner, Emily
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|SR
|15
|1 Meter Diving
|4
|407.45
|Thompson, Elbie
|Edgewood
|FR
|15
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:59.81
|500 Freestyle
|11
|5:31.25
|Nordstrum, Elsa
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|FR
|14
|1 Meter Diving
|5
|399.55
|Koel, Jenna
|Edgewood
|SO
|14
|50 Freestyle
|5
|:24.88
|Borchardt, Lila
|Whitefish Bay
|SO
|14
|100 Backstroke
|5
|:59.01
|Walker, Olivia
|Edgewood
|SO
|13
|1 Meter Diving
|6
|386.80
|Cantwell, Lauren
|Plymouth
|SR
|12
|1 Meter Diving
|7
|381.15
|Ferris, Siobhan
|Edgewood
|SO
|12
|100 Freestyle
|7
|:55.05
|Blackmore, Nadia
|South Milwaukee
|SR
|12
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|1:09.01
|Smith, Maddie
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|11
|1 Meter Diving
|8
|379.40
|Mickevicius, Rylee
|Rhinelander
|SO
|11
|200 Freestyle
|13
|2:01.85
|100 Butterfly
|10
|1:01.18
|Brown, Bella
|Baraboo
|JR
|11
|50 Freestyle
|11
|:25.23
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|1:10.44
|Lamers, Vivian
|Rhinelander
|SO
|11
|50 Freestyle
|13
|:25.26
|100 Freestyle
|10
|:55.57
|Schliepp, Anna
|Berlin/Green Lake
|FR
|11
|500 Freestyle
|8
|5:27.28
|Tainter, Holland
|Antigo/Wabeno
|FR
|11
|100 Backstroke
|8
|:59.67
|VandeKolk, Maya
|Seymour
|JR
|10
|50 Freestyle
|10
|:25.22
|100 Freestyle
|14
|:55.85
|Arnoldi, Brooke
|Kohler Co-op
|JR
|9
|1 Meter Diving
|9
|367.80
|Sipe, Addyson
|Edgewood
|SO
|9
|50 Freestyle
|9
|:25.11
|Jensen, Jane
|Edgewood
|JR
|9
|100 Butterfly
|13
|1:01.75
|100 Backstroke
|12
|1:00.94
|Spence, Meghan
|Kohler Co-op
|SR
|9
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|1:09.75
|Loest, Emily
|Kohler Co-op
|FR
|7
|1 Meter Diving
|10
|363.45
|Onopa, Maggie
|Edgewood
|SO
|7
|200 Freestyle
|10
|2:00.66
|Fuhrmann, Ava
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|SO
|7
|200 IM
|16
|2:21.04
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|1:10.14
|Himebauch, Alyssa
|Sauk Prairie
|FR
|7
|50 Freestyle
|12
|:25.25
|100 Freestyle
|15
|:56.05
|Patrick-Stern, Caitlin
|Mount Horeb
|JR
|7
|500 Freestyle
|10
|5:29.29
|Martinelli, Jane
|Edgewood
|FR
|7
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|1:09.94
|Schumaker, Sophie
|Grafton
|SR
|6
|1 Meter Diving
|11
|358.40
|Neville, Kailyn
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|JR
|6
|200 Freestyle
|11
|2:01.00
|Anderson, Lydia
|Greendale
|JR
|6
|200 Freestyle
|14
|2:03.19
|500 Freestyle
|14
|5:32.30
|Toll, Lauren
|Whitefish Bay
|SR
|6
|100 Butterfly
|11
|1:01.55
|Stolle, Mia
|Kohler Co-op
|JR
|5
|1 Meter Diving
|12
|354.10
|Houg, Emma
|Rhinelander
|JR
|5
|200 IM
|12
|2:18.32
|Yerkes, Chloe
|Greendale
|SR
|5
|200 IM
|15
|2:19.27
|100 Backstroke
|14
|1:01.22
|Grimm, Kylee
|Grafton
|JR
|5
|50 Freestyle
|16
|:25.53
|100 Freestyle
|13
|:55.73
|Gruett, Millie
|Rhinelander
|JR
|5
|100 Butterfly
|12
|1:01.72
|Burrall, Julia
|Whitefish Bay
|FR
|5
|100 Freestyle
|12
|:55.67
|Olson, Elisa
|Edgewood
|JR
|5
|500 Freestyle
|12
|5:31.30
|Lensmire, Jacklyn
|Plymouth
|JR
|4
|1 Meter Diving
|13
|334.05
|Schraufnagel, Madisyn
|Colby/Abbotsford
|JR
|4
|200 IM
|13
|2:18.40
|D’Amato, Sarah
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|SO
|4
|500 Freestyle
|13
|5:31.39
|Pooch, Kiley
|Rhinelander
|SO
|4
|100 Backstroke
|13
|1:01.05
|Hasenjager, Caitlyn
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|SR
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|1:11.21
|Hartman, Claire
|Sauk Prairie
|SR
|3
|1 Meter Diving
|14
|328.50
|Jane DeWeerdt, Mary
|Shorewood
|SR
|3
|50 Freestyle
|14
|:25.44
|McNicoll, Charlotte
|Ashwaubenon
|SO
|3
|100 Butterfly
|14
|1:02.06
|Foster, Ella
|South Milwaukee
|JR
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|1:11.67
|Breunig, McKenna
|Sauk Prairie
|SR
|2
|1 Meter Diving
|15
|311.20
|Gawryleski, Kate
|Seymour
|JR
|2
|200 Freestyle
|15
|2:06.10
|Tainter, Chloe
|Antigo/Wabeno
|SR
|2
|100 Butterfly
|15
|1:02.13
|Gompper, Hannah
|Grafton
|JR
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|5:34.07
|Butson, Addison
|Portage
|SO
|2
|100 Backstroke
|15
|1:01.31
|Antonelli, Kate
|Whitefish Bay
|JR
|2
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|1:11.78
|King, Amara
|Rice Lake
|FR
|1
|1 Meter Diving
|16
|272.60
|Warborg, Grace
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|SO
|1
|200 Freestyle
|16
|2:06.15
|Miles, Marissa
|Merrill
|SO
|1
|100 Butterfly
|16
|1:02.23
|Brotz, Claire
|Kohler Co-op
|JR
|1
|100 Freestyle
|16
|:56.50
|Pajtash, Olivia
|Merrill
|SR
|1
|500 Freestyle
|16
|5:34.95
|Reed, Emma
|Edgewood
|SR
|1
|100 Backstroke
|16
|1:01.32
|Kunze, Kaylee
|McFarland
|FR
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|1:11.83