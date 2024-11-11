Wisconsin High School Girls State Preview: Middleton and Whitefish Bay Lead the Way

2024 WIAA Girls High School State Championships

November 15-16, 2024

Waukesha South Natatorium

D1 Heat Sheet

D2 Heat Sheet

The Wisconsin girls high school state championship meets are this weekend, so it’s time for a quick preview. Athletes qualified for the meet by competing at sectionals and their times from those sectional meets make their seed times at this meet. Below the write up are tables with the scored psychs for both divisions and individual points and entry tables.

Division 1 (Large Schools)

Middleton enter the meet with a dominant lead in the scored psych sheet with 345 projected points to next best Verona Area’s 205. This sets Middleton up well to defend their title from last year which was won in a remarkably close meet when 4 teams (Middleton, Verona, Arrowhead, and Brookfield East) finished within 20 points of the championship.

Middleton are a young team with 3 of their 4 top projected point scorers being freshmen or sophomores. Sophomore Brynn Sundell leads the charge for the Cardinals with 37 projected points the top seed in the 200 IM (2:03.53) and a second seed in the 500 free (4:59.23).

There are two athletes projected to win both their individual events. Senior Payton Flowers of Deforest leads the way out of sectionals with top seeds in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (49.88), and Waukesha South/Mukwonago junior Ella Antoniewski has top seeds in the 200 free (1:49.28) and 500 free (4:55.08).

The race for the second spot in the team competition appears competitive with 3 teams in the hunt. Verona Area (205 projected points with 17 individuals qualified and 3 relays qualified), Arrowhead (174.5, 17, 3), and Muskego (169, 15, 3) all have solid seeding and plenty of entries to make some noise at the meet.

Division 2 (Small Schools)

Whitefish Bay are well positioned to take their first ever Division 2 state title with 373 seeded points entering the meet. However, Edgewood have a history of dropping time at this meet and loom behind with 276 seeded points. Both schools have 18 individual qualifiers in the meet and all 3 relays. Whitefish Bay have been second at this meet 4 times, including the last 2 years. Edgewood have dominated the last decade of girls D2 swimming in Wisconsin, winning 8 of the last 9 state titles, but Edgewood’s 8 year winning streak was broken last year by Rhinelander (seeded 3rd this year with 223 projected points, 15 individual, 3 relay), with Edgewood ultimately finishing 3rd last year.

Whitefish Bay are led by their star sisters freshman Maggie Dickinson and junior Anne Dickinson. Maggie has the top seeds in the 50 free (23.74) and 100 back (54.79). Anne has the top seeds in the 200 free (1:51.32) and 500 free (4:58.07). Stoughton Junior Cheyenne Borroughs also leads the way in two events with top seeds in the 200 IM (2:08.57) and 100 breast (1:04.72).

D1 Scored Psych

Total Individual Relay Diving Individual Entries Relay Entries Middleton 345 225 120 29 17 3 Verona Area 205 115 90 4 17 3 Arrowhead 174.5 94.5 80 16 17 3 Muskego 169 81 88 0 15 3 Germantown 152 88 64 20 7 2 Oregon 132 84 48 0 9 3 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 117 31 86 0 11 3 Badger Co-op 102 60 42 0 5 3 Oshkosh West 100 74 26 4 7 2 Brookfield Central 94 50 44 0 5 3 Appleton North 90.5 48.5 42 0 6 3 Brookfield East 86 40 46 7 6 3 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 73 65 8 0 8 2 Bay Port 50 14 36 0 6 3 Madison West 47 1 46 0 7 3 Madison Memorial 47 25 22 0 4 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 40 40 0 24 7 0 DeForest 40 40 0 0 2 1 Stevens Point Area Senior High 31 19 12 0 3 2 De Pere/West De Pere 23 23 0 0 3 2 Eau Claire Memorial 20 20 0 0 2 0 Kenosha Indian Trail 20 20 0 0 2 0 Sun Prairie East 18 6 12 0 1 3 Milton 16 16 0 0 1 0 Cedarburg 14 14 0 14 1 0 West Bend West/East 13 13 0 13 1 0 Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 13 13 0 0 4 2 Neenah 12 8 4 2 4 2 Wausau West 12 12 0 0 3 1 Appleton East Co-op 11 11 0 11 1 0 Hartford Union/Slinger 8 4 4 0 1 2 Waukesha West/CathMem 7 3 4 0 3 2 Hudson 7 1 6 0 3 2 Oak Creek 7 7 0 0 2 0 Oshkosh North Co-op 6 6 0 6 1 0 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 6 6 0 0 2 1 Fond du Lac/Oakfield 6 6 0 0 1 0 Appleton West/Kimberly 5 5 0 5 2 0 Kenosha Tremper 3 3 0 0 1 0 Monroe/New Glarus 2 2 0 0 2 2 Racine Case Co-op 1 1 0 0 3 0 Wauwatosa West 0 0 0 0 1 0 Homestead 0 0 0 0 1 0 River Falls 0 0 0 0 1 0 Sun Prairie West 0 0 0 0 2 2 Waunakee 0 0 0 0 0 1 Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 0 0 0 0 0 1 Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 2 0 Janesville Parker 0 0 0 0 2 0 Chippewa Falls/McDonell 0 0 0 0 2 0 D.C. Everest 0 0 0 0 1 0 La Crosse Logan Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 1 Watertown 0 0 0 0 0 1 Wauwatosa East 0 0 0 0 1 0

D1 Individual Entries

Name School Year Seeded Points Event 1 Seed Sectional Time Event 2 Seed Sectional Time Antoniewski, Ella Waukesha South/Mukwonago JR 40 200 Freestyle 1 1:49.28 500 Freestyle 1 4:55.08 Flowers, Payton DeForest SR 40 50 Freestyle 1 :22.85 100 Freestyle 1 :49.88 Sundell, Brynn Middleton SO 37 200 IM 1 2:03.53 500 Freestyle 2 4:59.23 Saxman, Julia Germantown SR 36 200 IM 3 2:04.46 100 Butterfly 1 :55.32 Dietschweiler, Kiersten Oshkosh West SO 33 200 Freestyle 2 1:51.38 500 Freestyle 3 5:00.28 Block, Alyse Oregon JR 33 200 IM 2 2:04.29 100 Freestyle 3 :51.63 Garlock, Jane Middleton FR 33 50 Freestyle 3 :23.39 100 Freestyle 2 :50.33 Sina, Olivia Oregon JR 32 100 Butterfly 7 :57.14 100 Backstroke 1 :55.48 Palmer, Addison Badger Co-op JR 31 200 IM 4 2:04.65 100 Butterfly 3 :55.76 Flanagan, Ana Appleton North SR 31 50 Freestyle 8 :23.93 100 Breaststroke 1 1:03.75 Frommelt, Abigail Middleton FR 30 200 Freestyle 4 1:53.32 500 Freestyle 4 5:04.42 Miller, Sulia Middleton JR 30 50 Freestyle 4 :23.50 100 Freestyle 4 :52.02 Whowell, Aspen Badger Co-op SR 29 200 Freestyle 3 1:53.14 100 Freestyle 6 :52.32 Meyer, Emmy Muskego JR 29 200 Freestyle 5 1:53.43 100 Backstroke 4 :55.93 Brueggeman, Sophia Brookfield Central SR 29 200 IM 7 2:05.74 100 Butterfly 2 :55.35 Wanezek, Caroline Brookfield East JR 28 200 IM 5 2:05.25 100 Butterfly 5 :56.59 Curran, Annika Verona Area JR 28 200 IM 8 2:06.11 100 Breaststroke 2 1:04.04 Schlegel, Lindsey Muskego JR 28 50 Freestyle 5 :23.59 100 Freestyle 5 :52.13 Schmidt, Monica Verona Area SR 27 200 IM 6 2:05.34 500 Freestyle 5 5:05.18 Kelly, Caden Germantown JR 26 200 Freestyle 6 1:53.48 100 Butterfly 6 :57.13 Antoniewski, Avery Waukesha South/Mukwonago FR 25 200 IM 9 2:06.82 100 Backstroke 3 :55.75 Holler, Jillian Madison Memorial SR 25 50 Freestyle 2 :23.37 100 Freestyle 9 :52.55 Larson, Carly De Pere/West De Pere SR 23 50 Freestyle 9 :24.01 100 Butterfly 4 :56.33 Zeinert, Samara Oshkosh West SR 21 50 Freestyle 7 :23.74 100 Backstroke 9 :57.66 Langley, Fynn Germantown SR 20 1 Meter Diving 1 522.20 Insteness, Ava Eau Claire Memorial SR 20 200 Freestyle 7 1:54.10 100 Freestyle 9 :52.55 Marley Mejos, Zabella Kenosha Indian Trail SO 20 200 IM 10 2:07.44 100 Breaststroke 6 1:04.92 Kittleson, Kyrah Verona Area SR 19 200 Freestyle 10 1:54.28 100 Freestyle 7 :52.49 Pilger, Klare Stevens Point Area Senior High JR 19 200 IM 12 2:08.31 100 Backstroke 5 :56.51 Falkner Worgull, Audrey Arrowhead SR 19 200 IM 15 2:09.37 100 Backstroke 2 :55.67 Konarske, Lauren Verona Area JR 18 200 IM 13 2:08.59 100 Breaststroke 5 1:04.87 Potrzebowski, Avery Middleton SR 17 1 Meter Diving 2 520.85 Brasfield, Tatum Arrowhead SR 16 1 Meter Diving 3 499.05 Yonke, Etta Oshkosh West FR 16 200 Freestyle 8 1:54.15 100 Freestyle 12 :52.91 Brueggeman, Anya Brookfield Central SR 16 200 Freestyle 12 1:54.63 100 Freestyle 8 :52.51 Johnson, Jane Divine Savior Holy Angels SO 16 200 Freestyle 14 1:54.90 500 Freestyle 6 5:06.04 Schultz, Ella Milton SR 16 100 Breaststroke 3 1:04.55 Rummel, Kendall Divine Savior Holy Angels JR 15 1 Meter Diving 4 498.50 Scargill, Emily Menomonee Falls/Hamilton SO 15 50 Freestyle 6 :23.70 100 Butterfly 15 :58.14 Machleidt, Helen Middleton FR 15 100 Breaststroke 4 1:04.60 Friehe, Lauren Cedarburg JR 14 1 Meter Diving 5 488.65 Streckenbach, Kali Bay Port SO 14 200 IM 14 2:09.14 100 Breaststroke 8 1:05.75 Johnson, Haley Arrowhead JR 14 100 Butterfly 8 :57.23 100 Breaststroke 14 1:07.15 Rummel, Madison West Bend West/East SR 13 1 Meter Diving 6 465.70 Wiedoff, Sara Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine JR 13 200 Freestyle 9 1:54.18 500 Freestyle 13 5:16.08 Hansen, Ava Arrowhead SR 13 200 Freestyle 16 1:55.20 500 Freestyle 7 5:06.38 Martin, Tae Middleton FR 13 100 Backstroke 6 :56.76 Davis, Olivia Middleton SR 12 1 Meter Diving 7 461.35 Leon, Alyssa Wausau West SO 12 100 Butterfly 10 :57.67 100 Backstroke 12 :57.92 Choinski, Mackenzie Muskego JR 12 100 Freestyle 24 :53.93 100 Backstroke 7 :56.94 Jost, Rian Middleton SO 12 100 Breaststroke 7 1:05.02 Strassburg, Ava Appleton East Co-op SR 11 1 Meter Diving 8 459.70 Miller, Sophie Verona Area SO 11 200 Freestyle 13 1:54.64 100 Backstroke 9 :57.66 Hansen, Nora Arrowhead SR 11 200 Freestyle 15 1:55.10 100 Butterfly 9 :57.65 Hoppe, Molly Oregon SO 11 200 IM 19 2:11.63 100 Backstroke 8 :57.17 Sickler, Poppy Middleton FR 11 500 Freestyle 8 5:06.48 Gordon, Ally Menomonee Falls/Hamilton SO 10 50 Freestyle 9 :24.01 100 Freestyle 15 :53.23 Lucyshyn, Kate Arrowhead JR 9.5 50 Freestyle 13 :24.43 100 Freestyle 11 :52.90 Grining, Emily Divine Savior Holy Angels SR 9 1 Meter Diving 9 450.35 Alexander, Audrey Middleton SR 9 200 Freestyle 11 1:54.35 100 Freestyle 14 :53.21 Corro, Bridget Muskego JR 9 200 Freestyle 19 1:56.73 500 Freestyle 9 5:09.52 Loken, Maddie Appleton North FR 9 100 Breaststroke 9 1:06.11 Scoresby, Afton Appleton North JR 7.5 50 Freestyle 13 :24.43 100 Freestyle 13 :53.02 Wolfe, Krista Brookfield East JR 7 1 Meter Diving 10 442.55 Jacobson, Macy Oak Creek SR 7 200 IM 17 2:10.73 500 Freestyle 10 5:10.35 Spielman, Emily Verona Area SR 7 100 Butterfly 24 :58.92 100 Breaststroke 10 1:06.19 Konop, Natasha Oshkosh North Co-op SR 6 1 Meter Diving 11 438.05 Neverman, Ivana Green Bay Southwest Co-op SR 6 200 IM 11 2:07.78 100 Butterfly 21 :58.71 Bauman, Rylie Neenah SR 6 50 Freestyle 11 :24.05 Frommelt, Isabell Middleton SR 6 100 Butterfly 11 :57.68 Cavill, Emalee Fond du Lac/Oakfield FR 6 500 Freestyle 11 5:13.51 Rabideau, Sierra Germantown SO 6 100 Backstroke 11 :57.71 Camp, Samantha Sun Prairie East JR 6 100 Breaststroke 11 1:06.32 Blair, Luciana Appleton West/Kimberly FR 5 1 Meter Diving 12 434.70 Miller, Baleigh Brookfield Central JR 5 50 Freestyle 12 :24.28 Podoll, Sadie Brookfield East JR 5 100 Butterfly 12 :57.88 Dunn, Katie Oregon SR 5 100 Butterfly 22 :58.73 500 Freestyle 12 5:15.33 Haeuser, Zoe Arrowhead JR 5 100 Breaststroke 12 1:06.57 Schlies, Neva Oshkosh West JR 4 1 Meter Diving 13 433.00 Mettler, Elle Menomonee Falls/Hamilton JR 4 200 IM 20 2:11.80 100 Backstroke 13 :58.13 Drake, Julianna Arrowhead JR 4 50 Freestyle 21 :24.69 100 Butterfly 13 :57.99 Cramer, Lilliana Hartford Union/Slinger FR 4 100 Breaststroke 13 1:06.78 Marckesano, Zoe Verona Area JR 3 1 Meter Diving 14 428.85 Faris, Kennedy Oregon JR 3 100 Butterfly 14 :58.07 Deede, Madeleine Waukesha West/CathMem SO 3 500 Freestyle 14 5:16.42 Aldrich, Sydney Kenosha Tremper JR 3 100 Backstroke 14 :58.47 Hansman, Sydney Neenah SO 2 1 Meter Diving 15 428.25 Rask, Ellyn Muskego JR 2 50 Freestyle 15 :24.51 100 Freestyle 23 :53.82 Chapman, Megan Monroe/New Glarus JR 2 500 Freestyle 15 5:17.41 Ezrow, Gabrielle Menomonee Falls/Hamilton SR 2 100 Backstroke 15 :58.58 Kaczmarek, Grace Arrowhead SR 2 100 Breaststroke 15 1:07.35 Brattlie, Zoe Verona Area JR 1 1 Meter Diving 16 423.60 Slager, Lydia Verona Area JR 1 200 IM 16 2:10.54 100 Breaststroke 19 1:07.75 Peterman, Gabi Racine Case Co-op JR 1 50 Freestyle 16 :24.56 100 Freestyle 19 :53.67 Brazzale, Elise Appleton North FR 1 100 Butterfly 16 :58.27 Osthelder, Sara Madison West JR 1 100 Butterfly 18 :58.55 100 Backstroke 16 :58.66 Taylor, Paige Arrowhead SR 1 100 Freestyle 16 :53.28 Meller, Mia Muskego SR 1 500 Freestyle 16 5:17.70 Trautvetter, Aubrey Hudson FR 1 100 Breaststroke 16 1:07.42 Thompson, Jessica Wauwatosa West JR 0 1 Meter Diving 17 419.00 Sulsberger, Georgia Homestead JR 0 1 Meter Diving 18 416.35 McCray, Raimee Racine Case Co-op SO 0 1 Meter Diving 19 415.20 Senn, Peyton Arrowhead SO 0 1 Meter Diving 20 412.30 Cuamani, Yaretzy Madison West FR 0 1 Meter Diving 21 407.45 Lieb, Emma Divine Savior Holy Angels SR 0 1 Meter Diving 22 406.30 Wagner, Jennifer Germantown FR 0 1 Meter Diving 23 400.05 Singel, Avery River Falls JR 0 1 Meter Diving 24 365.80 McNamara, Maggie Hudson FR 0 200 Freestyle 17 1:55.95 100 Freestyle 17 :53.33 Rossi-Weida, Rowan Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine SO 0 200 Freestyle 18 1:56.10 100 Freestyle 18 :53.61 Hastings, Mackenzie Sun Prairie West SO 0 200 Freestyle 20 1:57.07 Sarubbi, Jordan Monona Grove SR 0 200 Freestyle 21 1:57.44 100 Freestyle 22 :53.74 Seiler, Allie Menomonee Falls/Hamilton JR 0 200 Freestyle 22 1:57.54 500 Freestyle 18 5:20.11 Jewell, Ava Muskego FR 0 200 Freestyle 23 1:57.61 100 Freestyle 21 :53.72 Butrymowicz, Ada Madison Memorial FR 0 200 Freestyle 24 1:57.89 Glysch, Melena Muskego SR 0 200 IM 18 2:11.33 Leon, Erin Wausau West SO 0 200 IM 21 2:12.02 Gregor, Amelia Madison West SO 0 200 IM 22 2:12.21 100 Breaststroke 21 1:07.89 Neis, Lauren Waukesha West/CathMem SR 0 200 IM 23 2:12.52 DuBois, Maddie Divine Savior Holy Angels FR 0 200 IM 24 2:12.98 100 Breaststroke 23 1:08.07 Gillis, Vivian Bay Port FR 0 50 Freestyle 17 :24.62 Portier, Natalie Bay Port JR 0 50 Freestyle 18 :24.64 Mayfield, Lily Janesville Parker JR 0 50 Freestyle 19 :24.67 100 Backstroke 21 :59.51 Wiechert, Olivia Badger Co-op JR 0 50 Freestyle 20 :24.68 Arnold, Catherine Madison West SR 0 50 Freestyle 22 :24.75 Arnold, Evie Chippewa Falls/McDonell JR 0 50 Freestyle 23 :24.80 500 Freestyle 17 5:19.81 Jones, Brodie Waukesha South/Mukwonago JR 0 50 Freestyle 24 :24.84 100 Butterfly 23 :58.81 Mulroy, Anna Neenah JR 0 100 Butterfly 17 :58.51 100 Backstroke 19 :59.25 Boerboom, Jocelyn Madison Memorial SO 0 100 Butterfly 19 :58.62 Schmoll, Kate De Pere/West De Pere SR 0 100 Butterfly 20 :58.70 Minjares, Nina Menomonee Falls/Hamilton SO 0 100 Freestyle 19 :53.67 Burger, Ila D.C. Everest FR 0 500 Freestyle 19 5:21.96 Green, Maeve Brookfield East FR 0 500 Freestyle 20 5:22.23 Maciosek Arent, Kenzie Waukesha South/Mukwonago JR 0 500 Freestyle 21 5:22.87 Bonlender, Akos Waukesha South/Mukwonago JR 0 500 Freestyle 22 5:24.24 DeBruin, Callee Appleton West/Kimberly SR 0 500 Freestyle 23 5:24.53 Schilz, Kaele Bay Port FR 0 500 Freestyle 24 5:25.86 Bowker, Abby Muskego SO 0 100 Backstroke 17 :58.94 Brown, Ellana Waukesha West/CathMem SR 0 100 Backstroke 18 :59.09 Zenobi, Lydia Sun Prairie West SR 0 100 Backstroke 20 :59.39 Shunk, Hadleigh Monroe/New Glarus SO 0 100 Backstroke 22 :59.68 Cady, Meghan Wauwatosa East SR 0 100 Backstroke 23 :59.78 Lemke, Claire Stevens Point Area Senior High JR 0 100 Backstroke 24 :59.94 Dohn, Sophia Menomonee Falls/Hamilton SR 0 100 Breaststroke 17 1:07.50 Roswold, Addi Verona Area SR 0 100 Breaststroke 18 1:07.53 Tooley, Analese Bay Port FR 0 100 Breaststroke 20 1:07.79 Talerico, Jory Madison West JR 0 100 Breaststroke 22 1:08.01 Dold, Fiona Brookfield East SO 0 100 Breaststroke 24 1:09.00

D2 Scored Psych

Total Individual Relay Diving Individual Entries Relay Entries Whitefish Bay 373 253 120 27 18 3 Edgewood 276 178 98 13 18 3 Rhinelander 223 123 100 0 15 3 Kohler Co-op 148 66 82 21 8 3 Shorewood 128 72 56 0 7 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 124 64 60 0 6 2 Ashwaubenon 107 57 50 0 5 2 Berlin/Green Lake 102 36 66 0 3 3 Greendale 95 45 50 0 6 2 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 78 30 48 0 4 3 Sauk Prairie 73 43 30 5 6 2 Whitnall 66 58 8 37 4 1 Grafton 67 39 28 6 6 2 Stoughton 60 40 20 0 2 2 McFarland 59 25 34 0 3 2 Mount Horeb 37 37 0 0 3 0 Black River Falls Co-op 36 36 0 0 2 0 Lakeland 32 24 8 0 2 2 Whitewater 32 32 0 0 2 0 Seymour 32 12 20 0 3 2 Antigo/Wabeno 27 13 14 0 2 2 South Milwaukee 21 15 6 0 2 1 Clintonville 20 20 0 0 2 0 New Berlin Eisenhower 19 19 0 15 2 0 Plymouth 16 16 0 16 2 0 Portage 16 2 14 0 1 1 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 14 14 0 14 1 0 Medford 14 0 14 0 0 2 Baraboo 11 11 0 0 2 0 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7 7 0 0 2 0 Colby/Abbotsford 6 4 2 0 1 1 Merrill 4 2 2 0 2 1 Rice Lake 1 1 0 1 1 0 Jefferson/Cambridge 1 1 0 0 1 0

D2 Individual Entries