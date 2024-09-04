University of Utah Signs Four-Year Deal with FINIS to Become Flagship Team

Courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Salt Lake City, UT — The University of Utah has entered into a groundbreaking four-year partnership with FINIS, the world’s leading swimwear and aquatic innovation company. As part of this agreement, the University of Utah swim teams will become the flagship FINIS team, showcasing the latest in cutting-edge swim technology and performance wear.

This partnership marks a major step forward for both the University of Utah and FINIS. The swim teams will benefit from FINIS’s full spectrum of elite swimwear, including the renowned HydroX tech suit, along with top-tier training equipment such as the Tempo Trainer Pro, an extensive collection of strapless paddles, various fins, and suits from both JOLYN and FINIS. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of competitive swimming.

The University of Utah swim teams are entering an exciting new chapter as they compete in the Big 12 Conference this season. With a consistent track record of improvement, the team is poised to make a significant impact in the conference, with expectations to produce Big 12 champions over the next four years. This partnership with FINIS will undoubtedly play a crucial role in supporting their journey toward achieving these ambitious goals.

In addition to their athletic pursuits, the University of Utah is recognized as the 8th highest-ranked public university in the U.S. for academics. The swim program has seen impressive achievements, including 16 athletes named to the CSCAA Scholar All-American roster in 2024, five All-Americans since 2022, and 11 program records broken since 2022. These accomplishments highlight the dedication and talent within the team, both in and out of the pool.

The University of Utah’s swim teams have consistently been among the top contenders in collegiate swimming, and this new partnership is expected to further enhance their competitive edge. As the flagship FINIS team, the Utes will play a crucial role in testing and promoting the latest advancements in swimwear and training technology.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome the University of Utah to the FINIS family as our flagship team,” said John Mix, Co-Founder of FINIS. “The Utes have a storied tradition of excellence, and we are honored to support their journey. Together, we will push the limits of what is possible in the pool and continue to set new standards in the sport of swimming.”

The partnership will include collaborative research opportunities and exclusive access to new product launches. The University of Utah swim teams will also benefit from these initiatives, further strengthening the relationship between the two organizations.

The collaboration officially kicks off with the upcoming swim season, and both parties are eager to see the results of this exciting partnership. As the University of Utah embarks on this new chapter with FINIS, the future of collegiate swimming looks brighter than ever.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.