Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Jack Alexy

While it might not have been a perfect World Championship performance for the United States in Fukuoka, the team did have several bright spots, both expected and unexpected, that helped them win 38 total medals.

One of the surprises of the meet for the U.S. was Cal sprinter Jack Alexy, who followed up a breakout NCAA season with a superb summer that culminated with five medals last week.

After breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s National Age Group Record for 17-18 boys in the 100 freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, clocking 48.69, Alexy was off form in the event at the 2022 International Team Trials, failing to earn a second swim after placing 24th in the heats in 49.97.

But things have changed for Alexy over the last 12 months. After his highest individual finish as a freshman was 23rd, he broke through at the 2023 NCAA Championships as a sophomore, joining the elite sub-41 club in the 100 free to earn a runner-up finish while also placing sixth in the 50 free with numerous 18-point swims.

That success translated into the long course pool in late June, as the New Jersey native lowered his best time in the 100 free for the first time since those 2021 Olympic Trials at U.S. Nationals, firing off a time of 47.75 in the prelims before winning the final in 47.93.

That earned him an individual spot on his first World Championship team, and he parlayed that success with a runner-up finish in the 50 free, setting a new PB of 21.63.

Despite the breakthrough at Nationals, the 20-year-old managed to ramp things up even further in July, resetting his newly-minted lifetime bests on the sport’s biggest stage.

Alexy managed to sneak into the 100 free final at the World Championships despite a botched start, as his streamline broke immediately off the start and he had to rally back from an early deficit.

At the bottom of the video, you’ll see Jack Alexy. Jack totally botched his start in yesterday’s 100 freestyle semifinal at the World Championships. His hands came apart and he lost all momentum immediately. Did he give up?!pic.twitter.com/3DkCnLyvRx — CaseOfTheMondays (@CaseOfThe) July 27, 2023

He set a new PB of 47.68 in the heats, managed to clock 48.06 in the semis to advance to the final in eighth, and then challenged Kyle Chalmers for gold in the final, ultimately earning the silver medal in 47.31 to become the second-fastest American in history.

Alexy went on to add a second individual silver medal to his resume in the 50 free, steadily progressing through each round to touch second in the final in a best of 21.57, and he also proved to be an incredibly valuable asset to the U.S. relays.

Personal Best Progression

Event Entering U.S. Nationals U.S. Nationals World Championships 50 free 22.09 (2023) 21.63 21.57 100 free 48.69 (2021) 47.75 47.31

He split 47.56 on the American men’s bronze medal-winning 400 free relay, led off in 47.68 on the mixed free relay that won silver, and finished things off with a sizzling 47.00 anchor leg on the men’s 400 medley relay at the conclusion of the meet, giving the U.S. its first relay gold of the meet (the women won the medley relay in the next heat).

All told, Alexy has really found his footing training at Cal under coach Dave Durden, and figures to be a force to be reckoned with both domestically and internationally for the foreseeable future.

