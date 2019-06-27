UK Age Groupers Have Chance To Race Peaty, Guy At Satellites Swimming Club Meet

Satellites Swimming Club based in Macclesfield, Cheshire, UK is slated to host a unique competition on September 21st, one which pits budding age groupers against some of the best aquatic athletes Great Britain has to offer.

The meet taking place at Macclesfield Leisure Centre is expected to gather an estimated 300 amateurs from each gender and age group (9/10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16/Over), with swimmers racing 50m sprints of each stroke in the heats.

However, the top 7 athletes from each category will experience an extra bonus of making the night’s final, as the 8th swimmer to take the pool in each of the finals will be an accomplished elite athlete to the tune of Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson.

The amateur athletes will each get a head start to help even out the races, and the elite stars will be swimming back-to-back 50s.

Among the stars slated to race the respective events for women and men in the elite category are:

Butterfly – Harriet West

Backstroke – Jessica Fullalove

Breaststroke – Sarah Vasey

Freestyle – Freya Anderson

Butterfly – James Guy

Backstroke – Luke Greenbank

Breaststroke – Adam Peaty

Freestyle – Timothy Shuttleworth

Information about this once-in-a-lifetime racing opportunity will soon be available on the Satellites Swimming Club website, as well as via the Swimming Events site here.