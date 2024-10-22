U.S. Masters Swimming Announces Board Electees, Award Winners At Annual Meeting

Courtesy: U.S. Masters Swimming/Daniel Paulling

U.S. Masters Swimming has concluded its at-large director elections and honored many of its deserving volunteers and coaches during its 2024 annual meeting.

Board of Directors Elections

The following at-large directors were elected or re-elected for their zones: Samantha Kraft (Breadbasket Zone), Guy Davis (Colonies Zone), C.J. Rushman (Great Lakes Zone), Rob Heath (Northwest Zone), Phyllis Quinn (Oceana Zone), Nicole Christensen (South Central Zone), Trey Taylor (Southeast Zone), and Jeff Commings (Southwest Zone).

Volunteer Awards

The Capt. Ransom J. Arthur M.D. Award is given annually to the volunteer who epitomizes the spirit of Ransom J. Arthur, the founding father of U.S. Masters Swimming. In 1970, Arthur envisioned lifelong fitness and lifestyle benefits for adults through aquatic training and competition. Each year, the recipient of the Ransom J. Arthur award has demonstrated top-tier commitment and dedication to the mission of USMS. This year’s recipient is Kris Wingenroth (Gulf LMSC).

U.S. Masters Swimming honors volunteers whose service stands out in scope and impact with the U.S. Masters Swimming Dorothy Donnelly Service Award. Recipients of this award have made significant contributions on the local, regional, and national level. The award is named after Dorothy Donnelly, one of USMS’s first super-volunteers. This year, the recipients are David Benjamin (Pacific LMSC), Shari Cruse (Pacific LMSC), Guy Davis (New England LMSC), Laura Harsh (Pacific LMSC), Doug Koop (Adirondack LMSC), Kevin Lunsford (Gulf LMSC), Nicki Phillips (Minnesota LMSC), Britta O’Leary (Georgia LMSC), and Chris Ottati (Pacific LMSC).

The U.S. Masters Swimming June Krauser Communications Award is presented annually to an individual or group whose communications efforts have contributed to the growth, improvement, or success of U.S. Masters Swimming. The award is named for June Krauser, the author of USMS’s first official rulebook and a prolific writer and editor of many newsletters and other publications in the Masters swimming world. This year’s recipient is Caitlin Gagnon (Ohio LMSC).

The Long Distance National Championship Award is presented annually to a USMS-registered individual or group that has made significant contributions to the success and promotion of USMS long distance national championship events. These include the virtual championships and open water events. This year’s recipient is Dave Holland (Virginia LMSC).

The U.S. Masters Swimming Open Water Service Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting and building excellence in USMS open water swimming by embodying the USMS mission, vision, goals, and objectives through open water swimming. This year’s award goes to Bob Kolonkowski (Metropolitan LMSC).

The U.S. Masters Swimming Officials Excellence Award is given annually to a certified official in recognition of outstanding and significant contributions to U.S. Masters Swimming at the international, national, zone, and/or local level, including pool and open water competitions. The recipient isn’t required to be a U.S. Masters Swimming member. An individual may receive this award only once. The recipient may be a currently active official or one who has retired from officiating or is deceased. This year’s award recipient is Ed Stranc (Illinois LMSC).

The Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award is presented annually to an athlete, coach, volunteer, or club that shows a public commitment to diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and ability at the club, LMSC/Zone, or national level. The award recognizes individuals or clubs that create a diverse and inclusive environment in USMS, thereby making everyone feel empowered to bring their full, authentic, unique selves to the sport. This year’s recipient for the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award is Anna Bass (Gulf LMSC).

The National Championship Meets Award is presented annually by the Raleigh Area Masters Swim Team in cooperation with the Championship Committee. The award goes to someone who makes significant contributions to USMS National Championship meets and recognizes efforts to assist USMS and meet hosts in providing excellent competitive conditions for championship racing or otherwise contributing to the success of USMS National Championships or national championship-level competitions (including international meets) held in the U.S. This year’s recipients are Michelle Harter (Indiana LMSC) and the Ascension St. Vincent EMS Services.

The U.S. Masters Swimming Fitness Award goes to a USMS-registered individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding contributions to fitness activities within USMS. This year’s award goes to Karlene Denby (Gulf LMSC).

The Ted Haartz U.S. Masters Swimming Staff Appreciation Award is named in honor of Ted Haartz, a leader in U.S. Masters Swimming since 1970. Haartz helped establish the foundation for USMS’s evolution into a professionally operated organization. The award celebrates our volunteer roots, as well as our future, specifically by recognizing one volunteer each year who demonstrates excellence in assisting and supporting the National Office staff with its professional duties of serving our members and promoting the organization. This year’s recipient is Doug Sayles (New England LMSC).

Club Awards

U.S. Masters Swimming considers club development a priority and recognizes a local or a regional club every year with the U.S. Masters Swimming Club of the Year Award. Masters swim clubs that do the most to promote the values and mission of U.S. Masters Swimming, not only in their communities, but also at the national level, are candidates for this award. This year’s Local Club of the Year is the Granite State Penguins (New England LMSC).

Coaching Awards

The Coaches Committee recognizes coaches who are building our membership in communities throughout the country. The U.S. Masters Swimming Kerry O’Brien Coaching Award is named to honor former Walnut Creek Masters Head Coach Kerry O’Brien, who embodies the passion, dedication, and heart that these coaches bring to the pool deck. This year’s recipients are Andrew Brenan (Pacific LMSC), Susan Cooney (New England LMSC), Shari Cruse (Pacific LMSC), Nick Gearhart (Iowa LMSC), Sara Hacker (Illinois LMSC), Alice Novotny (Illinois LMSC), Bill Meier (New England LMSC), Ryan Pope (New England LMSC), Megan Waters (Pacific LMSC), and Jason Weis (New England LMSC).

Each year, USMS honors a coach who exemplifies the highest standards in Masters coaching, including growth and development of Masters swimming with an all-inclusive approach, one that welcomes swimmers of all levels and abilities. This year’s U.S. Masters Swimming Coach of the Year, which was announced at the National Coaches Clinic in October, is Mike Hamm (Inland Northwest LMSC).