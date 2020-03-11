Triple Olympic Medlaist Yuliya Efimova Entered at Pleasant Prairie Sectionals

2020 Pleasant Prairie Sectionals

March 12 – March 15, 2020

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aqua Arena

Thursday Distance / Relays: 5 PM (CST)

Friday / Saturday: Prelims – 9 AM, Finals 6 PM

Sunday: Prelims – 9 AM, Finals 5 PM

50m (LCM)

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

The 2020 Central Zone Section 1 Spring Champs get under way this weekend, in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Hosted by the Madison Aquatic Club, the meet will run from Thursday, March 12 through to Sunday, March 15.

Easily the biggest name in the psych sheets in 2012 and 2016 Russian Olympic medalist, Yuliya Efimova. Efimova raced to a bronze in London in the the 200 breast, silver in the 100 breast in 2016. Efimova has also picked up medals at each LC World Champs since 2009, hitting her 14th, 15th and 16th at the 2019 version with 50 breast bronze, 100 breast silver and 200 breast gold.

Efimova, who is currently training in the US is awaiting a final decision on whether or not she will be able to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With Russia banned from the games, a decision on whether or not she will be able to compete unattached at the games is yet to be released by CAS.

Vocal about her innocence in light of Russia’s ban said “Yes, long ago I made a doping violation and I was disqualified for almost two years. But there are a great number of US and European athletes who have a similar situation regarding doping and they are competing without any restrictions. If you want to introduce those regulations, they must be equally applied to all athletes, not only Russian competitors.”

This weekend, Efimova is slated to swim the 100 breast (1:05.49) and 200 breast (2:20.17) as top seed by 4.52 and 13.55 seconds, respectively.

Katie McClintock of Egg Harbour Township is entered in two events; the 200 IM and the 200 breast. Earlier this year, McClintock broke two national high school records in the short course meters 200 IM (2:13.76) and 100 backstroke (1:01.56). A month later, she took down the 200 IM meet record at the 2020 New Jersey High School Girls Meet of Champions with a 1:58.74 SCY.

The University of Wisconsin commit is the top seed in the women’s 200 IM this weekend, entered with a 2:18.54, ahead of Kaylan Schoof’s second place seed of 2:18.57 and Hannah Kastigar’s third seeded 2:18.86. In the 200 breast, she sits behind Efimova and Valerie Tarazi as third seed with a 2:34.54.

University of Texas commit, Luke Hobson of the Lakeridge Swim Team is entered in 8 events this weekend, highlighted by a top seed in the 1500 freestyle. The high school junior sits with a 16:08.22 in the event and his biggest competition will be Solo Aquatic’s Ryan Hogan with a second place seed of 16:11.82. Back in May of 2019, Hobson was 19th on SwimSwam’s “Way Too Early” ranks of the current high school sophomore class.

Hobson’s 7 other entries for the meet are the 50 free (15th seed), 100 free (5th), 200 free (5th), 400 free (2nd), 800 (6th) free 100 back (36th) and 200 back (16th).

Second seed in the 1500, Ryan Hogan is entered in 7 event himself, highleight by top seed in the 400 IM (4:27.89) and 800 free (8:28.64).

Jamie Kolar, who up until the end of 2019 swam for the University of Illinois, is entered as top seed in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes with a 1:03.18 and 2:15.85. Kolar, who started her senior year at Illinois this year is now swimming for Hinsdale Swim Club. She recently swam at the where she swam a the 100 back (56.91), 100 free (53.38), 200 free (1:57.38), 100 fly (1:00.30), and 200 back (2:07.62).

Griffin O’Leary is set to race six events; the 200 back, 200 fly, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 50 free. O’Leary will go in as first in both the 200 back (2:03.35) and 200 fly (2:03.04), and second seed in the 100 back (56.98) behind Jaden Olson’s 56.98. At 15, O’Leary placed 10th at the 2019 U.S Junior Nationals, giving him a spot on SwimSwam’s “Six Stars From Day 2 Finals“.

Iowa City West teammates Aurora Roghair and Scarlet Martin are entered in six events each this weekend. Roghair, with the top seeded 200, 400 and 1500 freestyle will also race the 100 free, 200 back and 800 free. Martin on the other hand sits first in the 100 fly, with additional entries in the 100 free, 200 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 50 free.

Both Roghair and Martin picked up 2019 Iowa Girls High School State Championship titles this past fall. Roghair topped the podium in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Martin took the 200IM

Full List Of Top Seeds