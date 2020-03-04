Wisconsin Commit McClintock Posts Meet Record 1:58 200 IM at NJ Girls’ States

2020 NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Feburary 29 – March 1, 2020

Glouchester County Institute of Technology

Following their State Team Tournament, New Jersey swimmers competed in the 2020 Meet of Champions, which stands as the individual state championships. Mainland Regional junior Katie McClintock took down the Meet Record in the 200 IM. Her 1:58.74 was a new lifetime best and took 2 seconds off the former record of 2:00.72 set by Colleen Callahan in 2013. McClintock, a Wisconsin commit, also won the 100 back in a personal best 54.32, coming within 2 tenths of the Meet Record.

Montville’s Victoria Eisenhauer broke the 100 breast Meet Record, lowering her lifetime best to a 1:01.00. Callahan owned the former record there as well with a 1:01.29 from 2012. Eisenhauer has committed to join the Harvard women next season.

Cherry Hill East took down the Meet Record in the 200 medley relay. Annie Behm led them off with a 25.77 back split, handing off to Grace Yoon, another Harvard commit, for a 28.74 on the breast leg. Karolyn Merch swam a 25.78 on the fly. Brianna DiSanti anchored in 24.47 as they set the mark in 1:44.78. The former record was a 1:45.36 set by Scotch Plains Fairwood in 2016.

Additional Event Winners